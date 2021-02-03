Conspiracy Theories

Marjorie Taylor Greene Presents Republicans With a Sadly Familiar Choice Between Blind Loyalty to Trump and a Basic Respect for Reality

The Georgia representative has embraced nearly every crazy conspiracy theory that is popular on the right.

|

Marjorie-Taylor-Greene-1-4-20-Newscom
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

The House Republican Conference is meeting today to consider complaints against Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wyo.), the third-ranking Republican in the House, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–Ga.), a freshman elected in November. Cheney's sin is that she was one of 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump for his conduct on the day of the January 6 Capitol riot. Greene's sin is that she is a loony conspiracy theorist who has endorsed nearly every crazy idea circulating among right-wing agitators, depicting her political opponents as traitors, child abusers, Nazi collaborators, and murderers.

Cheney's pro-Trump colleagues want her to lose her position as chair of the House Republican Conference. Democrats think Greene "should be removed from her committee assignments in light of conduct she has exhibited." The New York Times says the debate about which of them should be punished and how is "a proxy battle for the [Republican] party's future." If so, it is not a battle over ideology or policy; it is a battle over which should count for more in the Republican Party: blind obeisance to Trump or a basic respect for reality.

Among other things, Greene has backed Trump's wild claims of massive election fraud, saying the results in Georgia should be "decertified"; embraced the QAnon and Pizzagate fantasies; linked Hillary Clinton to pedophilia and human sacrifice; charged Clinton and her husband with killing John F. Kennedy Jr.; described Barack Obama as a secret Muslim who commissioned the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich; suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) and other leading Democrats should be executed for treason; peddled an explanation for a California wildfire involving space lasers, the Rothschilds, and Gov. Jerry Brown; called Jewish billionaire George Soros "a piece of crap who turned in his own people over to the Nazis" and "a Nazi" who is "trying to continue what was not finished"; shared a video alleging that "Zionist supremacists" are committing "the biggest genocide in human history" by flooding Europe with nonwhite immigrants; argued that the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings were "false flag" operations aimed at promoting gun control; claimed there was "never any evidence" that a plane crashed into the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks; and declared that anyone who is an observant Muslim "does not belong in our government."

This week Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) castigated Greene without naming her. "Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality," McConnell said in a statement to The Hill. "This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party."

McConnell, who last month said Trump "provoked" the Capitol riot with "lies" about the election but nevertheless voted against trying his impeachment in the Senate, warned that "loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country." Sen. Mitt Romney (R–Utah), a longtime Trump critic, says the GOP has no place for "kooks" like Greene. Even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.), a Trump loyalist who is trying to decide what should be done about Greene, concedes that some of her comments are "deeply disturbing."

Greene, who apparently recognized herself as a purveyor of "loony lies and conspiracy theories" even though McConnell did not name her, rejected his criticism. "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully," she tweeted on Monday. "This is why we are losing our country."

After news outlets exposed her outré views, Greene dismissed the evidence as "a few social media posts before I ran for Congress." She said many other people had managed her accounts and "some did not represent my views." By Greene's account, then, she let other people say some of that crazy stuff while speaking on her behalf, which hardly reflects well on her judgment. But unless she also hired an unhinged Greene impersonator to do interviews and appear in online videos, that excuse gets her only so far.

Trump, whose only criterion for liking people seems to be their loyalty to him, remains a fan. "I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!" Greene tweeted on Saturday. "I'm so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First."

Greene sees all the criticism of her as a validation. "The DC Swamp and the Fake News Media are attacking me because I am not one of them," she tweeted on Monday. "I am one of you." For Republicans, that's a problem.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. mad.casual
    February.3.2021 at 1:21 pm

    Basic Respect for Reality

    Reality reality or the reality where Trump was a Russian stooge who stole the election and we’re all wearing masks to slow the spread 12 mos. later?

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.3.2021 at 1:33 pm

      Unfounded accusations of paying Russian hookers to pee on Obama’s bed is totally legit, but reviewing videotape of ballot box stuffing would be giving in to crazy conspiracy theories.

      1. Woodchipper for Preet Bharara (preet.bharara@nyu.edu)
        February.3.2021 at 2:06 pm

        Cheney’s pro-Trump colleagues want her to lose her position as chair of the House Republican Conference. Democrats think Greene “should be removed from her committee assignments in light of conduct she has exhibited.” The New York Times says the debate about which of them should be punished and how is “a proxy battle for the [Republican] party’s future.” If so, it is not a battle over ideology or policy; it is a battle over which should count for more in the Republican Party: blind obeisance to Trump or a basic respect for reality.

