Did Biden Just Commit America to Another Forever War in Ukraine?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Zach Weissmueller consider President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine and the developing list of 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

0:23: Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine

17:51: Nikki Haley and the developing 2024 presidential race

34:43: Weekly Listener Question

46:28: Debt, inflation, and entitlements

55:06: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"During Surprise Trip to Kyiv, Biden Promises Endless Support for Ukraine War," by Christian Britschgi

"Should America Keep Funding Ukraine? Live With Emma Ashford, Nick Gillespie, and Zach Weissmueller," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"Russia's War in Ukraine Threatens Starvation for the World's Poor," by J.D. Tuccille

"Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid Is an Unappealing Mix of MAGA and RINO," by Eric Boehm

"Despite His Record, Donald Trump Plans To Run as an Anti-War Republican," by Joe Lancaster

"Speak Loudly and Carry a Big Bat: Ron DeSantis Is on Deck," by Eric Boehm from the April 2023 issue, which is available to subscribers.

"How Should Libertarians Think About Intellectual Property?" by Nick Gillespie

"Why Copyright Law Is so Mickey Mouse—And How To Fix It: Q&A With Jerry Brito," by Joshua Swain and Nick Gillespie

"Don't Let Disney Monopolize A.I.-Generated Art," by Jon Stokes

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve