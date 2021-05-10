Republican Party

Liz Cheney's Expected Ouster Shows the GOP Stands for Nothing but One Man's Whims

The main qualification of Cheney's likely replacement as chair of the House Republican Conference is her willingness to indulge Donald Trump's election fantasy.

Liz-Cheney-4-20-21-Newscom
Rep. Liz Cheney (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Although Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wyo.) easily survived a February attempt to replace her as chair of the House Republican Conference after she voted to impeach Donald Trump, she is expected to lose her post on Wednesday as punishment for her continued criticism of the former president's fantasy that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.), who supported Cheney in February, now favors replacing her with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R–N.Y.), who is willing to indulge Trump's fanciful belief that massive, orchestrated fraud deprived him of his rightful victory.

The comparison between Cheney and Stefanik speaks volumes about the extent to which the Republican Party has devolved into a personality cult that elevates Trump's capricious demands above any principles or policies it once claimed to support. Prior to Trump's post-election fantasy and the Capitol riot it inspired, Cheney was a more reliable ally than Stefanik, voting with the president 93 percent of the time, compared to Stefanik's score of 78 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight. Cheney is also notably more conservative, receiving a lifetime score of 80 percent from Heritage Action for America, compared to Stefanik's 48 percent. But what matters now is that Cheney thinks Trump's lies about the election need to be called out, while Stefanik is happy to reinforce them.

After the election, Cheney quickly lost patience with Trump's wild, unsubstantiated claims about rigged voting machines and falsified ballots. And when those claims motivated hundreds of Trump followers to attack the Capitol on January 6, she joined nine other Republicans in voting to impeach the president for triggering the riot by stoking a phony grievance for months, culminating in the inflammatory speech he delivered in Washington, D.C., that day.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said before the impeachment vote. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Although he voted against impeachment, McCarthy agreed that Trump was at least partly responsible for the violence. "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," he said on the House floor a week after it was invaded by enraged Trump fans. "He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

McCarthy, who unsuccessfully urged Trump to intervene as the riot was unfolding, later retreated from his criticism. "I don't believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the rally," he told reporters on January 21. "I thought the president had some responsibility when it came to the response," he told Gray Television's Greta van Susteren a few days later. "If you listen to what the president said at the rally, he said, 'demonstrate peacefully.' And then I got a question later about whether did he incite them. I also think everybody across this country has some responsibility."

McCarthy nevertheless stood by Cheney during the attempted ouster in February, delivering a passionate speech in her defense around the same time that the Wyoming Republican Party was censuring her for supporting Trump's impeachment. But since then, McCarthy has been increasingly irked by Cheney's refusal to drop the subject, which he views as needlessly divisive and inconsistent with her leadership responsibilities.

"The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" Trump declared on May 3. Cheney fired back on Twitter: "The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

In a Washington Post op-ed piece two days later, Cheney warned that "Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work—confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law." She noted that McCarthy has "changed his story" about responsibility for the Capitol riot. "The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution," she said. "We Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality."

From a libertarian perspective, Cheney's "genuinely conservative principles" are a mixed bag that includes not only fiscal restraint and opposition to "ridiculous wokeness" but also immigration restrictions, support for waterboarding (which, according to Cheney, does not qualify as torture), and a highly interventionist foreign policy. (Trump responded to Cheney's criticism by calling her a "warmonger," which is irrelevant in this context but nevertheless completely accurate.) And Cheney's op-ed piece was off-putting to the extent that it implicitly praised her own courage. "We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process," she said. "I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."

Still, Cheney, once viewed as a potential presidential contender, clearly is sacrificing her political interests for the sake of principles that are worth defending, including respect for reality, for the democratic process, for the rule of law, and for the peaceful transition of power. At a time when the GOP could and should be playing a useful role by resisting the Biden administration's reckless spending and extravagant ambitions, she is calling attention to the dangers of joining Trump in an alternate universe where he won re-election.

Meanwhile, Stefanik, Cheney's likely replacement as the third-ranking Republican in the House, has planted herself firmly in that fantasy world for crass political reasons. She supported the quixotic lawsuit that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed in a vain attempt to overturn the presidential election results. Shortly before the Capitol riot, she claimed "more than 140,000 votes" in Fulton County, Georgia—more than one out of four ballots cast there—"came from underage, deceased, and otherwise unauthorized voters," an allegation for which there is no basis.

Even after the riot, Stefanik voted to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden. And in an interview with former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon last week, she said she "fully" supports the Republican-led "audit" of ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona, where prior reviews reaffirmed the election results, saying "we want to be able to fix and strengthen our election security and election integrity."

Aside from her willingness to bend reality so that it conforms with Trump's self-flattering delusions, what does Stefanik have to offer as a Republican leader? "Elise Stefanik is NOT a good spokesperson for the House Republican Conference," the Club for Growth declared on Twitter last week. "She is a liberal with a 35% CFGF [Club for Growth Foundation] lifetime rating, 4th worst in the House GOP. House Republicans should find a conservative to lead messaging and win back the House Majority."

By contrast, Cheney's CFGF lifetime score, which is based on votes that reflect a commitment to fiscal discipline, low taxes, restrained government, and economic freedom, is 65 percent. It is clear that resisting the Democratic agenda counts for less in the GOP's priorities than kowtowing to one man's whims.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Sevo

    Your TDS wasn’t attractive when Trump was POTUS; dragging it out now simply shows the degree of your obsession.

    1. raspberrydinners

      Your abject refusal to desert your fascist chief is the real TDS.

