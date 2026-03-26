Dysfunction, Communists in Cuba, and Pointless Streetcars

On this episode of Freed Up, Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi are back for another full week of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) chaos. Then they move to the left-wing media influences partying it up in Cuba without any real understanding of the U.S embargo of the country. Finally, they chose not to end on lighter note, turning instead to apocalyptic scenarios.

0:00—A bad week for flying

15:24—Streetcars are pointless

27:14—Communists in Cuba

40:30—Spring isn't real

44:33—Paul Ehrlich

50:53—The most realistic apocalyptic scenarios