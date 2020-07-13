Police

All Enforcers Are Cops

Real police reform requires backing off efforts to force people to do things they don’t want to do.

|

upiphotostwo748694
(JOHN ANGELILLO/UPI/Newscom)

The mass movement for U.S. police reform continues, with legislation pending in Congress, protests in the streets, and the public at large embracing an end to the "qualified immunity" that protects police officers against civil liability for bad conduct. But a lot of the same people callingrightlyfor changes in the way governments enforce laws also propose ambitious interventions into American life that require significant enforcement.

Ultimately, a lot of people are either going to have to betray their commitment to reform or come to terms with the fact that all enforcers are cops and prone to abusing police power.

"Every new law requires enforcement; every act of enforcement includes the possibility of violence," Yale Law School's Stephen L. Carter wrote in 2014 after New York City cops killed Eric Garner during a confrontation rooted in suspicion that he was illegally selling loose cigarettes.

Every violent enforcement action, I'll add, involves enforcers acting through a filter of flaws and prejudices.

The usual "face" of enforcement is the traditional police department, easily identifiable in patrol cars and uniforms. But general-purpose cops are only part of the apparatus that governments use to impose their will. Specialized agencies enforce regulations, hunt unauthorized immigrants, collect taxes, search out forbidden goods and conduct, and otherwise twist people's arms.

Even at the lowest level, coercive power is abused. Minority-owned businesses have long complained that they're on the receiving end of disproportionate attention from inspectors who don't like them, or who perceive them as less able to fight back.

"Our 2019 report showed that [State Liquor Authority] licensed businesses within minority census tracts were raided at 4 times the rate of less diverse neighborhoods levying fines up to forty thousand dollars in a single enforcement action," Dan Hogle of The Black Institute told a May New York State Senate hearing on the economic impact of the pandemic on small businesses.

The report itself goes further, opening with a caution that "New York City and New York State have been using their enforcement capabilities to terrorize, intimidate, harass, and shut down businesses for nearly a century" and these capabilities "have been aimed at minority owned businesses."

Not that minorities alone chafe at mistreatment by government officials. Anybody under their authority is a potential victim.

"A combination of oppressive regulations and a harsh economic climate—including steep rent increases—have forced more and more restaurants to close. Health inspection practices that are often unfair or even abusive have only further exacerbated this issue," New York Assemblyman Ron Kim complained in 2017.

If petty rules bring big abuses, high-stakes laws bring enormous ones.

Those high-stakes laws include drug prohibition, which is at the heart of policing problems in the United States. Interfering in big-bucks transactions involving willing buyers and sellers of forbidden intoxicants has led to stepped-up use of surveillance, infiltration, no-knock raids, civil asset forfeiture, and other tactics that are inherently dangerous. Prohibition has also led to mass arrests of mostly young people, and criminal records that stand between many Americans and employment in the legal economy.

"The federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has existed for more than 40 years, but little attention has been given to the role the agency has played in fueling mass incarceration, racial disparities and other drug war problems," the Drug Policy Alliance noted in 2015.

The Movement for Black Lives, an organized part of the police reform movement, acknowledges part of the problem. A summary of the group's model legislation proposes, in part:

Eliminate federal programs and agencies used to finance and expand the U.S. criminal-legal system, such as the Department of Defense 1033 program, the Edward Byrne-Justice Assistance Grant Program, Community Oriented Policing Services, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The bill would ensure that non-punitive, non-carceral elements of these programs are identified so that they can be transferred to another funding source.

But while the group calls for an end to the drug prohibition that fuels so many dangerous law enforcement interactions with the public, the legislation also proposes a wish list of housing, jobs, education, and other programs. Many might be helpful, but they necessarily come with a price tag that will have to be paid by taxpayers. That's a problem, since tax collectors are cops, too.

"The power to tax involves the power to destroy, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall wrote in 1819.

That includes the power to destroy political enemies, dating to long before Elliott Roosevelt admitted that his father, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt "may have been the originator of the concept of employing the IRS as a weapon of political retribution."

But enforcers often abuse their power for no reason more special than that they can.

"To some employees, the taxpayer is the enemy," former Revenue Officer Richard M. Schickel wrote in his self-published 2015 memoir, IRS Whistleblower. "The power of the IRS is the power of FEAR," he added.

Groups on the left aren't the only ones pushing for expansive government activity that requires an extensive enforcement apparatus.

On the right, "new nationalists have decided … that government should force you to choose correctly," (as they see it) Reason's Stephanie Slade warned last year. Those "correct" choices involve regulating social media, banning pornography, rejecting free markets, and, of course, a certain hostility towards immigration.

Then again, many on the right like cops—lots and lots of cops. Open authoritarianism is, at least, honest.

But the political left's happy talk about reforming/defunding/abolishing police comes off as so much lip service when it also calls for vast intrusions into people's lives. How do you forbid landlords to collect rent from their tenants, ban privately owned guns, restructure the economy along "green" lines, criminalize "hate speech," pay for a vastly expanded government, and threaten revolution against those who resist higher taxes without lots of enforcers?

You can't.

And enforcers are cops; they're government employees authorized to use police power to force people to do the bidding of those in public office. Replacing police with police by another name, but with the same duties, powers, flaws, and biases, won't alleviate the problems that come with enforcement of the government's will.

Are Americans really serious about reforming policing? We'll only know if they back off their schemes to use the power of government to bend others to their will.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.13.2020 at 11:11 am

    But general-purpose cops are only part of the apparatus that governments use to impose their will.

