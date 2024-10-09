Will Trump or Harris Win the Working-Class Vote?

Today's guests are Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini, author of Party of the People: Inside the Multiracial Populist Coalition Remaking the GOP, and American Enterprise Institute fellow Ruy Teixeira, coauthor most recently of Where Have All the Democrats Gone? The Soul of the Party in the Age of Extremes.

Reason's Nick Gillespie talks with them about the presidential election, how the working class has become the most important—yet most neglected—part of the electorate, and whether libertarians have anyone to root for in national politics.

1:17- Introduction

2:05- Can Kamala Harris win back the working class?

8:55- Party identification is tanking

11:25– Elite progressive fixations are alienating the working class

15:50- Black & Latino voters are more moderate

17:33- Trump & populism have transformed the GOP

25:05- The Green New Deal was terrible politics

26:23- Does anyone care about overspending anymore?

30:56- The future of unionization

35:49- Populism's appeal to younger voters

40:52- Are we seeing generational realignments?

46:05- Everyone got richer in the last 30 years

47:39- The 'truly disadvantaged' has no real advocates

51:28- Why is neither party working to win big?

55:13- Why has immigration become such a flashpoint?

1:02:49- Why do both parties indulge their nutty fringes?

1:08:17- What about libertarians?

1:18:48- Who will win the 2024 elections?

1:22:00- Are protectionism & heavy spending the new way for both parties?

1:24:09- Have people stopped caring about COVID?

