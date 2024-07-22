Biden's Out. Harris Is In. Everyone Else Is Screwed.

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman assess the state of the 2024 presidential race one day after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection.

01:41—President Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris.

32:52—Weekly Listener Question

41:44—Republican National Convention reactions

52:06—This week's cultural recommendations

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, July 23: New York City premiere of Reason's Backpage documentary and panel discussion. Was the federal prosecution of online classified ad site Backpage.com a win for opponents of sex trafficking or a loss for First Amendment rights? View a new documentary by Elizabeth Nolan Brown and Paul Detrick and participate in a panel with Brown and Old Pros' Kaytlin Bailey about the case moderated by Nick Gillespie. Tickets are $10 and include beer, wine, soft drinks, and a light buffet. Seats are limited. Details here.

