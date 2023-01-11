What Does the Mises Caucus Really Want? Live with Michael Heise, Nick Gillespie, and Zach Weissmueller

"It is time to accept our failures and strategic mistakes if we are going to grow into a viable political vehicle," writes Aaron Harris, author of "Project Decentralized REVOLution: For a New Libertarian Party," a document laying out the political strategy of the Mises Caucus that took control of Libertarian Party last May. The document declares that the party must accept "certain realities about the political landscape in the United States, and where third parties are within that landscape" and that although "some of this may be bitter medicine….it's crucial that we get real with ourselves."

So what are the goals and strategies of the new Libertarian Party? What does it mean for the party to "get real" about electoral politics? To help answer these questions, Reason will speak with Michael Heise, the chair and founder of the Mises Caucus, this Thursday at 1 p.m. eastern. Watch and leave questions and comments on the YouTube video above or on Reason's Facebook page here.