Police

Lots of Talk But Much Less Action on Police Reform

Getting government officials to put their packs of enforcers on shorter leashes is the definition of an uphill battle.

|

polspphotos704820
(John-Marshall Mantel/Polaris/Newscom)

Protests against law-enforcement abuses continue across the country, but police and their supporters are hardly ready to throw in the towel. While some progress has been made at the state level, cops aren't letting go of their tough tactics or their opposition to reforms. And government officials just can't quit their addiction to deploying armies of enforcers.

In other words, don't hold your breath for police abolition, or defunding, or anything more than modest turd-polishing in the near future.

Perhaps the best summary of the situation is to point out that roughly two weeks after reports that federal agents in unmarked vehicles were snatching anti-police protesters off the streets in Portland, Oregon, New York City cops admitted to doing the same thing. Given that such federal conduct infuriated Oregonians and gave new life to often-violent demonstrations, the NYPD move looks like a huge fuck-you to the police reform movement.

So, for that matter, does the push by New York police unions to block the release of disciplinary records under a new state law. This week, they won a court order temporarily keeping the records from public eyes.

New York City's district attorneys are on the same wavelength, showing little enthusiasm for a new ban on chokeholds of the sort that killed George Floyd. "It is hard for me to imagine a case where an officer making a lawful arrest should be charged with the diaphragm contact section of the City law," said Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.

Not that the Portland situation has been resolved. A day after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced "a phased withdrawal of federal officers" who "have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community," the president threw shade on the deal. "Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, isn't doing her job. She must clear out, and in some cases arrest, the Anarchists & Agitators in Portland. If she can't do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety!" he tweeted.

In June, Oregon did pass a package of modest police-reform measures. The reforms restricted chokeholds and riot-control weapons and made it easier to discipline misbehaving cops. But they didn't do much to address core problems with law enforcement, such as qualified immunity, which makes it difficult to sue officers (and other officials) for rights violations.

Qualified immunity is at issue in Massachusetts, where it has hung up legislation intended to make cops more accountable. "Police unions have been fighting to keep it unchanged, while others want it abolished," WBUR notes. So far, they've blocked a state Senate bill that would make misconduct more subject to lawsuits.

On a positive note, qualified immunity was trimmed in Colorado. The new "law does ensure, at least with respect to police officers, that Coloradans will have a robust alternative remedy to [federal civil rights] claims for violations of their constitutional rights," reports the Cato Institute's Jay Schweikert.

The Colorado law may be the most substantial reform so far, since it reshuffles incentives for police officers who now know that they'll face greater personal liability for misconduct.

Other states have passed generally tepid reform measures. They tend to resemble Connecticut's newly passed bill, which bans chokeholds, restricts police department access to military equipment, and promises tougher disciplinary procedures, but dances around the matter of easing lawsuits against law-enforcement officers who violate civil rights.

"I've read and re-read the bill and see nothing new, nothing that changes the manner in which police misconduct cases will be litigated in Connecticut," cautions attorney Norman Pattis (with whom I've spoken about jury issues in the past). "It's sound and fury signifying nothing."

Fundamental changes, such as dumping qualified immunity, are much harder to push through legislatures than promises of tougher police oversight and prohibitions on a few high-profile tactics. That's especially true with police reform hardening as a largely partisan issue, as police unions line up with Republicans and reformers join hands with Democrats.

On the national stage, that divide is symbolized by the feud between the Republican White House and Democratic governors and mayors over law-and-order issues.

But a lot of the feuding is more about role-playing to rile-up the party faithful than it is about real differences over policing. At the end of the day, government is about forcing people to do things they don't want to do or forbidding them to do things they do want to do. To accomplish that goal requires enforcers who can be set on people who refuse to comply.

For example, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is very clear about what people should do if they encounter people who refuse to abide by the city's face mask mandate.

"They should call the police and the police will enforce it," she said this week in a city that recently hosted large protests over the way police go about enforcing laws of any sort.

Take that face mask mandate and multiply it by the multitudes of mandates, restrictions, and prohibitions around the country, and it becomes apparent why there's a lot more enthusiasm for talking about changing policing than there is enthusiasm for real change. Reform legislation has to be passed by lawmakers who aren't exactly champing at the bit to weaken their ability to force laws down the throats of the public.

Any reforms that do get passed have to be implemented by the likes of the New York City district attorneys turning up their noses at prosecuting cops for using illegal chokeholds.

That's not to say that law enforcement isn't in for some sort of overhaul—reforms are being passed, in fits and starts, even if they feature big arguments over (mostly) little changes. But people go into government precisely so they can send police out to enforce laws against the rest of us. Getting government officials to put their packs of enforcers on shorter leashes is the definition of an uphill battle.

Advertisement

NEXT: The Extremely Online Are Less Informed About Political News, More Informed About Conspiracy Theories

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jessica ash
    July.31.2020 at 10:05 am

    Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job. Click For Full Detail.

  2. sarcasmic
    July.31.2020 at 10:24 am

    The problem is too many laws. The solution? More laws of course!

  3. John
    July.31.2020 at 10:33 am

    Maybe allowing bands of angry retards to hijack the cause and make it synonymous with riot, arson, and looting was a bad idea? A bunch of dip shit white people trying to burn down the centers of Portland and Seattle and large sections of Minneapolis hasn’t put the public in the mood to restrict the powers of the police? Gee who could have seen that coming? A kind of dip shit white person who writes for reason, that is who.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      July.31.2020 at 10:44 am

      Pretty much.

    2. Inquisitive Squirrel
      July.31.2020 at 11:20 am

      You basically hit it on the head. They literally smothered their own cause.

  4. Art Kumquat
    July.31.2020 at 10:36 am

    We’re already seeing the effect of cops on a leash. They have pulled back to emergency policing only. The effect is more gun crimes and higher murder rates. I suspect that the result of Biden winning will be fewer calls for defunding, as the left will now need the services of the police to keep their power. Libertarians will be left to chafe as they get abandoned by their leftist friends.

    1. John
      July.31.2020 at 10:38 am

      Libertarians are of two types, those who are really stupid enough to think leftists are their friends and those who are not that stupid but are just leftists anyway.

      1. sarcasmic
        July.31.2020 at 10:46 am

        Not everyone who criticizes Trump is a leftist.

        1. John
          July.31.2020 at 10:47 am

          No, but people who think every criticism of Libertarians somehow involves Trump are retards. So, there is that.

          1. sarcasmic
            July.31.2020 at 10:50 am

            Whenever someone criticizes Trump they’re immediately labeled a leftist by his drooling supporters, so there is that.

            1. John
              July.31.2020 at 11:08 am

              No one is talking about Trump here, except. He has nothing to do with the conversation. You inject Trump into it because you are stupid and he lives inside your head for some reason.

              1. sarcasmic
                July.31.2020 at 11:14 am

                You’re the one saying all libertarians are leftists. The only explanation for that accusation I can think of is disagreement with the bombastic buffoon in the White House. Oh no! I said something bad about Trump! I must be a leftist!

                Do you wipe the drool off your chin or just let it drip onto your shirt?

  5. Longtobefree
    July.31.2020 at 10:43 am

    A great start would be very simple; all warrants to be served in daylight by uniformed officers arriving in liveried vehicles.
    There is probably a PhD paper in studying the increase of drug crimes against the reduction of ‘accidental’ shootings.

    Especially now that everyone wears masks!

  6. creech
    July.31.2020 at 10:52 am

    “No Peace, No Justice.” Rioting just postpones the ability and desire of government officials to address policing reforms while violence and vandalism is rampant. Maybe it is time to call a cease fire to see what happens next?

  7. IceTrey
    July.31.2020 at 11:06 am

    Nothing will change until we prohibit government from initiating force. I suggest a 28th amendment, “Government shall not initiate force.”

  8. CE
    July.31.2020 at 11:16 am

    Being against racism is easy.
    Protesting gives people something to do during the lockdowns, and a sense of purpose.
    Defunding the police would create a different set of problems.
    Blaming systemic racism is missing the root cause of the problem.
    Voting for Democrats means more of the same, so voting won’t help.
    Police unions need to be reined in so bad cops can be disciplined and removed from street duty early on as the complaints pile up.
    Police unions (and other public employee unions) need to be prevented from donating to political campaigns, but the Democrats in power aren’t likely to go for that.

  9. Dillinger
    July.31.2020 at 11:17 am

    why would there be police reform? the Elites love the police.

  10. Mazakon
    July.31.2020 at 11:21 am

    “On the national stage, that divide is symbolized by the feud between the Republican White House and Democratic governors and mayors over law-and-order issues.”

    This ignores that the Republicans did have a police reform issue and the Democrats in the House and Senate stopped it, and refuse to put a bill of their own on the floor.

Please to post comments