        Sullum provides a false premise. Blind obeisance to Trump or basic respect for reality? No. False premise. Sullum is reducing things to such simplicities that they are losing resolution of what they are. You can strip them both of their committee assignments without fake either/or scenarios. Cheney betrayed her constituency. She is gone. She will not be reelected. Greene is precisely who they voted for in GA. They knew what they were getting. Whether or not they should have committee placement is up to the committee. And the committee's choices will likely consist of a multitude of reasons not dictated by Sullums false dichotomy.

  2. Ken Shultz
    February.3.2021 at 1:22 pm

    “Marjorie Taylor Greene Presents Republicans With a Sadly Familiar Choice Between Blind Loyalty to Trump and a Basic Respect for Reality”

    In Sullum’s mind, tolerance for the views of others seems to have gone out the window as a legitimate option.

    I wonder, does Sullum think it’s a problem for the Republicans to tolerate Mormons?

    1. Outlaw Josey Wales
      February.3.2021 at 1:53 pm

      I bet the IHateRednecks guy has your answer to the Mormon dilemma.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.3.2021 at 2:04 pm

        Yeah, well, may him and Sullum should go bowling.

        The idea that you can’t work with someone to oppose the Green New Deal, bailing out the states, and packing the Court–because of what she thinks about the outcome of the 2020 election–is a lot like imagining that you can’t work with Mormons to oppose the Green New Deal, bailing out the states, and packing the Court–because of their beliefs.

        Stupid, self-destructive bigotry is nothing to be proud of–and refusing to do what’s in your own best interests if it means working with people who think things you don’t like is stupid, self-destructive bigotry. Mormons are members of the Republican party in good standing, and everyone who wouldn’t associate with them because of their beliefs should be ashamed of themselves.

        And if this woman believes anything worse than the idea that the government should force the American people to sacrifice their standard of living on the altar of climate change, I haven’t heard about it. And there isn’t anything about the popularity of this new bigotry against average Republicans, who don’t believe what they’re told, that makes bigotry any less disgraceful.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      February.3.2021 at 2:00 pm

      So having a lawmaker who accuses jews of building space lasers to start wildfires in California is just an issue of tolerance, in your mind?

      Were you using your very special Trump brand thinking cap when you made that last comment?

      1. Moonrocks
        February.3.2021 at 2:10 pm

        We’ve had lawmakers who accuse Jews of secretly running the world to the detriment of non-Jews in committees and nobody batted an eyelash because they were all Democrats. I don’t see why this is such a concern all of a sudden.

      2. JesseAz
        February.3.2021 at 2:15 pm

        Are you in her district? Do you want to force voters to vote your way and only your way?

      3. Ken Shultz
        February.3.2021 at 2:31 pm

        Did she just retweet a meme; did she actually say what you’re quoting, or are you just editorializing?

        Leaving the Jews out of it, how would you compare the belief that space lasers started wildfires in California to socialism?

        Because socialism is dumber than creationism. There’s certainly more evidence that the universe is so big and complex that an omniscient God must have created it than there is evidence that Bernie Sanders and AoC have the omniscient powers necessary to run the economy better than markets do.

        Meanwhile, how does splitting the party help the Republicans achiever their goals? If the Republicans are supposed to turn away opposition to the Green New Deal, bailing out the states, and packing the Court because of the stupid things people believe, that doesn’t mean the Democrats will start dismissing all the people on their side who believe so many stupid things, does it?

        Steve Young was a descendent of Brigham Young and a Mormon. He said he usually wore sacred garments under his clothes–but not when he was playing QB for the 49’ers because he thought it was sacrilegious to court injury while wearing them. Should the Niners have kept him off the field for his unconventional beliefs? That would have been stupid. He was an important member of the team–and they won the Super Bowl with him three times.

    3. Nardz
      February.3.2021 at 2:08 pm

      Sullum is a loyal and dedicated nazisoviet.

      There are quite a few around here.

      Start dealing with them as necessary, or they will take everything from you.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.3.2021 at 2:18 pm

        Somebody once wrote a really good book about what we should and shouldn’t take away from people’s beliefs in various conspiracy theories. In fact, it was a member of the staff at Reason!

        https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-united-states-of-paranoia-jesse-walker?

