Police Abuse

Even Police Unions Trash the Actions of the Cop Who Killed George Floyd

Are we seeing a tipping point where police begin to grasp why the public is so outraged?

|

MinnPolicefire_1161x653
(Carlos Gonzalez/TNS/Newscom)

After New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Daniel Pantaleo was videotaped confronting and choking Eric Garner to death in 2014, public outrage over what had happened was fueled in part by defiant police unions in the city who refused to consider the possibility that Pantaleo's conduct was unacceptable and unnecessary.

Even after Panatleo's eventual termination—which only happened five years later—organizations like the Police Benevolent Association took Pantaleo's side, calling for work slowdowns (which backfired as crime continued to decline in New York City without their help). The unions generally acted like both mayor and police commissioner had betrayed the police by holding an officer responsible for killing somebody under circumstances in which it was completely unnecessary to protect public safety.

This has long been typical police union behavior, which makes some of the union responses to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday surprising. Police unions are coming forward not to defend Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes, but to agree that Chauvin's behavior was inappropriate and unacceptable.

Last night, police officer associations for San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland, California, put out a joint statement about Floyd's death:

"What we saw in the video was inconsistent and contrary to everything we have been taught, not just as an academy recruit or a police officer, but as human beings. Reverence for life in every incident a police officer encounters must be the floor and not the ceiling. … We are equally disturbed by not seeing any of the other officers on scene intervene to prevent this tragedy."

Nashville's chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police described the treatment of Floyd as "indefensible actions [that] violated the oath and tarnished the reputation that the brave men and women of law enforcement have worked so hard to attain."

The president of the national Fraternal Order of Police, Patrick Yoes, has even come forward and, in a bit more of a circumspect fashion, declined to defend Chauvin's actions.

"Based on the by-stander's video from this incident, we witnessed a man in distress pleading for help," Yoes said in a statement. "The fact that he was a suspect in custody is immaterial—police officers should at all times render aid to those who need it. Police officers need to treat all of our citizens with respect and understanding and should be held to the very highest standards for their conduct."

Police chief associations and individual chiefs have also been denouncing Chauvin's treatment of Floyd, though that's slightly less surprising. While some chiefs choose to give cover to bad cops, some others (particularly in larger cities) are more than willing to fire them, only to have their actions overruled by appeals processes (pushed by and heavily controlled by police unions, in many cases) that put these officers back on the force, often against a police chief or sheriff's will.

So far, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis appears to be taking a diplomatic route, simply stating, "Officers' actions and training protocol will be carefully examined after the officers have provided their statements," and asking people not to rush to judgment.

It's worth noting as a positive that police unions are looking at Floyd's death and seeing what a lot of the rest of us see. Maybe this will be an opportunity for them to reflect more on the public outrage surrounding previous killings by cops as well.

NEXT: In Future Crises, Let People Make Their Own Decisions

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Nonstopdrivel
    May.29.2020 at 1:26 pm

    Are we seeing a tipping point where police begin to grasp why the public is so outraged?

    No. It’s called being sorry you got caught, not sorry for what you did. The remorse fades quickly.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.29.2020 at 1:38 pm

      You get it. At least they’re finally throwing some officers under the bus. If they can at least get some manslaughter charges going, this could be a turning point. Although nothing short of a murder one charge followed by immediate public castration and hanging is going to satiate the rioters.

      1. redfish
        May.29.2020 at 1:46 pm

        Yes, the rioters want a lynching; it won’t satisfy them.

        Also, even manslaughter will be difficult to argue under Minnesota law, which is why the city is dragging their feet on charging him. Lets say they do charge him, and he’s cleared in trial because his actions don’t meet the definition of manslaughter under the law. Nobody rioting now be satisfied. Its a kabuki show.

        It looks to me like the cops used unnecessary force and it may have contributed to Floyd’s death. I hope the cop and the police department as a whole take accountability for that. It doesn’t mean the death was intentional, and criminal charges are going to be difficult. Justice in the end is about due process, not something I think the rioters want.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          May.29.2020 at 1:54 pm

          This won’t stop until white people recognize their white privilege and unconscious racial biases. We need to heal America’s racial division by letting people of color take positions of power in the government and taxing white people to form a race reparations fund. Together, whites and people of color can be united as one in this great country. Just look how South Africa has excelled under the rule of people of color! Onward to racial justice!

      2. Nemo Aequalis
        May.29.2020 at 1:51 pm

        Where were the rioters when this happened?

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 1:39 pm

      If we want to change America so it is no longer a racist, police state, we MUST vote for Joe Biden this November. Democrats, like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, have decades of experience supporting civil liberties and reigning in the use of wanton police violence.

    3. Brandybuck
      May.29.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Which is why we need to replace the Surveillance State with ubiquitous survellance of the state. Point all the cameras at the cops.

    4. Hank Phillips
      May.29.2020 at 2:04 pm

      The Christian always swears a bloody oath that he will never do it again. The civilized man simply resolves to be a bit more careful next time. H.L. Mencken

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.29.2020 at 1:27 pm

    It’s a surprise that even the Bay Area police say that. It’s a huge surprise that others do. Maybe some of those cops are finally getting nervous. The Minneapolis police haven’t won any friends, that’s for sure, what with arresting peaceful people defending their property, letting their police station burn, arresting a TV reporter on live camera (although I guess that was state police, but still … same tarnish and same brush), so maybe this is partly a gut reaction to cops who put them in a bad light … but even if that is all it is, it is still progress of a sort.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 1:41 pm

      The San Francisco police department should be a model for the rest of America. If there is no violence, police intervention is not necessary. Sure, some people have defecated on the sidewalk, shot up heroin in the alleyways, and stolen goods from stores but at least there isn’t a culture of police brutality.

      1. Brandybuck
        May.29.2020 at 1:45 pm

        You haven’t lived in San Francisco for long, have you? These guys are every bit as bad as those in New York.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          May.29.2020 at 2:02 pm

          The obvious solution is more minority outreach. Racism and bigotry is practically engrained in the DNA of white people.

  3. Sometimes a Great Notion
    May.29.2020 at 1:27 pm

    Call me cynical but I think they are just willing to cut these officers loose to defend themselves from actual reforms.

  4. Granite
    May.29.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Apparently those police unions weren’t given a heads up about the new policy that the cops were demonstrating.

    Or maybe, since the cop with the knee on the dudes neck actually knew the guy having worked with him for years at a bar up til last year, this was all just a staged psyop.

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11736609/george-floyd-cop-worked-together-minneapolis/

    1. Magnitogorsk
      May.29.2020 at 1:36 pm

      So the guy had a short fuse and routinely pepper sprayed customers but she still employed him for 17 years?

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        May.29.2020 at 2:05 pm

        “When there was an altercation he always resorted to pulling out his mace and pepper spraying everybody right away, even if I felt it was unwarranted,” Maya said.

        That wording is really odd coming from the owner. Kinda sounds like she had no choice in continuing to employ this cop.

        Maya admits she does not know if the pair knew each other as the business employed two dozen security guards

        24 security guards? Is this Minneapolis or the Gaza Strip?

    2. Granite
      May.29.2020 at 1:36 pm

      Also check out the pic at the end of that article by the sun. It’s a white dude pouring vodka into a black dudes mouth.

      I don’t think things are gonna go quite like the media wants them to. They may get their “us vs them” scenario fulfilled, but not in the way they anticipated.

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Police need more training, especially diversity / inclusion classes. Death should never be the outcome of an interaction with the police. Even when deadly force is justified, police need to be trained to shoot at the kneecaps of attacking suspects. America should be better than this!

  5. Nonstopdrivel
    May.29.2020 at 1:33 pm

    Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said he just received information that the officer identified as Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal apprehenson [sic].

    There was no more information on charging, because that’s in the jurisdiction of the Hennepin County Attorney, Harrington said.

    Harrington only mentioned that one officer had been arrested; no word yet on the other three Minneapolis police officers who have been fired.

    https://www.startribune.com/walz-confronts-criticism-over-protests-investigation/570864092/

    Are we looking at possible homicide charges here? If the authorities are looking to placate the mob, they better hope they’ve correctly read their mood. People are out for blood. They won’t be content with limpwristed manslaughter charges. They’ll be demanding murder — second degree, if not first degree, especially now that it’s come out the perp and the vic knew each other. Are prosecutors up to the task, or will they knuckle under to police pressure?

    1. Granite
      May.29.2020 at 1:41 pm

      Isn’t first degree premeditated though? That would be harder to prove than someone just not recognizing another. And if they go 1st degree and fail – doesn’t the cop walk?

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.29.2020 at 1:47 pm

        From the Minnesota statutes:

        609.185 MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
        (a) Whoever does any of the following is guilty of murder in the first degree and shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life:

        (1) causes the death of a human being with premeditation and with intent to effect the death of the person or of another;

        (2) causes the death of a human being while committing or attempting to commit criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence, either upon or affecting the person or another;

        (3) causes the death of a human being with intent to effect the death of the person or another, while committing or attempting to commit burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, arson in the first or second degree, a drive-by shooting, tampering with a witness in the first degree, escape from custody, or any felony violation of chapter 152 involving the unlawful sale of a controlled substance;

        (4) causes the death of a peace officer, prosecuting attorney, judge, or a guard employed at a Minnesota state or local correctional facility, with intent to effect the death of that person or another, while the person is engaged in the performance of official duties;

        (5) causes the death of a minor while committing child abuse, when the perpetrator has engaged in a past pattern of child abuse upon a child and the death occurs under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life;

        (6) causes the death of a human being while committing domestic abuse, when the perpetrator has engaged in a past pattern of domestic abuse upon the victim or upon another family or household member and the death occurs under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life; or

        (7) causes the death of a human being while committing, conspiring to commit, or attempting to commit a felony crime to further terrorism and the death occurs under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life.

        609.19 MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
        Subdivision 1. Intentional murder; drive-by shootings. Whoever does either of the following is guilty of murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
        (1) causes the death of a human being with intent to effect the death of that person or another, but without premeditation; or

        (2) causes the death of a human being while committing or attempting to commit a drive-by shooting in violation of section 609.66, subdivision 1e, under circumstances other than those described in section 609.185, paragraph (a), clause (3).

        Subd. 2. Unintentional murders. Whoever does either of the following is guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
        (1) causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting; or

        (2) causes the death of a human being without intent to effect the death of any person, while intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm upon the victim, when the perpetrator is restrained under an order for protection and the victim is a person designated to receive protection under the order. As used in this clause, “order for protection” includes an order for protection issued under chapter 518B; a harassment restraining order issued under section 609.748; a court order setting conditions of pretrial release or conditions of a criminal sentence or juvenile court disposition; a restraining order issued in a marriage dissolution action; and any order issued by a court of another state or of the United States that is similar to any of these orders.

        I am not a lawyer, so I am genuinely curious: How much premeditation is required to fulfill the criteria for first-degree murder? Eight minutes of pressing your knee into someone’s neck seems like an ample amount of time to realize your actions are going to result in the death of another.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          May.29.2020 at 1:58 pm

          //Eight minutes of pressing your knee into someone’s neck seems like an ample amount of time to realize your actions are going to result in the death of another.//

          Probably.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 1:45 pm

      They should skip the trial and proceed directly to public lynching of former Officer Chauvin. If former Officer Chauvin is eventually found innocent, there will be a second peaceful riot. We’ve seen this before when charged were dropped against the cop who murdered the gentle giant, Michael Brown.

      1. Granite
        May.29.2020 at 1:56 pm

        Agreed. Due process is sometimes unnecessary and someone just had to die. Accidental or not, Chauvin should be executed like that elephant that trampled people.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          May.29.2020 at 2:03 pm

          Who’s got the power? We’ve got the power! #BlackLivesMatter

  6. Nonstopdrivel
    May.29.2020 at 1:41 pm

    Brian Bakst @Stowydad · 33m
    @MinnesotaDFL postpones its virtual convention amid #georgefloyd situation. Balloting had already started and endorsement in #mnsen to be announced later. @SenTinaSmith is seeking a new term.

    Why the heck would you suspend a virtual convention? It’s not like anyone is in physical danger.

  7. Eddy
    May.29.2020 at 1:45 pm

    So now the guy is officially a “former policeman,” emphasis on the “former” – that is, he might get treated harshly, maybe even like a “civilian” who responded to an alleged attacker by putting his knee on the alleged attacker’s neck for several minutes.

    (I say alleged attacker because I’m just going to give the cop’s best-case scenario, not because I know who was the initial aggressor)

  8. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    May.29.2020 at 1:47 pm

    Real easy to Tweet about it. I’ll believe we’ve reached a tipping point when those cowards are in jail for manslaughter at the very least. There’s still a lot of opportunity for the justice system to fuck this up, and I don’t think it’ll be on accident if it happens.

    Also, if anyone else had done this they’d have been placed under arrest. If what he did was so obviously bad that it resulted in his immediate firing, where the fuck are the criminal charges? What we saw on tape is clearly manslaughter, quit pussyfooting around and arrest that piece of shit if you want people to believe you get it.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.29.2020 at 1:49 pm

      Chauvin has been arrested, as I pointed out above.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      May.29.2020 at 1:55 pm

      Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman called the disturbing arrest footage filmed on Monday night in Minneapolis “graphic, horrible, and terrible“.

      “No person should do that,” he told reporters at a Thursday evening press conference.

      When asked about a charging decision for the officers involved, including Officer Derek Chauvin, Freeman deferred, saying instead that it would be a “violation of my ethics” to do so.

      “My job in the end is to prove [Chauvin] violated a criminal statute, and there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge,” Freeman said.

      “I will not rush to justice because justice will not be rushed,” he added.

      I love the caption on a photo at the bottom of the article: “Minnesotans survey the damage caused by rioters during the mostly peaceful protests.” Uh, what?

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        May.29.2020 at 2:03 pm

        Wasn’t aware he had been arrested yet, thanks for the pointer and it’s at least a start.

        Interesting to see what other evidence he has that wouldn’t support a criminal charge. I find it hard to believe that anything the suspect did warranted being slowly choked to death while handcuffed and face down on the ground.

  9. DetroitDumbGuy
    May.29.2020 at 1:49 pm

    “Reverence for life in every incident a police officer encounters must be the floor and not the ceiling.”

    Unless, of course, a brave officer fears for his life. Or a suspect resists. Or does not obey commands that a brave officer is giving. Then officer safety becomes paramount.

    Sounds like these union thugs are just trying to save face, as this might be the most egregious cop murder yet (in a long line of fucking egregious police behavior). Fuck police unions. Fuck all the cops that hid behind the thin blue line and didn’t turn in their scumbag colleagues. And fuck all the prosecutors that don’t charge murdering ass cops with murder.

  10. Granite
    May.29.2020 at 1:59 pm

    It’s about comin up, and staying on top…

Please to post comments