  2. Brett Bellmore

    Yeah, I think the impeachment vote, and her remarks concerning it, are easily sufficient cause to remove her from any leadership position.

    “”The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said before the impeachment vote. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.””

    That’s foaming at the mouth insanity.

    1. De Oppresso Liber

      That’s a completely accurate retelling of the events.

      The reason the GOP is mocked around the world currently is that they have such a hard time living in the shared reality the rest of us live in. GOP positions today mostly require a trust in the word of high level GOP politicians and media types, and an equal distrust of scientists, math, things you can see with your own two eyes, things that have been taught as American values for generations, etc.

      Trump aspired to make himself president even when he lost an election. Jan 6th was his last and most desperate attempt. And yes it was clumsy, and dumb, and embarrassing, but it was real. IT still happened. And while it happened, Trump did nothing. He could see it happening from his fucking bedroom window, and he was, for the first time ever, silent. For hours. Insider reporting so far is that he was positively gleeful while his vice president was running for his life. He was being begged by his staff to call it off. Say something! He could not understand why they were upset. This was the plan, after all.

      Anyway, Jan 6th and the apologists are disgusting and traitorous and the most dangerous thing to threaten the continued existence of our democratically elected republican government.

      1. raspberrydinners

        The problem is half the commenters on this site are just as traitorous but not as culpable. They were gladly cheering on the sidelines much the same.

      2. Brett Bellmore

        Like hell it’s accurate.
        1) He was a guest speaker at a rally organized by others.
        2) He urged people to protest peacefully.
        3) The administration had urged capitol security, (Controlled by Congress!) to increase their security preparations, and been blown off.
        4) Again, capitol security is controlled by Congress, I can only imagine the outrage if he’d sent troops in under his own command.
        5) As soon as he learned what was happening, he sent out a message urging everybody to stand down and go home.
        6)Yeah, I’m done with anonymous ‘inside sources’. So done with them.

        She really believes that crap, she’s in the wrong party.

  3. soldiermedic76

    What principle? Impeaching over protected speech? Seems a hill worth dieing on for a conservative. I condemned Trump’s speech and condemned Cheney’s (and the whole impeachment) because impeaching for speech is UnAmerican. Especially as his speech and the links to the riot is ambiguous at best. And he was leaving office and the impeachment was all theater anyhow.

    1. raspberrydinners

      Was it theater when a Capitol Hill officer died? Or when that traitor girl got shot in the neck?

      All theater then too huh?

  4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

    Even after the riot, Stefanik voted to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden.

    Even after the riot, she voted the way the people who rioted would have wanted her to vote?

    Sullum is duller than usual today. Coming from someone that thinks Trump is a loser and the Republican party has imploded, his TDS is still painful to witness.

  5. OT: shadow president Block Insane Yomomma and his nasty wife aren’t done lecturing Americans about how much we suck, especially if we’re white.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/09/opinion/barack-michelle-obama.html

    On Monday, “CBS This Morning” will air a longer interview between Gayle King and the former first lady Michelle Obama. In a portion already released, Ms. Obama discussed the statement that she and former President Barack Obama issued after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

    As Ms. Obama put it, “We can’t sort of say, ‘Great, that happened. Let’s move on.’” She continued:

    I know that people in the Black community don’t feel that way because many of us still live in fear, as we go to the grocery store or worry about walking our dogs or allowing our children to get a license.

    First of all, you haven’t seen the inside of a supermarket in nearly 15 years. Second of all, it’s a lie that all black Americans are terrified of being murdered by a cop every time they step outside their front door. You’re still just a fucking disgusting pig with a big fat ass.

  6. Dillinger

    >>The comparison between Cheney and Stefanik speaks volumes about the extent to which the Republican Party has …

    … chosen to seek the truth. Supposed to be your asshole job.

  7. Moderation4ever

    As the article well notes, Liz Cheney is not the best example of an American Statesperson and yet she is being elevated to status of a martyr. All for the whims of one man who seem driven by grievance. She is likely well aware that the short term loses will pay off as she is today’s Margaret Chase Smith. History will not speak well of those that indulged the former President, but will of Cheney for this alone.

    The former President has no loyalty and those pushing out Cheney will likely be the next to face his wrath.

  8. raspberrydinners

    It’s fine- GOP is a cult now, full stop. If you’re not willing to indulge in every lie, you’re on the outside.

  9. Joe M

    Come on though. Liz Cheney is the scum of the Earth. No one here should mourn her ouster.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      It’s beyond comprehension that Reason would bend over backwards to support someone with her track record of big government conservatism and war mongering because her political party does not want to include someone they view as bad for winning elections.

  10. ElvisIsReal

    Isn’t it weird that one of the most despised GOP members of all time is suddenly some sort of hero for standing up against Trump? Even though she’s ALWAYS been against Trump because she’s a neocon?

    It’s almost as weird as the left suddenly loving GW Bush.

  11. Fats of Fury

    Oh Look. The Libertarian case for warmongers. Maybe Liz can head up the ticket next time.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      Her dad can be the Vice President again!

  12. I guess this is all part of returning to normalcy: placing warmongering neocons in positions of political power.

    Sullum’s TDS is obviously degenerative. He’s basically incoherent now. This article doesn’t even make any sense. Cheney votes with Trump 93% of the time, and Stefanik votes with Trump 73% of the time, and yet Stefanik is the sycophant and Cheney is the brave and principled conservative warrior.

    Maybe Cheney’s on her way out the door because she has repeatedly, deliberately, publicly undermined her caucus and they no longer have confidence in her leadership. Maybe Cheney can just waterboard Stefanik until she falls in line.

Please to post comments