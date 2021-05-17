Mask Freedom At Long Last

In this Monday's Reason Roundtable,Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie celebrate the latest freedom from COVID-19 restrictions and condemn the disaster that is "public health."

Discussed in the show:

1:25: Mask freedom: the capricious Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the masking rules we won't miss

33:15: Listener Question of the Week: "Why is it that no one seems outraged by the fact that the new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people creates two fundamentally different classes of citizens: the fully privileged vaccinated and the indefinitely rights-suspended unvaccinated? Is the cultural stratification created by the new CDC guidance not as anti-libertarian as public policy gets?"

53:24: Media recommendations for the week

This weeks links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Data privacy is now finally in your hands. Introducing Sekur, a Swiss-hosted instant messaging and email platform. Trusted by privacy advocates across the globe, this 100 percent proprietary technology has no affiliation with Amazon, Google or Microsoft. Your data is now completely in your hands and not in Big Data's. Make the move to Sekur today at Sekur.com.

If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online. As a listener, you'll get 10 percent off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/Roundtable.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Assistant production by Regan Taylor.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.