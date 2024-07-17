MAGA Voters Try To Convince a Libertarian To Vote Trump

Reason attended the Republican National Convention to uncover who the delegates and attendees think libertarians should vote for in the 2024 election.

Former President Donald Trump spoke at the Libertarian National Convention this year to try to garner support from the crucial voting bloc, but since then, it seems that Trump has not done much in the way of winning over libertarian voters. So Reason's Emma Camp tried to see if any of his supporters could convince her. Watch now!

Music Credits: "Funky Monkeys" by Randy Sharp via Artlist; "Big City Lights" by Ikoliks via Artlist