Brian Trascher: Has FEMA failed North Carolina?

What should the federal government do in a disaster?

Two major hurricanes made landfall within two weeks, devastating the southeast. Hurricane Helene has killed more than 200 people, and more than 90 are still missing in North Carolina, where overflowing rivers and tributaries flooded the western part of the state. More than 9,000 remain without power.

Hurricane Milton grew to Category 5 status in the Gulf before hitting Florida's west coast just south of Tampa Bay as a Category 3. It caused at least 23 deaths, and both storms are likely to cause over $100 billion in economic damage.

Today's guest is part of an organization that's been on the ground in both places helping with disaster relief. Brian Trascher is the vice president of the United Cajun Navy, a volunteer organization that started in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

Trascher discusses the origins of the Cajun Navy after Hurricane Katrina, conditions on the ground in North Carolina and Florida, the federal government's response, growing distrust of FEMA, and how to better prepare for disaster.

Sources Referenced:

Chapters

00:00 Coming up…

00:10 Introduction

01:28 Documentary clip about the United Cajun Navy

02:25 What's the status of North Carolina?

05:29 United Cajun Navy's origin story

10:36 Comparing Hurricanes Helene and Milton

15:12 How are resources allocated properly?

18:25 When to evacuate and why some people don't

23:08 What's it like to deal with FEMA on the ground?

29:23 Did a national guard helicopter purposefully sabotage volunteer efforts?

38:23 Do government workers get defensive about volunteer help?

43:04 Why do people distrust FEMA?

57:38 FEMA's budgeting problems

1:02:42 The Stafford Act

1:08:26 How should people prepare for disaster?

1:10:24 What question should people be asking?

Photo credit: Travis Long/TNS/Newscom