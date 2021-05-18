Reason Roundup

Get a Warrant, Supreme Court Tells Cops Who Seized Guns From Home Without Due Process

Plus: On SATs and bias, what changed when Texas lifted its mask mandate, and more...

|

IMG_3480(1)
(ENB/Reason)

Warrantless seizure of guns from a home is not OK, the Supreme Court reminded police officers on Monday. This applies even if someone is undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

The case, Caniglia v. Strom, involved a domestic dispute between Edward Caniglia and his wife. "During an argument with his wife, petitioner Edward Caniglia placed a handgun on the dining room table and asked his wife to 'shoot [him] and get it over with.' His wife instead left the home and spent the night at a hotel. The next morning, she was unable to reach her husband by phone, so she called the police to request a welfare check," the Court explains in its summary. It goes on to explain that:

The responding officers accompanied Caniglia's wife to the home, where they encountered Caniglia on the porch. The officers called an ambulance based on the belief that Caniglia posed a risk to himself or others. Caniglia agreed to go to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation on the condition that the officers not confiscate his firearms. But once Caniglia left, the officers located and seized his weapons. Caniglia sued, claiming that the officers had entered his home and seized him and his firearms without a warrant in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

A federal district court sided with the cops who had seized Caniglia's guns without a warrant. And the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit affirmed this decision, saying that a "community caretaking exception" to warrant requirements made it OK. But the Supreme Court disagreed in a unanimous decision.

"The Fourth Amendment protects 'the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,'" notes Justice Clarence Thomas in the Court's opinion. And "the 'very core' of this guarantee is 'the right of a man to retreat into his own home and there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion," he points out, citing the 2013 case Florida v. Jardines.

"To be sure, the Fourth Amendment does not prohibit all unwelcome intrusions 'on private property,'—only 'unreasonable' ones," adds Thomas. "We have thus recognized a few permissible invasions of the home and its curtilage. Perhaps most familiar, for example, are searches and seizures pursuant to a valid warrant." And police are sometimes permitted to enter under exigent circumstances, such as a need to offer emergency assistance to an injured person or to prevent imminent harm.

Yet none of those circumstances applied in this case. And the "community caretaking" exception applied by the 1st Circuit doesn't work, suggested SCOTUS. In that case—Cady v. Dombrowski—police without a warrant searched an impounded car for a firearm.

An impounded car is different than a home, and "what is reasonable for vehicles is different from what is reasonable for homes," the Supreme Court concluded. Not only that but "Cady expressly contrasted its treatment of a vehicle already under police control with a search of a car 'parked adjacent to the dwelling place of the owner,'" wrote Thomas:

Cady's unmistakable distinction between vehicles and homes also places into proper context its reference to "community caretaking." This quote comes from a portion of the opinion explaining that the "frequency with which . . . vehicle[s] can become disabled or involved in . . . accident[s] on public highways" often requires police to perform noncriminal "community caretaking functions," such as providing aid to motorists. But, this recognition that police officers perform many civic tasks in modern society was just that—a recognition that these tasks exist, and not an open-ended license to perform them anywhere.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected arguments for exceptions to the requirement that police obtain a warrant before searching a home. "We thus vacate the judgment below and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," the justices wrote.

FREE MINDS

Should we do away with the SATs? Many progressives think so, arguing that the test is a poor measure of cognitive ability or perhaps even "white supremacist." Leftist writer and The Cult of Smart author Freddie deBoer challenges their conceptions, including the idea that "SATs/ACTs don't predict college success," that they only measure test taking ability, that they "just replicate the income distribution," that they're easily gamed by tutoring, and that losing the SATs will help colleges expand racial diversity.

"Any useful discussion of these issues has to start with getting past the mountains of fake facts and folk wisdom that progressive people have been peddling" about them, suggests deBoer. "If you're anti-SAT/ACT, say so—but stop making empirically indefensible claims."

FREE MARKETS

Nothing changed when Texas lifted its mask mandate: 

A number of states are dropping mandatory mask requirements in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance. For instance, New York will start letting private establishments make their own mask decisions:

Virginia lifted its mask mandate last Friday. Massachusetts' mask mandate will end on May 29. Kentucky's mask mandate will be repealed as of June 11.

Elsewhere, "state investigators will no longer inspect retail businesses for compliance with the Ohio mask mandate, which will be revised Monday to allow fully vaccinated Ohioans to drop their masks in most indoor locations," reports The Enquirer.

