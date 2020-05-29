Coronavirus

In Future Crises, Let People Make Their Own Decisions

Top-down, one-size-fits-few mandates are recipes for conflict.

|

upiphotostwo745562
(BILL GREENBLATT/UPI/Newscom)

Anybody who hoped the pandemic would bring Americans together must be sorely disappointed. What was anticipated to be a shared experience—albeit one we all would have happily skipped—has instead been another cause of disagreement for people who need little more reason to dislike one another.

Why has the pandemic further divided us? The culprit is likely the top-down approach favored by politicians who inflicted uniform rules on different communities without concern for the varying risks they faced from COVID-19. We would have been far better off—and probably had more sympathy for one another—if people had been left to make their own choices based on expert advice and not been subject to mandates imposed by force.

That the pandemic posed different challenges to different parts of the country is clear. "Two-thirds of residents of the hardest-hit districts live in urban or dense suburban areas, compared with just 19% of those living in the least hard-hit districts," Pew Research reported this week.

Because the donkey party has become a city taste and the elephant party a country one, "[o]f the 44 hardest-hit congressional districts—the top 10% in terms of deaths—41 are represented by Democrats, while three are represented by Republicans," Pew adds.

"Since March 20, New York state, Connecticut and New Jersey have accounted for about 50% of all U.S. cases," NPR noted on May 27. "As of April 9, nearly 60% of all deaths from COVID-19 have been in these three states."

Even in those states, the pandemic has been a largely urban phenomenon—sparsely populated counties in upstate New York haven't been hit nearly as hard as the New York City area.

"Beyond perception, beyond ideology, there are starkly different realities for red and blue America right now," The New York Times acknowledges. "Democrats are far more likely to live in counties where the virus has ravaged the community, while Republicans are more likely to live in counties that have been relatively unscathed by the illness, though they are paying an economic price."

Economic price, indeed—another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, for a total of over 40 million since the pandemic began.

That economic price comes in part, and most visibly, because pandemic responses have been imposed mostly at the state level, on people with very different pandemic experiences. Those responses include lockdown orders that shuttered businesses, restricted travel, and mandated occupancy limits, mask use, and social distancing even as the threat begins to fade. Michigan's Upper Peninsula suffered the same restrictions as Detroit, New York's finger lakes region was hit with the same closures as Manhattan, and California's Central Valley experienced the same rules as San Francisco.

For different kinds of communities already at odds over politics, the pandemic has become yet another source of friction.

"About six in ten Republicans (61%) believe their state's governor should allow non-essential businesses to be open, while more than two-thirds of Democrats (69%) think such businesses should be closed until the spread of the virus is contained," according to a recent POLITICO-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health survey.

Even face masks have turned into badges of partisan affiliation.

"The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement—a moment to pick sides in a brewing culture war over containing the coronavirus," the AP reports. "Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say they're wearing a mask when leaving home, 76% to 59%."

It didn't have to be this way. Left to their own devices and advised by those in the know, people are perfectly capable of taking action to protect themselves and their neighbors.

"Data suggests that behavioral changes were largely driven by people making a voluntary choice to stay home rather than being forced to do so by a state-sanctioned stay-at-home order," FiveThirtyEight reported earlier this month. In six southeastern states, "about 90 percent of the total change between early March and mid-April had occurred in the week before the stay-at-home orders were passed in each state."

The authors of the article argue that social distancing shouldn't be a partisan issue—a point undercut by the fact that partisans have chosen to make it an issue. But they provide strong evidence that government lockdown orders followed on the heels of private decision-making; people were already avoiding crowds and public places in order to avoid infection.

Just as Americans didn't have to be told to start social-distancing, they also didn't wait for permission to stop. By the end of April, cellphone data shows that they were increasingly moving around without regard to the desires of the political class.

"Coloradans acted independently and in advance of the state's orders during the past two months, distancing themselves before the statewide stay-at-home order and then partially easing back toward normal behavior prior to the state's relaxation of the order on April 27," according to Denver's 9News in an observation that could be made about the whole country.

