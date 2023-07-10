The Courts vs. Misinformation Cops

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman mull over last week's ruling against the Biden administration concerning politically disfavored speech on social media as well as Twitter's latest competitor—Threads—and the latest from the Ron DeSantis campaign.

0:25: A federal judge orders Biden administration officials to stop encouraging social media companies to censor disfavored content.

19:57: Threads: Meta's Twitter competitor

31:50: Weekly Listener Question

39:14: The "Mamas for DeSantis" initiative

51:08: This week's cultural recommendations

