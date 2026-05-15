CIA Whistleblower Reveals COVID Lab Leak Cover-Up

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi dive right in to the latest news: A CIA whistleblower is alleging that his agency revised its assessment of COVID-19's origins under pressure from…Anthony Fauci! Next up, the boys discuss the spread of hantavirus and whether it's OK to quarantine the cruise ship passengers. Then, they talk about a dubious accusation against Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.). Finally, they wrap up by going over their favorite Frances McDormand movies.

0:31—CIA whistleblower exposes Fauci

15:11 —Quarantining hantavirus victims?

23:29—AI data centers debate

38:39—Miso soup and Dracula

48:36—Was Troy good?

55:43—iPads for prisoners?

1:00:26—Thomas Massie smeared

1:07:09—True crime lies