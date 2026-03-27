In a precedent-setting verdict this week, a Los Angeles jury held Meta and YouTube responsible for addicting a young woman to their services and exacerbating her mental health struggles. The jury recommended the two companies pay $6 million to the plaintiff, now 20, identified in court documents as Kaley or KMG. The verdict came a day after a New Mexico jury found that Meta harmed the mental health of children, failed to protect them from sexual predators, and violated state law.

In this special bonus episode of The Reason Interview, Nick Gillespie talks with tech journalist Taylor Lorenz, founder of User Mag, who covered the Los Angeles trial. She recounts testimony from Kaley's deposition describing physical and psychological abuse from her parents. Lorenz argues that Kaley's unstable home life was a more significant factor in her mental health issues than social media use. Kaley even used Instagram to complain about her mother, who at one point would communicate with her daughter only through the app.

Lorenz and Gillespie discuss rising cultural and political calls for regulation of social media, pending legislation such as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), and how Meta and other major players are simultaneously defending themselves in court while pursuing regulation that may benefit them at the expense of free speech.

Previous appearance:

"Taylor Lorenz Makes Sense of Online Culture for the Rest of Us," February 26, 2020

0:00—Observations from the trial

1:56—The plaintiff's mental health and history of abuse

6:34—Mark Zuckerberg's testimony

7:04—Is social media becoming the cultural scapegoat?

10:19—The impact of this verdict on setting legal precedents

13:15—KOSA

14:47—How sexual content drives regulation efforts

16:33—Are companies liable for not enforcing age verification?

17:56—What are the privacy threats with age verification?

19:05—Why more regulation stifles competition

21:48—Do younger generations value free speech?

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