National chains including Target have said they'll stop requiring customers to wear masks in states where it's not mandated. Masks "will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated," said Target.

Some stores have even been removing mandates a little prematurely:

L.A. County's director of public health Monday said officials have been contacting a number of retail chains to emphasize that existing rules that require everyone to wear masks indoors in a store remain in effect in California.

The education effort came after the Trader Joe's in South Pasadena posted a sign in front of its store on Friday that gave permission for vaccinated shoppers to enter its market without a mask — a policy that violates California orders.

California's mask mandate will remain in effect until June 15.

QUICK HITS

• The Supreme Court will hear a case concerning a Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks.

• Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, is costing the state hundreds of millions in legal fees to defend his erstwhile racial profiling. "The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022," the Associated Press reports.

The Atlantic looks at how Vice President Kamala Harris is doing so far. "If Biden's presidency succeeds, Harris will be on a glide path to the Democratic nomination and potentially the White House," writes Edward-Isaac Dovere. "If it doesn't, her vice presidency could end her political career."

• In July, "roughly 39 million households will begin receiving automatic payments" as part of the new child tax credit program, CBS News reports.

• Sex work is part of the gig economy, writes Farmingdale State College sociology professor Angela Jones, in a piece on her research into online sex work communities and how "the internet has helped improve sex workers' lives, including by keeping them safer."

Medical marijuana is now legal in Alabama.

• Trump's trade war is now Biden's trade war.

Gun buyback programs don't work.

NEXT: Grant McCracken on How To Reengineer the Honor Code

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Warrantless seizure of guns from a home is not OK, the Supreme Court reminded police officers on Monday.

    I’d hate to be those police when they receive their punishment.

  2. Should we do away with the SATs? Many progressives think so, arguing that the test is a poor measure of cognitive ability or…

    WAIT FOR IT

    …perhaps even “white supremacist.”

    1. Rich

      I heard the SAT used to include the word “yacht”.

    2. Chumby

      I don’t recall any questions on the SAT that referenced former (D) Senator Robert Byrd. Though I do recall at the time of his death that Hillary Clinton referred to him as a mentor. Byrd was an exalted cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan. Thankfully, not part of the SATs.

      1. JesseAz

        https://menrec.com/video-surfaces-of-joe-biden-praising-white-supremacy-advocates-as-fine-people

    3. I think supremacy requires being at the top of the pyramid right?

      Are we calling Second Place trophies, or even Third Place trophies, depending on how much you divide the Asian category, supremacy?

      Maybe the person who used that term failed English. Maybe that person needs hu’Whites to be lower, maybe on the bottom of the totem pole, in order to sustain erections. Maybe it’s Maybelline.

      1. Claptrap

        Our racial categorization system is idiotic anyway (on multiple levels), so the imminent lumping of Indians, Samoans, and Chinese together with Norwegians would probably be an improvement.

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      Instead what if we make the sat more relatable to minorities.
      If a 40 costs 3.50 on the first of the month how many 40s can Jamal purchase? If xe space drinking that amount over the 30 day monrh how many Oz per day can Jamal drink

      1. JesseAz

        Man, inflation is real. 3.50 for a 40??

    5. Jefferson's Ghost

      I am against the SAT. Not because they are “white supremacist,” or favor the well-healed, but because I reject such testing in general. And, please note: I did quite well on all the tests I had during junior high, high school, the SATs, and the GREs, so it’s not about “sour grapes.”

  3. …that they only measure test taking ability, that they “just replicate the income distribution,” that they’re easily gamed by tutoring…

    Two of those things are certainly what modern education is about. (And yes, probably the other as well.)

    1. buckleup

      I’m far more impressed by someone who games the system than one who let’s the system game them.

      1. buckleup

        Irrational use of apostrophe, doh.

  4. Nardz

    It’s troubling that they thought this was good marketing

    https://twitter.com/HotepJesus/status/1394497074616471554?s=19

    Orwell warned us.

    Alex Jones did too. [Video]

    1. Don't look at me!

      Why weren’t they carrying sidearms?

      1. virex

        Soldiers can’t even carry on post unless they are MPs. What makes you think they’d be carrying in public?

  5. Nothing changed when Texas lifted its mask mandate…

    THE RECKONING IS ANY DAY NOW.

    (Taking your pick whether I mean with Texas covid cases or for progressive doomsayers.)