    #Defund Karens

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    July.13.2020 at 11:21 am

    Every new law requires enforcement…

    It’s surprising how many people fail to grasp this. How many times have you seen a BLM-allied individual call for something they don’t like to be outlawed? For more regulation of some human activity that’s spilled the banks of a comfort zone? That’s a call for a state-owned gun to be visited upon someone.

    1. Rat on a train
      July.13.2020 at 11:48 am

      Every law is backed by the threat of death through a chain of escalation if you do not submit to authority.

    2. JFree
      July.13.2020 at 12:14 pm

      How many times have you seen a BLM-allied individual call for something they don’t like to be outlawed?

      Pretty much the same number of times I’ve seen a Trump-allied individual – or for that matter a propertarian who calls themselves ‘libertarian’ – call for something they don’t like to be outlawed.

      Libertarians are trapped in a dumbass left-right DeRp mindset as much as the dumbass left-right DeRps. And property ain’t liberty either.

  3. mad.casual
    July.13.2020 at 11:24 am

    All Enforcers Are Cops

    Now do social media corporations.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.13.2020 at 11:27 am

      Facebook kills dogs!

      1. Longtobefree
        July.13.2020 at 11:53 am

        Or at least dog whistles?

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.13.2020 at 11:38 am

      All Enforcers Are Cops
      Now do social media corporations.

      I… uh… what?

  4. Sevo
    July.13.2020 at 11:32 am

    Berkeley is not going to have the police issue traffic tickets any longer; they’re going to have ‘other officers’ do that. Those ‘other officers’ probably hired from the laid-off cops…

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.13.2020 at 11:35 am

      Traffic anomaly outreach workers.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.13.2020 at 11:40 am

      A cop by any other name would smell as ______.

      1. Moonrocks
        July.13.2020 at 12:19 pm

        Savory, with a hint of applewood?

    3. Longtobefree
      July.13.2020 at 11:54 am

      Should work out fine as long as they are unarmed and do not have arrest powers.
      If someone does not stop to be ticketed, too bad, maybe next time.
      What could go wrong?

    4. Fats of Fury
      July.13.2020 at 12:12 pm

      I just found out the village I live in does not give issue tickets for stop sign violations anymore . The reason? It costs them $75 to send a cop down to traffic court and the county only reimburses the town $25.

  5. Mickey Rat
    July.13.2020 at 11:40 am

    You presume the people who want to defund the police also are not interested in telling people what to do. I suspect they have not quite realized that having less police also implies less micromanaging law and regulation.

  6. Árboles de la Barranca
    July.13.2020 at 11:50 am

    PIGS…..to be replaced with unarmed Community Public Safety Neighborhood Patrols, meant to issue citations for hate speech and COVID-mask violations.

    They will form a Public Safety Employee Union in response to violent confrontations resulting in injured officers, and they will be issued sidearms, full protective gear, tasers, sidearms, SWAT-team support and negotiated immunity for killing dogs, mask violators, and dissidents. New Age.

    1. Longtobefree
      July.13.2020 at 11:56 am

      Well, what worked so well for so long in the British Commonwealth was the fact that an attack on the unarmed cops was a mandatory and damn near immediate death sentence.

      1. Árboles de la Barranca
        July.13.2020 at 12:04 pm

        Bobbies on bicycles two-by-two was meant for another time and demographic.

    2. Árboles de la Barranca
      July.13.2020 at 11:56 am

      Front-line enforcers end up conforming to the enforcement biases of the ruling political philosophy.

  7. Overt
    July.13.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Absolutely the entire system is responsible for Systematic White Supremacy. This is why we must #DefundRacistEd.

    I have been told by the Smart People that racism is institutionalized in our country. The very government itself is a system of white supremacy. How can this not include Public Education?

    The evidence of systematic racism is clear in how Police impact blacks. They arrest, charge and kill blacks disproportionately. Well, the same is true with schools. The suspend, expel and under-teach black children disproportionately. Anyone who has read White Fragility knows that Whites are inherently racist. Deep down, they have been INDOCTRINATED by the frameworks of white supremacy. Some white suburban kid isn’t being indoctrinated by the POLICE. They never see police. If they are being brainwashed to accept white supremacy, it is obviously by the pedagogues who learn at our white supremacist universities and are TRAINED, CERTIFIED AND LICENSED by our racist governments!

    1. Árboles de la Barranca
      July.13.2020 at 12:13 pm

      I think you are on to something there:
      Defund Arts and Sciences
      Defund Public Education
      Defund Antifa
      Defund the Governor and Mayor

  8. John
    July.13.2020 at 12:11 pm

    Every law forces someone to do something they don’t want to do. Otherwise you don’t need a law. Should we have fewer laws? Sure. But the standard for what laws to keep and what laws to ditch can’t just be “does it force someone to do something they don’t want to”.

    1. Overt
      July.13.2020 at 12:21 pm

      I think that is the point- note that he didn’t say “stop forcing people to do what they don’t want to do”. He called for “backing off” these efforts.

      The reason he (or whoever ) wrote the tagline that way is to specifically point out that laws are forcing people to do something they wouldn’t otherwise do. People have a hard time connecting that point. They call for a law against (say) sugary drinks and don’t think about the force. They just think sugary drink consumption goes down because people see its a law and stop. The “Threat of force” part is minimized at the least, or ignored all together.

      His point was to say “We should stop having so many laws”.

  9. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.13.2020 at 12:20 pm

    Are Americans really serious about reforming policing? We’ll only know if they back off their schemes to use the power of government to bend others to their will.

    No, they’re not serious. No need to wait, predictable people are predictable. They don’t really want to reform police, they just want to the power to decide who’s face gets stepped on.

Please to post comments