Three Cheers for the Supreme Court

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch is back in the saddle alongside editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman as they discuss the recent batch of Supreme Court decisions ahead of the July 4 holiday.

1:04: The Supreme Court's decision on race-based affirmative action in college admissions

23:16: The Supreme Court's decision involving same-sex wedding websites and free expression

28:40: Weekly Listener Question

38:29: The Supreme Court strikes down President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan.

51:06: This week's cultural recommendations

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve