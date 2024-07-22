Have Republicans Abandoned Free Markets?
Reason's Emma Camp attended the Republican National Convention to ask attendees if they still believe in the power of free markets.HD Download
After the first night of the Republican National Convention, when Teamsters President Sean O'Brien illustrated that the Republican Party may be morphing into the party of unionized working-class Americans, Reason asked convention attendees whether they believed that the Republican party had given up on free markets. Watch now to hear what they had to say!
