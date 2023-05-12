Remy: Cabotage (Beastie Boys Jones Act Parody)

Remy channels the Beastie Boys to shed light on the Jones Act and fight for his right to par…ticipate in free trade.

Parody of "Sabotage," written and performed by Remy.

LYRICS:

Can't land it

We central planned it

You cannot abate this watergate

So I can't be docking? But he's right here!

But to go right there, he's gotta first go here so

While he sits, our people could die

He's got a foreign flag on his side

Oh my god, it's bizarre

Why can't he just dock?!

It's cabotage!

So listen up 'cause you can't do nothing

He could just dock with the push of a button

But he'd go to jail. I'm out, I'll be gone.

I gotta touch home base! Where's that? Saskatchewan!

Can't stand it

Can't he just hand it

Can't he come straight from another state?

You know, it makes no sense when you're right here

But back in D.C., it's so crystal clear

The status quo's so good that when the winds climb

We have to waive the law every time

I drank too much Dr. Pepper

You can use my bathroom—It's cabotage!