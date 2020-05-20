Brickbat: Everyone Considered Him the Coward of the County

An arbitrator has ordered the Broward County, Florida, sheriff's office to reinstate Sgt. Brian Miller and pay him $138,410.25 in back pay. Miller was one of four deputies fired for "neglect of duty" after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Miller, the first supervisor on the scene, arrived as shots were still being fired. He did not enter the building but took cover behind his patrol car and did not radio in for 10 minutes.