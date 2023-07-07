Coleman Hughes and Walter Olson: The Supreme Court Got Its Affirmative Action and Gay Website Cases Right

This is the audio version of The Reason Livestream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The guests this week were the podcaster and writer Coleman Hughes and the Cato Institute's Walter Olson. We talked about the recent high-profile Supreme Court cases that struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions and ruled that a web designer in Colorado could not be forced to make a site for same-sex couples. Along with the legal issues involved, we discussed the immense cultural changes over the past 50 years related to racial, ethnic, and sexual identities.