    1. I’m just glad that the Influenza virus picked 2020 as the year to stop killing people. That was really considerate of the Influenza virus to give us a break.

  6. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1393248440080076810?s=19

    As a journalist trying to figure out what is true and separate that from the rest, I have learned that documents like this are worth their weight in gold in terms of what they tell you about planning/organisation & kill the fantasy that these things happen on their own…
    [Link]

  7. For instance, New York will start letting private establishments make their own mask decisions…

    Emphasizing the word ‘mask’ there.

  8. Nardz

    2021 USA = 1933 Germany

    Change my mind.

    1. Idaho Bob

      I can’t. I can’t even make an attempt.

      1. KillAllRednecks

        Bob if you’re Mormon you’re the Nazi.

        Mormon piece of shit!

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      People in 2021 America speek less German…. Ummm and eat less struddle?

    3. KillAllRednecks

      Bien doesn’t have a mustache…

      1. KillAllRednecks

        *Biden

    4. Lord of Strazele

      If anyone goes full Nazi it’ll be rightwing idiots like you because you’re delusional and full of hate.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        For corporate fascism you need to look at the left. And for literal praises of hitler you can look to CNN, the NFL, and Louis farrakahn.

      2. JesseAz

        Yet it is the left stomping their feet crying Iron Dome is protecting too many Jewish people from 3500 rockets fired. It is the left increasing anti Semitic attacks. It is the left seeking to increase federal authoritarianism through court packing, voter regulations, increased spending and taxes.

        Hell. It is even the left dreaming of trains.

    5. Longtobefree

      Get any history of the 1930s in Germany in electronic form.
      Do a ‘change all’ from Jews to conservatives.
      Do another ‘change all’ from SA/SS/brownshirts to social media/education professionals.
      No need to read current news again.

      1. JesseAz

        The mao fanboys really need to step their games up.

  9. Virginia lifted its mask mandate last Friday. Massachusetts’ mask mandate will end on May 29. Kentucky’s mask mandate will be repealed as of June 11.

    SCIENCE!

    1. Don't look at me!

      Science varies by location and political persuasions.

  10. Idaho Bob

    The entire mask drama is puzzling. I haven’t worn a mask (outside of work) this entire time. Some people wear them, most don’t

    Costco required masks, so I let my membership expire. None of the other businesses I frequent required the things. I don’t even know what the “official” policy is/was. We simply ignored it.

  11. Elsewhere, “state investigators will no longer inspect retail businesses for compliance with the Ohio mask mandate…”

    Whatever will those bureaucrats do now to keep busy?

    1. Rich

      Police up discarded masks in parking lots?

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Search the internet for snide comments about themselves and then proceed to ruin those degenerate’s lives? Back to normal!!!!!

  12. The education effort came after the Trader Joe’s in South Pasadena posted a sign in front of its store on Friday that gave permission for vaccinated shoppers to enter its market without a mask…

    “Education effort.”

    1. JesseAz

      This is like the white house announcing yesterday with the AFT they were happy to introduce a campaign to reopen schools when they could simply just reopen schools.

  13. The Supreme Court will hear a case concerning a Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks.

    I suggest we all get together and agree on a developmental threshold. I DON’T KNOW WHY NO ONE HAS THOUGHT TO DO THIS BEFORE.

    1. Longtobefree

      Jerimiah 1:5
      I chose you before I formed you in the womb;
      I set you apart before you were born.
      I appointed you a prophet to the nations.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion

      I thought that was what the 3/5ths compromise was all about?

  14. Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, is costing the state hundreds of millions in legal fees to defend his erstwhile racial profiling.

    Yes, but how much did his profiling make for the county and state in his day?

  15. Chumby

    Gaming the SATs by studying won’t translate into collegiate academic success because there is no studying in college? Or in the real world where investigative effort to solve a work problem won’t result in a better outcome? Preparing for a job or client interview?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      Racist

    2. Don't look at me!

      Everything needs to be equally easy for everyone.

  16. If Biden’s presidency succeeds, Harris will be on a glide path to the Democratic nomination and potentially the White House…

    Places like WaPo will fall over themselves making sure you know how successful it has been.

  17. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Seeing as Harris is still breathing I say she is doing an awful job. If she cared about justice she would dive head first into a wood chipper

  18. In July, “roughly 39 million households will begin receiving automatic payments” as part of the new child tax credit program…

    That’s how you buy the breeder vote (at the expense of their progeny’s future).

