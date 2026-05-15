Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.) is fighting for his political life. Next week, voters in his district will decide whether to retain the long-serving libertarian Republican—or whether to fall in line with President Donald Trump, who is furious with Massie for opposing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Trump tariffs, and the administration's increasingly neoconservative foreign policy agenda. Trump has endorsed Massie's opponent, Ed Gallrein.

In their quest to unseat Massie, the Congressman's enemies have surfaced a desperate, unfair, and vague accusation of personal wrongdoing. Cynthia West, a former girlfriend of Massie, has alleged that he paid her $5,000 in "hush money." That term now appears in countless headlines alongside Massie's name: "Thomas Massie's ex accuses him of hush money offer," writes Axios. Other headlines note that Massie denies the charge. But we know how this game is played: The mere hint of impropriety may very well taint him in the eyes of the voters.

Yet those who are foisting this hush money accusation on the public are engaged in pathological dishonesty. There is simply no substance to it. This is a filthy political hit job designed to punish one of the only Republicans who voted in line with candidate Trump's pledged political agenda—"no new wars"—rather than the big government monstrosity this second term has wrought.

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"Hush money" is an extremely negative term. When hush money is offered, people assume it is because the person offering it has something to hide. There is no evidence whatsoever that this is the case here. On the contrary, Massie claims that the $5,000 to $10,000 he gave West was merely a gift to help her pay for various expenses.

"All of the claims of inappropriate conduct are false," said Massie in a statement to Reason. "I've never offered anyone money in exchange for their silence."

Here are the facts. In June 2024, Massie's wife, Rhonda, passed away suddenly. They had been married for 35 years, and her unexpected death left the congressman devastated. He has since remarried. In the interim, Massie dated West. That relationship lasted from September 2024 until early 2025, and was mostly long-distance, since West lived in Florida, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

In order to be closer to each other, Massie suggested West move to Washington, D.C., and apply for an open job position in the office of Rep. Victoria Spartz (R–Ind.). According to Massie, he also gave her between $5,000 to $10,000 to help with moving costs and to pay other bills.

"She represented to me that her estranged husband was giving her no child support or alimony," Massie told The Enquirer.

After they broke up in January 2025, West gave him back some of the money—as much as $5,000, according to Massie.

West had obtained a temporary, 90-day position in Spartz's office. When that time expired, her contract was not renewed. West characterizes the matter differently, saying she was "fired." She filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, which the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights offered to settle for $60,000. She refused, since the money came with a nondisclosure agreement, which is standard practice for congressional employee disputes.

West now claims that Massie's gift to her was intended to persuade her to drop the lawsuit, though this does not make logical sense, since Massie gave her the money before she moved to Washington, D.C.

When reached for comment, West directed me to a spokesperson. This spokesperson did not respond to questions.

Spartz denied West's characterization of events and added that she "considers Thomas Massie to be one of the strongest supporters of women in Congress and a defender of women's rights among her GOP colleagues."

And that's it. These facts are not really in dispute: Massie and West dated; Massie gave her between $5,000 and $10,000 during their relationship in part to help her get on her feet in D.C.; West took a job with Spartz; they broke up; West gave back some or all of the money; West lost her job and sued Spartz's office. Now West claims that Massie offered her money—much less money than Spartz's office had offered—to drop the lawsuit against Spartz, when she could have just taken 10 times the amount by agreeing to the settlement.

There just isn't really a there there.

Such a trivial dispute would hardly even merit becoming a national story, but enemies of Massie have seized upon it. His 2012 Republican primary opponent, attorney Marc Carey, published a video interview with West on his website. Two other former rivals, Eric Deters and Todd McMurtry, also promoted West's story on social media.

"The contrived and false deposition released just one week before my election was conducted by Carey who lost to me in 2012, in the law office of McMurtry who lost to me in 2020, and posted immediately by Deters who lost to me 2024," wrote Massie in a statement.

From there, large pro-Trump X accounts began circulating it. MAGA activist Laura Loomer, the ultimate Trump loyalist and his informal attack dog on social media, has worked tirelessly to spread the hush money line on X. Will Chamberlain, a pro-Israel national conservative, is also involved. (It's worth mentioning that three pro-Israel billionaires, Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and Paul Johnson, have spent millions to defeat Massie.)

Loomer's frenetic posts on X are written in the style of someone who has uncovered some shocking truth. Having discovered corroborating evidence that Massie and West did in fact date—a detail that is not in dispute whatsoever, and has nothing to do with the alleged payment—Loomer concludes that it looks like Massie "has some sexual skeletons in his own closet." This is a self-discrediting assertion.

Partisan political operatives are attempting to spin a mundane pattern of facts into a bona fide scandal. It's as shameful as it is unsurprising; whether it will succeed is another matter.

Massie will square off against Gallrein on May 19. The district is heavily Republican, and the winner of the primary is all but guaranteed to win the general election. Reason's editor in chief, Katherine Mangu-Ward, recently spent time with Massie and wrote about his campaign for The New York Times.