Time To End Affirmative Action? Live With David Bernstein and Kenny Xu

The Supreme Court might end race-based college admissions with upcoming rulings in two cases: one involving Harvard, the other the University of North Carolina (UNC), both filed by the nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions.

Should universities, and other institutions, take race into account when considering applicants? When answering that question, does it matter that Harvard is a private university, while UNC is a state school? And should the U.S. government abandon racial classification altogether?

Join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a live discussion of these questions and more with David Bernstein, a law professor at George Mason University and author of the book Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, and Kenny Xu, president of Color Us United, a nonprofit "advocating for a race-blind America," and author of An Inconvenient Minority: The Harvard Admissions Case and the Attack on Asian American Excellence.

Ask questions or leave comments ahead of or during the stream on the YouTube video above or at Reason's Facebook page here.