    1. Rich

      The government really should call them something other than “automatic” payments. Many folks find that term triggering.

      1. Military-grade assault payments?

        1. Jefferson's Ghost

          +

  19. “If you’re anti-SAT/ACT, say so—but stop making empirically indefensible claims.”

    I learned in college that any time Black and Brown people do worse on anything than white people, it’s proof of WHITE SUPREMACY and SYSTEMIC RACISM. The SAT is therefore inherently racist.

    #LibertariansForAbolishingStandardizedTesting

  20. Sex work is part of the gig economy…

    Giggity economy. AM I RIGHT?

    1. Idaho Bob

      LOL.

    2. Thrackmoor

      AL-right!

  21. Medical marijuana is now legal in Alabama.

    The president and vice president beg to differ.

    1. Lol. Two definitions of “smoke some pipe.”

  22. Trump’s trade war is now Biden’s trade war.

    The Democrat will stop protectionist policies any day now.

  23. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/KhaledAbuToameh/status/1394503203862024197?s=19

    Hamas has arrested 43 Palestinians for ‘spreading rumors that undermine the stability of the home front’ during the fighting with Israel.

    1. Cyto

      I have been impressed with the capabilities of the Palestinians in terms of propaganda. Their images and stories are everywhere. Not just in the news media, but all across social media. And not just Twitter or Facebook politics. They are all over tick-tock. They are all over Reddit. They show up in places that are designed for non-political content.

      This is a well-organized and well-coordinated campaign. It is very next level.

      1. Idaho Bob

        My very apolitical daughter was talking about Palestine recently cuz social media. She asked me if I thought the Israeli’s were committing genocide.

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        It’s almost like the msm hates jews and is willing to lie

  24. Gun buyback programs don’t work.

    Depends on the actual goal, I suppose.

  25. Cyto

    On the SATs, the proggies have won.

    As I have detailed here before, my nephew is a freak of nature genius. He goes to an elite school of math and science that draws from only the best across the state. Even at that school he proved to be elite, finishing first in his class. He also got perfect scores on his SAT, and a five on eight different advanced placement examinations.

    For fun he worked on quantum computing at a university lab after hours.

    He applied to all of the usual suspect elite engineering schools around the country.

    You would expect that he would have gotten scholarship offers to most of them with those kinds of credentials.

    Not this year. This year they decided not to take SAT scores into account. And his elite school decided that class rank makes people feel bad, so they declined to publish class rank this year.

    So being white and mail, he did not get accepted to any of the top universities.

    They have all decided they are taking other factors into account from now on. What does this mean? This means that one of his best friends who goes to the same school but is not nearly as highly ranked as he is got accepted to all of them. She didn’t have any better credentials than he did, but she did fill out a diversity check mark that he didn’t.

    This is the new reality. This is not some hypothetical future, this is what is happening right now.

    1. MP

      You sure that it wasn’t that his application got lost in the male?

      1. Cyto

        I’m starting to suspect that Google text-to-speech is deliberately sabotaging me.

    2. Don't look at me!

      I look forward to nobody knowing how to take our technology to the next level.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist

      I’m sorry but I’m calling bullshit on this little anecdote. There is more to the story than you are telling us. Either your nephew is not as smart as you think he is, or he screwed up his application process, or he wasn’t the type of student that these universities were looking for – not because he was a white male, but because he had a one-dimensional application. At these elite schools, every single application is from a student who earned a 4.0, who scored 5’s on AP tests, who ranked high in their class, who excelled academically, so they make choices on who to accept based on other criteria. YES part of it is diversity. But it is also based on things like extracurricular activities, sports, volunteering, internships, apprenticeships, things that can make an application stand out. If your nephew really is brilliant but did nothing in highschool except study and go to school, that isn’t enough to be accepted into these elite universities. He has to demonstrate that he has talents and interests beyond engineering. I’m sorry that your nephew didn’t get into the university of his choice, but without more information, we really can’t say whether it was because of those darn women engineers or not.

  26. The Atlantic looks at how Vice President Kamala Harris is doing so far. “If Biden’s presidency succeeds, Harris will be on a glide path to the Democratic nomination and potentially the White House,” writes Edward-Isaac Dovere. “If it doesn’t, her vice presidency could end her political career.”

