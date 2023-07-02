52%-32% Support for Court's Decision "Restricting the Use of Race as a Factor in College Admissions"

The ABC News/Ipsos poll reports 52%-32% support for the decision ("Do you approve or disapprove of the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court restricting the use of race as a factor in college admissions"):

The majority includes majorities of both white (60%) and Asian (58%) Americans. Latino and Hispanic Americans are split on the ruling (40% approve vs. 40% disapprove), and the majority of Black Americans disapprove ([25% approve vs.] 52% [disapprove]).

Note that the margin of error is necessarily higher for racial subgroups, especially smaller ones, than for the sample as a whole (for that, it's reported as ±3.5%), even though they were slightly oversampled (with the oversamples being statistically accounted for in the overall results). Note also that, despite the race gap, it's clear that no racial group is even close to homogeneous in its views.

The poll also reports …

45%-40% support for the decision "striking down the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness program" and 43%-42%—basically an even split—as to the decision "that a website designer can deny services to same-sex customers seeking a wedding website." Note also that the questions are somewhat imprecise in their descriptions of the programs, perhaps inevitably so. For last year's post on the abortion decision, see here.

Naturally, none of this tells us what the right answer is; but public opinion is practically significant in various ways, regardless of whether one thinks that it should be.

UPDATE: I originally posted this post with the title "Survey Respondents Support Court's Decision Barring Race Preferences in Higher Education by 52%-32% Margin," but then decided to recast the headline to include the exact language of the question (which seems like a fairly accurate summary of the Court's decision). I had from the outset included the language in the post itself.