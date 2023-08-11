Remy: Try That in a Large Town (Jason Aldean Parody)
Jason Aldean's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Remy wants in on the action.
Parody of "Try That in a Small Town" written and performed by Remy
LYRICS:
Open a lemonade stand on the sidewalk
Go for a long walk in the middle of the night
Keep schools open so that kids can keep on learning
You think it's cool, well act a fool if you like
Put someone's groceries in a bag
That doesn't immediately break
Don't bake a penis cake
Well try that in a large town
See how far you make it down the road
Around here we're punishing our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a large town
Call the line for nonemergencies
'Cuz somebody's dropping trousers on your daisies
That stuff might fly in the country—good luck
Well try that in a large town
See how far you make it down the road
Around here we speed camera our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a large town
- Producer: John Carter
- Producer: Meredith Bragg
- Producer: Austin Bragg