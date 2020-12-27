Election 2020

Angry at the Failure of His Election Challenges, Trump Calls His Own SCOTUS Nominees Cowardly and Incompetent

Trump thinks the judiciary cannot be trusted to reveal the massive fraud that he says denied him a second term.

Explaining the need to swiftly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett this fall, Donald Trump said the Court likely would have to rule on disputes about the presidential election. "I think this will end up in the Supreme Court," he told reporters on September 23. "And I think it's very important that we have nine justices….This scam that the Democrats are pulling…will be before the United States Supreme Court. And I think having a 4–4 situation is not a good situation, if you get that. I don't know that you'd get that. I think it should be 8–nothing or 9–nothing. But just in case it would be more political than it should be, I think it's very important to have a ninth justice."

In Trump's view, a ruling against his campaign would be "more political than it should be," while a ruling in which Barrett voted the way the president who picked her wanted her to vote would be untainted by politics. That counterintuitive view looked even more dubious after Barrett's confirmation, when Trump warned the justices that siding with Biden in a post-election case would threaten their status and power. "If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President," he tweeted, "the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well."

Trump thought Barrett should dance with the one that brought her. But in case that argument was not persuasive enough, he argued that it was in her personal and professional interest to prevent Biden from taking office. In the end, however, Barrett joined the rest of the Court, including Trump's two other nominees and three justices appointed by Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, in declining to hear two cases that sought to overturn Biden's victory.

Trump seems genuinely dismayed by those outcomes. "The fact that the Supreme Court wouldn't find standing in an original jurisdiction matter between multiple states, and including the President of the States, is absurd," he tweeted after the justices turned away Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's challenge to the election results in four swing states. "They just 'chickened out' and didn't want to rule on the merits of the case. So bad for our Country!"

Yesterday Trump upped the ante, saying the justices—including the three that he appointed—are "totally incompetent and weak" as well as chicken-hearted. "We have absolute PROOF" of "massive Election Fraud," he said, "but they don't want to see it…No 'standing,' they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!"

Trump's complaint that the justices won't even consider his "absolute PROOF" implies that they would have been compelled to side with him if only they had taken up Paxton's case and/or the lawsuit in which Rep. Mike Kelly (R–Pa.) sought to overturn Pennsylvania's election results. But if the justices (again, including the ones Trump himself picked) are as cowardly, weak, and incompetent as Trump portrays them, what would have stopped them from rejecting these lawsuits on the merits?

In any case, Trump's implication that he and his allies never really got a chance to present their arguments or evidence is, like nearly everything else he says about the election, demonstrably untrue. The day after the Supreme Court decided not to hear Paxton's case, a Trump-appointed judge in Wisconsin, one of the states Paxton sued, rejected a Trump campaign lawsuit that made essentially the same arguments about Wisconsin's election procedures. The campaign's claims, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig said, "fail as a matter of law and fact."

The Pennsylvania case likewise was based on arguments that a federal judge and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit rejected when the Trump campaign made them. Both decisions were scathing.

"Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters," U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, whom Sen. Pat Toomey (R–Pa.) described as "a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist," wrote last month. "This Court has been unable to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election, in terms of the sheer volume of votes asked to be invalidated. One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens." Instead, Brann said, "this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence."

The 3rd Circuit opinion upholding Brann's decision was written by Stephanos Bibas, a Trump nominee, and joined by two George W. Bush appointees. "The Campaign cannot win this lawsuit," they said. "The Campaign's claims have no merit."

The Nevada Supreme Court's treatment of the Trump campaign's claims provides another instructive example. That court currently consists of six justices who were selected in nonpartisan elections and one who was appointed by a Republican governor. The elected justices include several who were appointed to lower courts by Republicans. Yet in a December 8 ruling, the six justices who participated in the case unanimously upheld Carson City District Judge James Russell's dismissal of a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn Nevada's election results.

Russell considered the campaign's "absolute PROOF" of rampant election fraud and was decidedly unimpressed. "The district court's order thoroughly addressed the grounds asserted in the statement of contest filed by appellants and considered the evidence offered by appellants even when that evidence did not meet the requirements under Nevada law for expert testimony…or for admissibility," the Nevada Supreme Court said. "Despite our earlier order asking appellants to identify specific findings with which they take issue, appellants have not pointed to any unsupported factual findings, and we have identified none."

Decisions like these, combined with the Supreme Court's rejection of the two pro-Trump lawsuits it was asked to consider, clearly show that both Trump and many of his opponents were mistaken in thinking that jurists chosen by Republicans could be expected to rule in his favor, regardless of how weak his arguments and evidence were. Trump, who has no principles beyond his own personal interests, does not know what to make of this. Since he can't very well charge all these Republican nominees with partisan bias, he resorts to accusing them of cowardice and incompetence.

There is another possible explanation, of course. Maybe state and federal judges, regardless of their political backgrounds or partisan preferences, are doing the jobs they are supposed to do, rejecting legal arguments and evidence that do not hold water. All but one of the 60 or so election lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign have failed to make headway. According to a tally by The New York Times, more than two-thirds of them did not even allege actual voting fraud, instead challenging election procedures that Trump thinks were illegal, unconstitutional, or careless. "In nearly a dozen cases," the Times reports, the campaign's allegations of fraud "did indeed have their days in court" and "consistently collapsed under scrutiny."

Given that reality, Trump is not just arguing that the 2020 presidential election was perverted by massive fraud; he is also implying that the judicial system is thoroughly corrupt, rejecting compelling arguments and persuasive evidence for no valid legal reason. "It is historically mathematically, politically, and logically impossible" that Biden won the election, Trump insists in a video he posted on Facebook last week. "We won this election by a magnificent landslide, and the people of the United States know it." He says he is "determined to pursue every legal and constitutional option available to stop the theft of the presidential election."

There are not many such options left. Leaving aside fanciful ideas like seizing voting machines, appointing conspiracy monger Sidney Powell to investigate her own wild charges of election fraud, and deploying the military to force a rerun of the election in battleground states, the only big play remaining for Trump is challenging electoral votes when they are officially tallied by Congress on January 6. Even if the Trump allies pursuing that strategy in the House manage to get a senator's support, which is required to force a vote, the outcome is a foregone conclusion, since Democrats control the House and at least a third of Republican senators have conceded Biden's victory.

It is impossible to imagine that Trump, having exhausted "every legal and constitutional option," will suddenly admit that he lost the election. Instead he will continue to loudly decry an electoral system that was blatantly rigged against him, a judicial branch that cannot be trusted to reveal the truth, Justice Department officials who were shockingly incurious about the greatest crime in U.S. history, journalists (including many who work for Trump-friendly news outlets) who are either blinded by their hatred of him or ready to abdicate their professional responsibilities for mysterious reasons, and Republican politicians who either abetted election fraud or prematurely threw in the towel despite the supposedly overwhelming evidence that has impressed no one but the most dedicated Trump fans.

In Trump's view, nearly everyone and everything, including all of the institutions that are supposed to discover and correct the sort of unprecedented criminal activity he alleges, are conspiring against him. This is the world in which Trump demands that his supporters live. And if they do not accept this preposterous tale, he says, "we have no country!"

Unlike Trump, I have no doubt that we will continue to have a country even when Joe Biden takes office on January 20. But it will be an even angrier, more divided, and less rational country than the one Trump was elected to govern four years ago, which may be his most remarkable accomplishment.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. MJaneKelly
    December.27.2020 at 5:36 pm

    Not one journalist nor a single FBI agent nor a single prosecutor has done anything to investigate voter fraud.
    Poulos lied about Dominion. https://bradblog.com/?p=7906
    And even a moron knows that the manner in which mail-in ballots were submitted would result in a rejection rate higher than zero percent.
    “The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evident which everybody had decided not to see.”

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.27.2020 at 5:53 pm

      Really? None? So we have hundreds of Republican prosecutors in this country, some very partisan, and none of them even investigated voter fraud? Prove it.

      Also,
      https://www.phillyvoice.com/voter-fraud-pennsylvania-trump-election-bruce-bartman-charged-delaware-county/

      1. MJaneKelly
        December.27.2020 at 6:16 pm

        That the one person they found who committed voter fraud is a Republican who used his dead mother’s voter registration proves my point perfectly. Thank you.
        Google has over six pages of search results denying voter fraud. It’s called censorship. But Duck Duck Go has stories:
        “Two reports that together provide more than 10 pages of statistical analysis of raw voter data signal irregularities in the votes that boosted Biden’s vote tally in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.
        For example, in Philadelphia, the likelihood of the city’s voting outcome is as likely as someone flipping a coin 100 times and landing on heads every time, according to one of the reports.
        One point of note is that Biden strangely beat Barack Obama’s popular vote record and received several tens of thousands of more votes than registered Democrats in numerous counties. In some counties, the hike in Biden support totaled over 65,000 votes.
        In Montgomery County, where Obama/Hillary Clinton vote counts ranged from 233,000 to 256,000 votes, Biden received 313,000. Together, the 10 outlier counties provide 244,237 votes.”

        Nothing to see here, folks. Google and Twitter say it was the safest, best, most honest election ever.

        1. MollyGodiva
          December.27.2020 at 6:31 pm

          Those are old and long debunked. Try again. Prove that “Not one journalist nor a single FBI agent nor a single prosecutor has done anything to investigate voter fraud.”

    2. BigT
      December.27.2020 at 5:59 pm

      The problem is that the way things were arranged with mail-in votes there was no auditable record of whether the votes were real or fake. Face it, the Dems helped create a system in which we do not know if fraud occurred, and CAN NEVER know.

      Election reform requiring a fully auditable record of every vote should be the first order of business of Congress. Absent that, Mitch should send the Senate home and do absolutely nothing for the next two years. No justice, no government.

      1. ArkCelosar2
        December.27.2020 at 6:05 pm

        Mail-In ballots have been around for DECADES. You’re only claiming fraud because your guy lost. That’s it.

        1. MJaneKelly
          December.27.2020 at 6:20 pm

          There’s a big difference between a mail-in ballot that a voter requests, and mass mailing ballots to every address that was ever on a voter roll. Just as having unattended drop boxes on the side of the road might not be the best idea. Or using a foreign-owned company controlled by George Soros and counting the ballots on Serbian servers that belong to Solar Winds. As Stalin said: It doesn’t matter who votes. It matters who counts the votes.
          In our case, they boarded up the windows when they counted the votes…and used software with algorithms and then erased the hard drives. It’s pretty cool how well they cheated.

      2. Sarms58
        December.27.2020 at 6:12 pm

        Fake claims that have rebutted numerous times…this why Reason should add an ignore button…

  2. SassySheboygan
    December.27.2020 at 5:41 pm

    Rand Paul, libertarian leaning senator form Kentucky: Voter fraud ‘happened’ and election was in ‘many ways stolen’

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rand-paul-voter-fraud-election-stolen

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    December.27.2020 at 5:47 pm

    Will Trump finally get the hint that DC and all the other cities need him to just go away.

    1. IceTrey
      December.27.2020 at 5:53 pm

      I’m sure he knows they need him to go away so they can implement their communist regime which is why he’s fighting.

      1. ArkCelosar2
        December.27.2020 at 6:05 pm

        For what? His own personal Ego-run country? Just how much of the Trump kool-aid did you drink?

  4. IceTrey
    December.27.2020 at 5:51 pm

    So the election laws WEREN’T modified illegally by the courts and state officials?

  5. Department of Truth
    December.27.2020 at 5:56 pm

    This column earned – JACOB SULLUM – a total of – 142 – Social Credit Points.

    Congratulations to – MR. JACOB SULLUM – for his excellent work.

    You too can earn points by being a good global citizen. Find out how by visiting scp.usdt.gov today.

  6. Don't look at me!
    December.27.2020 at 5:58 pm

    SleepyJoe will set us on the right path.

    1. BigT
      December.27.2020 at 6:01 pm

      DementedJoe.

  7. DenverJ
    December.27.2020 at 5:59 pm

    The illegal changes to mail-in voting caused Trump to lose more than actual fraud.

    1. MJaneKelly
      December.27.2020 at 6:22 pm

      Zuckerberg’s $500 million ballot harvesting scheme was useful. But you can’t underestimate Dominion’s voter fraud skills honed for decades in Venezuela.

  8. Mother's Lament
    December.27.2020 at 6:05 pm

    In seventy-five or eighty years people are going to read Sullum’s articles like people read old and newspapers nowadays, and they’re going to shake their heads because it will be obvious what Sullum is doing here.

    This stuff is eternal Jacob, the narrative however is not. Hope that your soul and your legacy was worth the thirty pieces of silver that you sold it to rich Uncle Charles for.

    1. ArkCelosar2
      December.27.2020 at 6:06 pm

      The salt on display is palpable.

      Gunna cry cause your Almighty Messiah Trump lost? 😛

    2. MollyGodiva
      December.27.2020 at 6:33 pm

      Oh they will not. The chances of digital data surviving that long is quite slim. All forms of digital data storage decay on the timescale of years to decades. And that is assuming the software to read the data still is around. Books and paper can easily last hundreds of years.

  9. KillAllRednecks
    December.27.2020 at 6:14 pm

    The Trump worshipping cousin fuckers are getting uppity. Goddamn inbred white trash hicks.

    Not all people in rural areas are inbred pieces of shit. Just most of them.

    1. KillAllRednecks
      December.27.2020 at 6:16 pm

      Southerners especially. The rest of the country laughs at how goddamn religious and conservative they’re. They’re too goddamn stupid to realize saying crap like “southern pride” and waving confederate flags makes them even fucking dumber.

      The south is the asshole of America.

  10. Don't look at me!
    December.27.2020 at 6:14 pm

    Not my president
    #NeverBiden
    Impeach!

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.27.2020 at 6:34 pm

      What specific crime did Joe Biden commit that you can prove?

  11. KillAllRednecks
    December.27.2020 at 6:18 pm

    Stupid asshole

  12. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.27.2020 at 6:33 pm

    Dipshit Sullum actually believes we are more angry about our federal government now than four years ago.

    No you fucking asshat we are just as angry at how completely ridiculous our federal government has been for decades. It was mismanaged by both parties to pad their bank accounts. When we finally got an outsider you guys spent four years attempting to destroy him.

    So yeah fuck reason Koch liberaltarians.

  13. Nemo Aequalis
    December.27.2020 at 6:37 pm

    My gut feeling is that, even with fraud considered, Biden probably won legitimately, or at least as close to legitimately as we’re likely to get in these degenerate times.

    Still, I have no trouble with Trump stirring the pot and whipping his followers into a frenzy. Let’s face it, Trump already won once. Not a single piece of legislation was ever passed in support of the issues he ran on. Clearly, Trump was the alternative we weren’t allowed to choose, and if he’d won a second term, he’d have been undermined and coopted every bit as much as he was in his first.

    So, yeah, I have no problem with him undermining the legitimacy of system. I hope he tears it to pieces on his way out the door. If he throws over the table and declares martial law, I’ll be fine with that, as well. I don’t see the point of supporting a democracy that takes everything I’m interested in voting for off of the table.

Please to post comments