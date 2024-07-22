Have Republicans Abandoned Free Markets?

After the first night of the Republican National Convention, when Teamsters President Sean O'Brien illustrated that the Republican Party may be morphing into the party of unionized working-class Americans, Reason asked convention attendees whether they believed that the Republican party had given up on free markets. Watch now to hear what they had to say!

Photo credits: Rod Lamkey—CNP/Newscom; Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom; Ron Sachs/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom; Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA/Newscom; Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/Newscom; Li Rui/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom; Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom

Music Credits: "Happy Hour," by Evert Z via Artlist; "Ima B Da Baddest," by Captain Joz via Artlist