Biden's Antitrust Case Against Apple Is Truly Stupid

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman assess the Justice Department's nonsensical antitrust case against Apple before turning their attention to Donald Trump's $464 million bond payment deadline in his New York civil fraud case.

00:41—Bonkers antitrust suit against Apple

20:27—Congress passes $1.2 trillion spending package

29:54—Weekly Listener Question

42:20—Trump contests $464 million bond payment in New York civil fraud case

50:52—This week's cultural recommendations

"The Absurd Apple Antitrust Lawsuit," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"European Union's AI Law Will Heavily Regulate a Technology Lawmakers Don't Understand," by Varad Raigaonkar

"Antitrust's Greatest Hits," by David B. Kopel and Joseph Bast

"Competition, Not Antitrust, Is Humbling the Tech Giants," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Don't Let E.U. Bureaucrats Design Americans' Tech," by Jennifer Huddleston

"Joe Biden's Endless River of Debt and Regulation," by Nick Gillespie

"Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Measure To Oust Mike Johnson as House Speaker," by Joe Lancaster

"A GOP Plan To Raise the Retirement Age Reveals How Unserious Washington Is About Social Security," by Eric Boehm

"The National Debt Is a National Security Issue," by Eric Boehm

"'Emergency' Spending Is Out of Control," by Eric Boehm

"3 Reasons To Abolish Social Security Now!" by Nick Gillespie

"3 Reasons to Fix Social Security Now!" by Nick Gillespie and Meredith Bragg

"Brian Riedl: Who Bankrupted Us More—Trump or Biden?" by Nick Gillespie

"Science Fiction Fans Are Fighting About Politics. It's Not the End of the Universe." by Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie's take on X on Trump's latest award:

And yet I continue to place out of the money in the annual NICK GILLESPIE AWARDS held at the Nick Gillespie Apartment and voted on by Nick Gillespie. Kudos, Donald, kudos. pic.twitter.com/nF0tB1vac6 — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) March 25, 2024

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve