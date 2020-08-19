Election 2020

Americans Dislike Both Biden and Trump

Hostility to political opponents sustains what's left of the legacy parties.

|

(Trump: CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom; Biden: Liu Jie Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)

On the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama begged voters to resist the urge to refrain from voting or to vote for third-party candidates. "This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning," the former first lady exhorted whatever audience, perhaps out of masochism, chose to tune in to the virtual convention.

It was a fitting moment of desperation—and one that should be echoed at the Republican convention—given the disdain many Americans hold for the presidential candidates of both legacy parties. Once again, we're being asked to pick between candidates that just aren't up to the job.

"As both political parties prepare for their conventions, one in four Americans do not think either of the major-party presidential candidates would be a good president," Gallup noted last week. "The current percentage saying neither candidate would make a good president is the highest on record."

Unfortunately, one of those hopefuls is almost certain to win or retain power over a government that has too much say in our lives.

It's no wonder that in 2016, millions of voters picked Libertarian Gary Johnson or Green Jill Stein or declined to vote at all rather than choose between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. That year, the Democratic and Republican nominees headed into Election Day "with the worst election-eve images of any major-party presidential candidates Gallup has measured back to 1956."

The 2020 election represents an ongoing demonstration that America's governing apparatus is trapped in the embrace of the rotting corpses of once-dynamic political organizations. Democratic and Republican Party hearts and minds may have died, but they refuse to loosen their grip on political office—and on voters.

And, out of habit or old lessons remembered too long, most Americans dutifully confine their choices to these two moldering options, no matter how unpleasant the task. The result, as The New York Times reported in June, is "the second straight presidential contest in which both candidates are viewed negatively by a majority of voters."

How negatively?

Both legacy party candidates are underwater, favorability-wise. According to Gallup, just 47 percent of Americans view Biden favorably and 42 percent view Trump favorably,

With those kinds of numbers, non-party-loyalists who feel absolutely compelled to pick between the zombie Democrats and zombie Republicans are going more by who they oppose than by enthusiasm for the nominees themselves.

"Half of the nation's electorate says they have ruled out voting for Donald Trump in November, while 4 in 10 say the same about Joe Biden," the Monmouth University Polling Institute found last month. "Overall, 21% of all registered voters do not have a favorable opinion of either party's nominee."

That process of elimination doesn't mean that voters ruling out one legacy party nominee are binding themselves to the other. There are alternatives: Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen, a psychology lecturer, seems an apropos alternative as the high-profile candidates credibly accuse each other of senility; the Green Party's Howie Hawkins is neither Biden nor Trump; and millions of voters will completely take a pass on casting a ballot in-person, by mail, or in any other way.

But chances are that either Donald Trump will retain the presidency, or Joe Biden will displace him. And all the signs point to many Americans casting their votes not for the candidate they like, but rather against the candidate they dislike.

Hate-voting is a growing phenomenon in American politics. "Hostility toward the opposing party has eclipsed positive affect for ones' own party as a motive for political participation," researchers reported in a 2018 paper published by Political Psychology. The authors of that paper, Shanto Iyengar and Masha Krupenkin, also found that "while partisan animus began to rise in the 1980s, it has grown dramatically over the past two decades."

It's this hostility to political opponents that apparently sustains what's left of the legacy parties—not for their own sakes, but as counters to the despised opposition. People may not like their own standard-bearers very much, but they prop them up as weapons against the other side.

Alan Abramowitz and Steven Webster, political scientists at Emory University, call this "negative partisanship—the phenomenon whereby Americans largely align against one party instead of affiliating with the other." In a 2018 paper, they describe negative partisanship as "one of the most important developments in American politics over the last 40 years."

Hate-voting is a hell of a way to run a semi-functioning democracy. It suggests that the government is on ground as shaky as that occupied by the legacy political parties.

"The fact that so many Americans in both the last election and this one have expressed an aversion to each of the major candidates speaks to the heavy polarization that now defines the national electorate—not to mention the wholesale disillusionment many voters feel with the political system," The New York Times's Giovanni Russonello observed.

Perhaps—just a thought here—a political system in which so many Americans have lost faith is one that shouldn't exercise as much power over people's lives as does the government with which we're saddled. When millions of Americans who will have to live with the outcome of the election "do not think either of the major-party presidential candidates would be a good president," it's a good sign that the consequences of elections should be less important.

Getting Americans to like each other, let alone doddering legacy party political candidates, is a goal beyond anybody's reach. But making government less important might lower the stakes a bit so that it doesn't matter all that much when unfit candidates win office.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Nardz
    August.19.2020 at 10:36 am

    I have more disdain for Jo Jorgensen though…

  2. Art Kumquat
    August.19.2020 at 10:51 am

    Over many decades most Americans realized that nothing changed when they cast a ballot. RINOs and democrats feed from the same trough and the bureaucracy doesn’t really change it just grows. Hillary and JoeKamala are just the latest examples of boorish politicians making the same pitch. But the jobs went away and incomes didn’t rise. We bled ourselves by shipping some jobs overseas and replacing talented employees with cheaper foreign imports. Makes sense for business but makes the population wonder what is the point of propping up a system that works against them. Now they are attracted to socialism’s siren call again. It worked its way into the two parties which are becoming one. Trump was the last chance and even that might fail because the forces arrayed against us are so powerful.

    A vote for a third party is not a vote at all. Maybe some future Election Day a new party will champion us but today it’s a non vote. If you want economic freedom You only have one choice and a last chance to vote Trump. Otherwise you’re giving up to leftism and its violent purpose.

    1. IceTrey
      August.19.2020 at 11:06 am

      Voting only matters in the handful of swing states. My voting third party isn’t going to change the outcome in my red state.

    2. Blargrifth
      August.19.2020 at 11:35 am

      Even if you are in a swing state a vote for a third party is more valuable than voting for the old parties.

      1. The popular vote is a meaningful metric for third parties. If the Libertarian Party reaches 5% it will change American politics forever.

      2. It illuminates a constituency that the old parties are forced to recognize. When the old parties see third party votes increasing they take notice. They need to respond accordingly to avoid losing the market share of votes, meaning they will be making concessions in a libertarian direction.

  3. Ken Shultz
    August.19.2020 at 10:57 am

    I see some issues where I don’t like president Trump on policy, with immigration and international trade leading the way. I still think he’s probably the most libertarian president we’ve had since World War II, and I see a lot of good policies to like.

    Total withdraw from Afghanistan, withdrawing troops from harm’s way in Syria (rather than war), isolation of Iran (rather than war), those are all good things like from a libertarian perspective.

    I like Trump’s deregulation program, with his work against ObamaCare especially. I like President Trump steadfastly refusing to sign any stimulus bill rather than send $1 trillion to the states.

    President Trump fought to get a bill on his desk that would have cut $772 billion from Medicaid–a socialist wealth redistribution entitlement program. President Trump is campaigning now on eliminating social security from our payroll taxes–which may be the most libertarian capitalist thing he could possibly do.

    I didn’t vote for him in 2016, and I don’t like him personally. He isn’t the kind of guy I’d have over to play poker with friends. He’s an egotistical ass, and I bet he’s obnoxious to be around in real life. But I enthusiastically like some of his policies, and I plan to vote for him in 2020.

    Grown ups don’t need to like the people they work with. And good managers don’t put people in positions based on whether they like them. You put the best person for the job in that position, and that’s what President Trump is–he’s the best one for the job.

    1. Idle Hands
      August.19.2020 at 11:19 am

      In all honesty I didn’t vote for him in 2016(didn’t vote period) But I just can’t reward the stupid bullshit tactics of his enemies the last three years with a victory. I. Just. Can’t. Call it a dumb tribalistic response fine okay it is. I just hate his enemies so fucking much and I can’t stomach their brazen tactics being used to this extent ever again.

  4. SIV
    August.19.2020 at 10:59 am

    And all the signs point to many Americans casting their votes not for the candidate they like, but rather against the candidate they dislike.

    This is why Trump should win. He has a hardcore, devoted, crawl-over-broken-glass base who can’t wait to vote FOR him. Biden has a bunch of nose-holders whose only motivation is they don’t like Trump.

    1. Michael Ejercito
      August.19.2020 at 11:12 am

      Biden has one chance to impress voters, to actually gain supporters.

      One chance.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        August.19.2020 at 11:19 am

        Why do you think he’s in hiding? His best chance to prove he should lead the most powerful nation in the history of the world is to hide and keep his mouth shut as much as possible.

        This is the reality we live in.

      2. ErictheRed
        August.19.2020 at 11:39 am

        Expound please.

  5. Idle Hands
    August.19.2020 at 11:16 am

    a pox on both their houses.

  6. Smith_ken
    August.19.2020 at 11:22 am

  7. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.19.2020 at 11:24 am

    Trump is a corrupt scumbag while Biden is just a brain addled old fuck. There is more to dislike in the former.

    The Senate just rubbed Trump’s nose in Putin’s shit despite his lies.

  8. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.19.2020 at 11:30 am

    One of Trumpism’s enduring scars will be the social fissures it’s widened by waging war on objective reality and public faith in bedrock institutions. It’s also fostered a cult of personality around Donald Trump, allowing him to posture as the final arbiter of truth and guardian of the downtrodden. But division, chaos and disrepair — and the corruption of the American experiment — are the long-term consequences.

    So it’s encouraging when a bipartisan group of federal legislators reminds us that facts matter.

    A 966-page Senate report published Tuesday leaves no doubt that an extensive network of Russian operatives with intelligence ties worked with Trump’s operatives to torpedo Hillary Clinton’s campaign four years ago. Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the effort, including a successful hack of Democratic Party computer systems. Why? To smear Clinton and hobble her administration if she won, and to gain leverage with Trump if he won.

    Bloomberg News

    Trump cultists will believe his lies though.

  9. Jerryskids
    August.19.2020 at 11:34 am

    Voting isn’t going to matter at all this time around, the “election” is going to be such a clusterfuck that they’re going to demand a do-over, just as they intended. It’s why the Democrats had such a shit fit when Trump suggested maybe we should delay the election until we could guarantee a fair election, they’re counting on being able to claim the election wasn’t fair to demand we keep voting until they get the result they want.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      August.19.2020 at 11:40 am

      El Presidente’s “delay” would make him permanent King just like the “delay” with his tax returns which will never be released despite his promises.

      Of course wingnuts would like that. Putin is their role model.

Please to post comments