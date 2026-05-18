Why Is Trump Trying To Purge Thomas Massie?

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch are joined by Reason Senior Editor Robby Soave to discuss Rep. Thomas Massie's (R–Ky.) competitive Republican primary challenge and why President Donald Trump has made him one of his top political targets. The panel examines Massie's opposition to the Iran war, his push to release the Epstein files, his longstanding focus on spending, and why his brand of libertarian-style politics has become increasingly rare inside today's Republican Party.

Next, the panel turns to the economy, where inflation continues to rise, the U.S. debt has surpassed gross domestic product (GDP), and working-class voters appear increasingly frustrated with Trump's economic agenda. The editors then examine New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's claim that he closed the city's massive budget gap without cutting services and whether the plan relies more on gimmicks than serious fiscal reform. Finally, a listener asks how to develop political confidence without losing intellectual humility.

0:00—Massie's primary challenge

20:57—Inflation and the national debt

40:31—Listener question on intellectual humility

51:15—Mamdani's $12 billion budget gap

57:41—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"Thomas Massie's Moment Has Come," by Robby Soave

"Thomas Massie's Enemies Are Attacking Him With an Unfair Accusation," by Robby Soave

"The War Comes for Your Wallet: Inflation Hits 3.8%, Highest Level in 3 Years," by Eric Boehm

"When Businesspeople Run Government, the Government Doesn't Become a Business," by Veronique De Rugy

"Pete Hegseth Can't Explain Why America Needs a $1.5 Trillion Military Budget," by Eric Boehm

"Trump's 'Golden Dome' Estimated To Cost $1.2 Trillion, New Report Reveals," by Meagan O'Rourke

"Mamdani 'Balanced' New York City's Budget—With a Bailout From Albany," by Joe Lancaster