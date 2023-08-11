Remy: Try That in a Large Town (Jason Aldean Parody)

Jason Aldean's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Remy wants in on the action.

Parody of "Try That in a Small Town" written and performed by Remy

LYRICS:

Open a lemonade stand on the sidewalk

Go for a long walk in the middle of the night

Keep schools open so that kids can keep on learning

You think it's cool, well act a fool if you like

Put someone's groceries in a bag

That doesn't immediately break

Don't bake a penis cake

Well try that in a large town

See how far you make it down the road

Around here we're punishing our own

You cross that line, it won't take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don't

Try that in a large town

Call the line for nonemergencies

'Cuz somebody's dropping trousers on your daisies

That stuff might fly in the country—good luck

Well try that in a large town

See how far you make it down the road

Around here we speed camera our own

You cross that line, it won't take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don't

Try that in a large town