    The Biden / Harris Administration is succeeding even beyond my expectations. There are only two possible outcomes for the 2024 election:
    (a) Biden changes his mind and runs for a second term, winning another historic landslide victory
    (b) Harris is the Democratic nominee and wins a historic landslide victory.

    #LibertariansForBiden
    #LibertariansForHarris

  27. Jerryskids

    The Atlantic looks at how Vice President Kamala Harris is doing so far.

    Let me guess – greatest vice-president of all time?

    1. In less than three years, the Atlantic will have Buzzfeed era headlines.

      “20 Reasons your Dog may be White Supremacist” by Ta-Nahesi Coates

  28. Nardz

    This thread is just hilarious

    https://twitter.com/RebeccaRHelm/status/1393747329522585605?s=19

    “BuT HuMaNs aRe tHe mOsT AdVaNcEd sPeCiEs”
    [Video]

    1. Don't look at me!

      Twitter is a total wasteland.

  29. Cyto

    Seth Abramson outs himself as one of the agents of disinformation the NYT article on private intelligence agencies was talking about.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/1393993651328622601

  30. JesseAz

    Leftist writer and The Cult of Smart author Freddie deBoer challenges their conceptions,

    Sarcasmic is going to be triggered by use of the term leftist.

  31. #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $7.95 billion

    Are you a principled Koch / Reason libertarian? Do you want the richest people on the planet to get even richer? Then you need to vote Democrat.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  32. JesseAz

    The Atlantic looks at how Vice President Kamala Harris is doing so far. “If Biden’s presidency succeeds, Harris will be on a glide path to the Democratic nomination and potentially the White House,” writes Edward-Isaac Dovere. “If it doesn’t, her vice presidency could end her political career.”

    If you needed proof the atlantic was just delusional leftists. She got zero primary votes. She has never had high approval ratings. Even now her ratings are falling. Tabbi destroyed her career. She only got vp due to the democratic machine, not voters.

  33. Ken Shultz

    “Edward Caniglia placed a handgun on the dining room table and asked his wife to ‘shoot [him] and get it over with.’ His wife instead left the home and spent the night at a hotel. The next morning, she was unable to reach her husband by phone, so she called the police to request a welfare check”

    I openly question the tendency among historians and biographers to give the testimony of people’s wives too much weight. Women are just as capable as men of anything, except maybe accurately explaining what their spouse wants and why. I have worked for, respected, learned from, and admired women in a professional environment. The most impressive people I’ve ever known were women–but we weren’t married.

    In all your life and all throughout history, can you think of a single time when a married man has told people, “If you really want to understand me, you should just talk to my wife. She understands me better than anybody”?

    If your wife ever really understands what you’re doing and why, it’s probably by accident. And if you ever listen to your significant other explain to other people why you do anything, it’s so often wrong, you’d think they were misleading people on purpose. How could she miss that badly, that often by accident?

    I know there’s an old common law practice of your wife not being required to testify against you in court, and it’s billed as a way to protect women from being forced to choose between sending their husband to prison or perjury. I’m not convinced the greater impact of the practice isn’t to protect husbands from their wives’ testimony. It’s sort of like when they put bullet proof glass up at the post office–the real purpose of which must be to protect the general public from postal workers, right?

    I’m sure I’m not the only person who’s had a woman tell you she didn’t want to do something for reasons that didn’t make any sense, and the real reason turned out to be for completely different reasons–that she just didn’t want to talk about. She doesn’t want to go to San Diego for Christmas because the weather is too cold and the drive will add to global warming. She wants to fly to Colorado and go skiing instead! The real reason she doesn’t want to go to San Diego is because she hates your sister, but she’ll never admit that–especially now that you’ve asked about it.

    This seems to be fairly typical behavior cross culturally and throughout history, and we’re supposed to give these people’s testimony weight when it comes to the historical record, witness testimony, and gun confiscation?

    If she can’t accurately explain why you don’t like to hold conversations on unrelated topics during a football game you’re watching–or why she waits until the football game starts to begin these conversations about things that have nothing to do with football–then, no, whether your Second Amendment rights should be violated shouldn’t depend solely on her testimony regarding your state of mind alone.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      Tune in tomorrow to see Ken pen a 5,000 word essay on why giving women the right to vote was a huge mistake.

  34. Rich

    “community caretaking exception”

    Apparently the Supremes have demolished *that* justification for the January 6 Capitol seizure.

  35. Longtobefree

    Only on the left is studying extra called “gaming the system”.

Please to post comments