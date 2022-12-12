Merchants of Death, Swaps, and Shake-ups

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the Brittney Griner prisoner swap and the Twitter Files 2.0.

0:27: Brittney Griner released

9:46: New Twitter Files drop

32:43: Weekly Listener Question:

Should Libertarian candidates throw the election one way or the other in exchange for a public pledge by one of the two large-party candidates? For example, adopting an official public policy and/or naming them to a Cabinet position? Obviously, the candidate couldn't force voters to cooperate, but with the large number of libertarians in excess of the number needed suggests that enough would go along with the scheme to make it work… and of course, no one could prove that it didn't. Whaddya think?

42:55: Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic party.

48:58: This week's cultural recommendations

