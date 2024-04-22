Worst 4/20 Ever
Plus: A listener asks the editors to steel man the case for the Jones Act, an antiquated law that regulates maritime commerce in U.S. waters.
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Eric Boehm lament a horrible weekend for freedom, as Congress passed a collection of bad bills concerning military spending for Ukraine and Israel, a TikTok ban, and a reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
00:53—House of Representatives passes substantial bipartisan military spending aid package that includes Ukraine and Israel
22:50—New Title IX rules
34:00—Weekly Listener Question
41:03—House votes to reauthorize Section 702 of the FISA
48:29—This week's cultural recommendations
Mentioned in this podcast:
"Democrats and Republicans Unite To Give Weapons Manufacturers $59 Billion," by Matthew Petti
"Ukraine Crisis: U.S. Must Use Restraint," by Nick Gillespie
"Should America keep funding Ukraine?" by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller
"Why Sanctioning Russia Will Fail," by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor
"Hot Takes Are Making the Ukraine Invasion Worse," by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor
"Steven Pinker: What Went Wrong at Harvard," by Nick Gillespie
"Should America stop funding Israel's war?" by Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe
"How much aid does the U.S. owe Israel?" by Robby Soave
"Hamas, Israel, and what it means for the U.S.," by Nick Gillespie
"New Title IX Rules Erase Campus Due Process Protections," by Emma Camp
"Laura Kipnis: How Colleges Criminalized Sex," by Nick Gillespie
"The Guardians of Free Speech," by Nick Gillespie
"If They Ban TikTok, Is Apple Next?" by Rand Paul
"TikTok Measure Passed by House Is Unconstitutional in Multiple Ways," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown
"Campus Rape Expert Can't Answer Basic Questions About His Sources," by Linda LeFauve
"How an Influential Campus Rape Study Skewed the Debate," by Robby Soave
"The Politics of Campus Sexual Assault," by Cathy Young
"Guilty Until Proven Innocent," by Cathy Young
"Why We Can't Have Nice Things: Jones Act Traffic Jam," by Eric Boehm
"Remy: Cabotage (Beastie Boys Jones Act Parody)," by Remy, Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg, and John Carter
"Let's Scrap the Jones Act," by Andrew Heaton
"Appeals Court Rules That Cops Can Physically Make You Unlock Your Phone," by Joe Lancaster
"How the FISA Reauthorization Bill Could Force Maintenance Workers and Custodians To Become Government Spies," by Eric Boehm
