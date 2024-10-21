Should We Trust the 2024 Election Polls?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman welcome back special guest Stephanie Slade to chat about the latest in polling results and the shape of the electorate two weeks ahead of the presidential election.

02:16—Latest in polling data two weeks out from the presidential election

33:04—Weekly listener question

44:15—Takeaways from Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.

51:23—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"End Times" by Liz Wolfe

"To Get Through This Election, Get Some Fresh Air" by Joe Lancaster

"How Are Reason Staffers Voting in 2024?"

"Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Keep Making Economically Illiterate Promises" by John Stossel

"Mark Robinson Files Frivolous Lawsuit Against CNN and a Local Musician" by Joe Lancaster

"Will Trump or Harris Win the Working-Class Vote?" by Nick Gillespie

"J.D. Vance Completes Trump's Ideological Takeover of the Republican Party" by Matt Welch

"Patrick Ruffini: Why Blacks and Hispanics Are Turning to Trump" by Nick Gillespie

"Must Libertarians Care About More Than the State?" by Stephanie Slade

"Can Free Markets Win Votes in the New GOP?" by Stephanie Slade

"Is There a Future for Fusionism?" by Stephanie Slade

"Foxy Kamala" by Liz Wolfe

Upcoming Events:

Reason Speakeasy: Musa al-Gharbi, October 24, 2024

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

