Banging Our Heads on the Debt Ceiling

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman untangle the holiday weekend debt-ceiling deal between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.) and consider the recent sentencing of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

0:36: President Biden and Speaker McCarthy announce debt-ceiling deal

17:32: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in prison.

29:24: Weekly Listener Question

42:36: Ron DeSantis officially announces his run for the White House

47:40: This week's cultural recommendations