Of course, if Americans chose to social distance, that means that some economic carnage was unavoidable. In the absence of orders, restaurants would still have emptied, businesses would have closed, and jobs would have been lost. But economic harm as a result of people's freely made choices isn't the same cause for resentment and partisan bickering as damage caused by restrictions imposed from above to combat a health threat that's serious in some places and theoretical in others. That's especially true when orders are issued by politicians who—like Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer—behave as if the rules they make are only for the little people and don't apply to themselves.

Free to make their own decisions relative to local conditions and personal preferences and without risking fines or arrest, Americans would still have suffered, but they would have had less reason to resent one another. They may have even been inclined to sympathize with the plight of those living differently than themselves and forced to make hard choices.

The next time a crisis comes along, we'll be well-advised to cut government officials out of the decision-making process. That will allow us to make the choices we think right for ourselves, and to respect the contrasting decisions made by others.

NEXT: The U.S. Should Immediately Grant Visas to Hong Kong Residents Who Want Out

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.29.2020 at 1:04 pm

    I picked up some take-out the other day and left the money on the seat so the taker-outer employee wouldn’t have to get near me, in case that was her choice. She looked at the “State of Jefferson XX” magnetic door sign, pulled down her face mask, said “Neither one of really cares about that bullshit”, and we had a good laugh.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 1:10 pm

      How can libertarians laugh about public health restrictions? Maybe they really are just sociopaths who don’t care about the common good. We need to protect human life by having mandatory government edicts to wear face masks and practice social distancing until this medical emergency has passed. #SaveLives

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        May.29.2020 at 1:32 pm

        To be completely honest …. we weren’t laughing about public health restrictions so much as about how stupid they are and about how we were just playing the game, like motorists who hit the brakes, light up their brake lights, and nose dive, just because some damned cop is on the side of the freeway writing a ticket.

        I am sure her boss felt the same, but everybody’s worried about some Karen tattling and giving the police and government press agents something to do.

  2. Kristian H.
    May.29.2020 at 1:04 pm

    “Top-down, one-size-fits-few mandates are recipes for conflict.”

    How barely libertarian.

    Try

    “Mandates are recipes for conflict.”

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.29.2020 at 1:08 pm

      Just so you’re aware, the link in your handle is dead.

      1. Kristian H.
        May.29.2020 at 1:14 pm

        Freaking CDN.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.29.2020 at 1:33 pm

      How barely grammarian. The adjectives always apply to government mandates, libertarians know it, but not all readers on this site are libertarians.

  3. Nonstopdrivel
    May.29.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Of course, if Americans chose to social distance, that means that some economic carnage was unavoidable.

    Funny what happens when you deliberately foment panic and hysteria by trumpeting worst-case scenarios propped up by wildly unrealistic models and tortured statistics.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 1:14 pm

      I read on CNN and the r/coronavirus subreddit that a young and healthy 27 year old grocery clerk dies of COVID-19. This is NOT the regular flu. This disease is serious and the government needs to act accordingly. With a second or third wave of COVID-19 possible, we need to lock down society until a vaccine is created. Naturally, many Republic yokels will refuse vaccination so we need laws in place ordering mandatory vaccination. As Spock stated in Star Trek, “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.29.2020 at 1:16 pm

        Young people die of the flu every year. The last few years we’ve averaged between 150 and 200 deaths in children every year. What’s your point?

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          May.29.2020 at 1:26 pm

          What if that was your child! Social distancing and mandatory quarantine is scientifically proven to reduce deaths from COVID-19. We should follow Dr. Fauci and the science, not what some petulant, spray-tanned Boomer posts on Twitter.

          1. Jerry B.
            May.29.2020 at 1:58 pm

            C’mon Rabbi. Say it. You know you want to.

            Here. I’ll start you off.

            “If it saves just…”

            1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
              May.29.2020 at 2:11 pm

              “He who saves the life of one man saves the entire world.”
              – Oskar Schindler

      2. Granite
        May.29.2020 at 1:21 pm

        There ya go reading on cnn again. Fuck that 27 year old for dying at a time like this.

  4. Case of the Mondays
    May.29.2020 at 1:08 pm

    Well when the news media and government are influenced by DC, LA and NYC assholes this is what happens. Some of those lefties tired of their own messes are moving into areas that are more conservative and clashes are likely. Because the Karen’s can’t stand not being in control. Boise is a great example with their new far left mayor. The strong arm of government ends up standing on your neck.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 1:17 pm

      Sophisticated urban intellectuals, like myself, call that progress. Too bad most rural retards only contribute to the economy by purchasing illegal weapons of war (e.g. AK-15 assault rifles) and Hustler magazines.

      1. John
        May.29.2020 at 2:00 pm

        Your troll act is too obvious, but things like this are funny

  5. Nonstopdrivel
    May.29.2020 at 1:15 pm

    I saw this on a livestream, and had to snap it.

    “When our turn comes we will make no excuses for the terror.”

    Karl Marx. There’s more than a few of his fans about, I think. It would not be ridiculous to assume that people previously given to direct action for ther sake of destroying the existing order wouldn’t show up at these events and lend a helping hand, would it? People on reddit and twitter think there are neo-Nazis in the riots, trying to start something, but you know, I’m looking at the guys who have a lot of practice with the whole “break things because you’re all fascists” pasttimes.

    A housing development under construction was burned. It was supposed to supply below-market-rate housing: ah well. No matter. It is better that people suffer today if it brings about the necessary future. Every one and every physical thing is expendable.

    They won’t win, but they can sow the despair that grows again next season. The weeds wil be inedible, and the people who starve will ask for bread. They will be told to steal it, as this is now the moral thing to do.

    It’s always odd how the people who preach destruction are assumed to have skills in constructing the replacement, as if the fervent desire to tear things down is just one element of an endlessly kaleidoscopic intellect that apprehends what is to be done, and precisely how to do it.

    But the bread runs out. What then? Ah, look over there: another remant of the old, cursed order. Burn it, and we will be free. Not from want, not from the rule of others, but at least free from the old ways and the whispering voice of one’s conscience. There is a new, louder voice in your ear now, and it approves of all that you do.

    Until, of course, it doesn’t.

    http://lileks.com/bleats/archive/20/0520/052920.html

    1. Granite
      May.29.2020 at 1:22 pm

      Brah – the riots were infiltrated by cops. Cops caused the riots.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.29.2020 at 1:23 pm

        Source? Cites? Evidence?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          May.29.2020 at 1:36 pm

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17Jq0QqK4k0

  6. Dillinger
    May.29.2020 at 1:23 pm

    >>Anybody who hoped the pandemic would bring Americans together

    hasn’t been around for 60 years

  7. MollyGodiva
    May.29.2020 at 1:39 pm

    No.
    People do not have a right to willingly spread a dangerous virus. If we take that approach the next pandemic could be even worse. The true nature of the virus does not become clear at first. This never should have been a partisan issue and it is those dip shits on the right that made it one. That prevented consensus in Congress and state houses that would have lead to more measures to help. We would all have been a lot better off, and our economy would be much better if that happened. Being a “conservative” used to be about being a responsible citizen, not it is all about “fuck everyone else”.

    1. Sevo
      May.29.2020 at 1:50 pm

      “People do not have a right to willingly spread a dangerous virus.”

      Fuck you with a running, rusty chain-saw.
      You’re scared of the boogyman? Crawl in a hole and stay there until your mommy says it’s OK to come out.
      And fuck off.

    2. Don't look at me!
      May.29.2020 at 1:52 pm

      HA HA . Good stuff.

  8. Sevo
    May.29.2020 at 1:49 pm

    “In Future Crises, Let People Make Their Own Decisions”

    Fucking slavers JFree, MollyGodiva, Hihn hardest hit!

  9. Rich
    May.29.2020 at 2:00 pm

    Left to their own devices and advised by those in the know, people are perfectly capable of taking action to protect themselves and their neighbors.

    CHECK YOUR PRIVILEGE!!

    /prog

  10. Rich
    May.29.2020 at 2:04 pm

    What was anticipated to be a shared experience—albeit one we all would have happily skipped—has instead been another cause of disagreement for people who need little more reason to dislike one another.

    Whoever started the We’re All In This Together™ stuff is partly to blame.

    Anyone know who it is?

    1. Sevo
      May.29.2020 at 2:10 pm

      Pretty sure it was some ‘celeb’ living off royalties and getting haircuts from the traveling barber.

Please to post comments