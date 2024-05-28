Libertarian National Convention: Are You Not Entertained?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Zach Weissmueller rehash the events that took place this past weekend in Washington, D.C., during the 2024 Libertarian National Convention, where former President Donald Trump addressed the crowd ahead of the Libertarian presidential candidate selection process.

Mentioned in this podcast:

"WATCH: Libertarians React to Donald Trump's Speech at Their Convention," by Zach Weissmueller

"Chase Oliver Is the Libertarian Party's Presidential Pick," by Eric Boehm

"Trump, Who Wants To Execute Drug Dealers, Promises To Free Ross Ulbricht," by Billy Binion

"Libertarians Booed Donald Trump Because He Isn't Libertarian," by Robby Soave

"No, Vivek Ramaswamy, a Libertarian-Nationalist Alliance Doesn't Make Sense," by Eric Boehm

"Cato Institute President Peter Goettler on Why Trump is no Libertarian," by Ilya Somin

"Inside the Libertarian Party's Decision To Host a Trump Speech," by Brian Doherty

"Dave Smith: What Is a Libertarian?" by Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe

"Debate: It's Time for a National Divorce," by Angela McArdle and Zach Weissmueller

"What Does the Mises Caucus Really Want?" by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"What's Next for Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Who Forced a Runoff in the Georgia Senate Race?" by Eric Boehm

"How's the New Libertarian Party Doing? Live With Angela McArdle" by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"The Libertarian Party's Internal Strife Is as Old as the Party Itself," by Brian Doherty

"Zach Weissmueller: Will the Mises Caucus Save or Kill the Libertarian Party?" by Nick Gillespie

"Ron Paul Revolution 2.0: Angela McArdle's Plan for the Libertarian Party," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"'By Our Fruits, You'll Know Us': The Mises Caucus Mastermind," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"Inside the Mises Caucus Takeover of the Libertarian Party," by Zach Weissmueller, Nick Gillespie, and Danielle Thompson

"Can a Post-'Takeover' Libertarian Party Improve on Its Historical Run of 2012–20?" by Matt Welch

"Super Size Me Was Not Groundbreaking Journalism," by Billy Binion

"South Park Libertarians," by Nick Gillespie and Jesse Walker

"It's Time for Over-the-Counter Ozempic," by Charles M. Silver, Jeffrey A. Singer, and Michael F. Cannon

Upcoming Reason Events:

The Reason Roundtable LIVE! on June 6 in Washington, D.C.

Reason Speakeasy: Corey DeAngelis on June 11 in New York City

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve