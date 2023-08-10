Hollywood Must Change—But How?

"Despite my misgivings about nearly every single labor action the Writers Guild has undertaken during my three decades of membership…as I tick through the issues of today, in 2023, I can't help but, God help me, support the union," wrote Rob Long in a column for Commentary shortly before the Writers Guild of America went on strike against the major Hollywood studios on May 1.

Long is a Hollywood veteran who wrote for Cheers, co-created and wrote for many other network shows such as the Bob Newhart and Judd Hirsch–starring sitcom George & Leo, and served as executive producer of the Kevin James sitcom Kevin Can Wait. He also co-founded Ricochet, a conservative news and culture website and podcasting network where he co-hosts The Ricochet Podcast and the GLoP Culture podcast.

Watch on YouTube this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a conversation between Long and Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller about the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood, where they'll analyze the strikers' grievances, react to comments about artificial intelligence and capitalism from actors Bryan Cranston and Alan Ruck, dive deep into the changing economics of show business, and discuss what might be next for an industry undergoing massive changes in the wake of the streaming revolution.