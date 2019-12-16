Choose Your Own Impeachment Adventure: Rand Paul, Justin Amash, or Philip K. Dick?

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) made headlines Sunday answering skeptical questions about his anti-impeachment approach from CNN's Jake Tapper. Paul's friend Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) also made headlines Sunday after The Washington Post reported that Democrats are seeking his pro-impeachment counsel for when impeachment goes to the Senate for trial. It's not the first time the two libertarian-leaners have been on opposite ends of the I-question, but…well, can you imagine the theatrics? And what does this tell us about libertarian conflict over the process?

Thus begins today's Reason Roundtable podcast, with editors Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch, though not before immediately veering down a Philip K. Dick rabbit hole which feels strangely apt for our times. The Podcastic Four also chew on last week's British elections, the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, Washington's bipartisan orgy of deficit spending, and kids doing Dungeons & Dragons stuff on TikTok, because we have a brand to protect.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Backed Vibes Clean—Rollin at 5 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license

