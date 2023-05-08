Delegitimizing the Supreme Court

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman take a deep dive into the ongoing controversies around the Supreme Court justices as well as Rochelle Walensky's tenure at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

0:31: Ongoing SCOTUS controversies

24:10: Rochelle Walensky stepping down as head of the CDC

41:43: Weekly Listener Question

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Is Clarence Thomas Ethically Challenged?" by Matt Welch, Liz Wolfe, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie

Supreme Court approval rating hits historic low, according to a Gallup poll.

"Randy Barnett: Abortion, Guns, and the Future of the Supreme Court," by Nick Gillespie

"Justice Thomas Long Ago Explained His Perspective On Disclosure Laws," by Josh Blackman

"Another Judicial Ethics Story About Justice Thomas Falls Apart," by Josh Blackman

"Law firm head brought Gorsuch-owned property," by Heidi Przybyla

All In with Chris Hayes on Twitter

"Rochelle Walensky Leaves a CDC That's Far More Powerful Than When She Entered It," by Robby Soave

"WHO Declares Global COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Over," by Ronald Bailey

"Don't Be Fooled by Randi Weingarten's Rehabilitation Tour," Liz Wolfe

"Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Refuses To Acknowledge the Government's Misrepresentation of Mask Research," by Jacob Sullum

"CDC's New 'Reopening' Guidance Will Keep Schools Closed in the Fall," by Matt Welch

"Democrats attack conservative Supreme Court justices but have long ignored liberal justices' ethical issues," by Joe Schoffstall

"Emails Show CDC Policed COVID Speech on Facebook," by Robby Soave, Nick Gillespie, and Zach Weissmueller

"The FDA and CDC's Coronavirus Response Is a 'Failure of Historic Proportions,'" by Nick Gillespie

"The CDC Made America's Pandemic Worse," by Peter Suderman

"COVID-19 Exposed the Truth About the CDC," by Justin Monticello

"A quarter of Americans distrust CDC recommendations," by Alexander Tin

"Garden Gnome Politics," by Greg Beato

"HOAs Are Popular Where Prejudice Is Strong and Government Is Weak," by David Montgomery

"Sandy Springs, Georgia: The City that Outsourced Everything," by Paul Feine and Alex Manning

"'Startup Cities,' Honduras, and Experiments in Freedom. Professor Tom W. Bell Talks With Reason," by Zach Weissmueller

"Meet Newton Howard, the Brain Scientist Who Put Giant Transformers in Front of His D.C. Home," by Noor Greene

