Biden Has Added 220 Million Hours of Regulatory Paperwork Since His Inauguration

From his inauguration to March 24, 2023, President Joe Biden increased the regulatory paperwork obligation by 220 million hours, reports American Action Forum's Dan Goldbeck.

The regulatory paperwork burden under Biden "exceeds the combined total accumulated under Obama and Trump in their opening years," Goldbeck says. If that number seems incomprehensibly large, he notes that it equates to "roughly 25,000 years" of filling out forms and other compliance tasks.

The figures in Goldbeck's charts compare the three presidencies at the same point in their third year and are derived from regulatory notices published by federal agencies in the Federal Register. Final rules have gone into effect after a period of public comment, while final rule costs capture the estimated economic impact of regulations over a multiyear period established by the regulating agencies.