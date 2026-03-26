Dysfunction, Communists in Cuba, and Pointless Streetcars
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi vent about the TSA and then turn to discuss the most realistic apocalyptic scenarios.
On this episode of Freed Up, Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi are back for another full week of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) chaos. Then they move to the left-wing media influences partying it up in Cuba without any real understanding of the U.S embargo of the country. Finally, they chose not to end on lighter note, turning instead to apocalyptic scenarios.
0:00—A bad week for flying
15:24—Streetcars are pointless
27:14—Communists in Cuba
40:30—Spring isn't real
44:33—Paul Ehrlich
50:53—The most realistic apocalyptic scenarios