        One of the observations in that book is that conspiracy theories aren’t a fringe thing. They’ve very much the way average people make sense of the world, and while they may not tell us very much about what’s really happening in the world and why, they can tell us a lot about the people who believe in them.

        The idea that we should turn away opposition to the Green New Deal, bailing out the states, and packing the Court because of whatever else someone believes is asinine. People who want to smear all Republicans with the same brush were sure to do so anyway, and the idea that the election was stolen isn’t anywhere near as bad as progressives in the Democratic party who are openly advocating socialism–which is profoundly stupid, dangerous, and insane.

  3. Moonrocks
    February.3.2021 at 1:22 pm

    Why isn’t it a sadly familiar when a Democrat makes yet another antisemitic or racist remark, or theorizes on Russian interference in the election/economy/internet/society/under the bed, or attempts to incite violence, or raises millions of dollars for the legal defense of white mobs that burned black children alive in their own homes?

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.3.2021 at 1:28 pm

      “there will be blood in the streets”Loretta Lynch
      “Who says protests have to be peaceful“Chris Cuomo
      “There needs to be unrest in the streets”Ayanna Pressley
      “Protesters should not give up”Kamala Harris
      “I just don’t know why they aren’t uprising all over this country“Nancy Pelosi
      “You get out and create a crowd and you push back on them, tell them they are not welcome“Maxine W

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.3.2021 at 1:50 pm

        Local stories.

  4. Dan_In_Philly
    February.3.2021 at 1:24 pm

    Sullum, get on the Ashli Babbitt story.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.3.2021 at 2:01 pm

      Traitor Dead.

      the end

      1. Nardz
        February.3.2021 at 2:10 pm

        Careful what you wish for.

        You’re working hard to leave Americans with only one option.

      2. JesseAz
        February.3.2021 at 2:16 pm

        Good authoritarian leftist. Figure out who makes the JSF/A-10 yet? A military member would know. You didn’t.

  5. Helenaa
    February.3.2021 at 1:25 pm

  6. Mother's Lament
    February.3.2021 at 1:27 pm

    How many articles has Jacob written condemning Democrats for the insane ranting’s of the Squad or Warren or Maxine Waters? But somehow Greene is different and a threat.

    What a clownshow this article is.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    February.3.2021 at 1:30 pm

    Unlike Biden who hasn’t agree with all of the crazy left beliefs

  8. Overt
    February.3.2021 at 1:34 pm

    This is absolutely insane. This is a congress critter from the minority party of the house of representatives. On the ranked list of people Libertarians ought to give a fuck about, she is right down below my local Postal Officer.

    This concern trolling from Sullum is beyond old. If the Republicans throw off their Trump obsession, he will still criticize them for every decision they make. How about we get back to the fucking ridiculous grab bag of insane policies making their way through congress while the Republicans are busy shooting themselves in the face?

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.3.2021 at 2:02 pm

      But AOC talking about New Green Deal is good enough for 10,000 word essays every other day from Ken.

      Do i detect a double standard!?

      1. JesseAz
        February.3.2021 at 2:25 pm

        The GND actually effects every american citizen dummy. This is why you aren’t a libertarian. You care more about appearances than substance.

      2. Ken Shultz
        February.3.2021 at 2:35 pm

        That you can’t tell the difference between somebody tweeting something (if that’s what she did) and a public policy change that will negatively impact our standard of living for decades is telling.

        Maybe you’re having trouble keeping things in proportion because you’re really smart, but that’s probably not the best explanation.

  9. JesseAz
    February.3.2021 at 1:37 pm

    Both sides have their wackos. She was elected. Until she does something illegal her voters should control her fate. Why should reps from other states deny the choice of a locality? Doesn’t seem libertarian to me.

    In other crazy bitch news…. AOC wasn’t in the Capitol building Jan 6th as her office a building next door where the protesters never entered.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-aoc-was-not-inside-capitol-building-during-breach-on-jan-6

    1. Moonrocks
      February.3.2021 at 1:41 pm

      You mean…she claimed without evidence?

      1. JesseAz
        February.3.2021 at 1:53 pm

        But she has evidence Cruz attempted to murder her, I’m sure.

        1. Moonrocks
          February.3.2021 at 2:11 pm

          …she claimed without evidence. Wow, this is fun. No wonder the left has been doing this indiscriminately for the last year.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    February.3.2021 at 1:37 pm

    Some people did something on 1/6 and way fewer people died.
    Fuck off, Reason.

    Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes 9/11 Terror Attacks: ‘Some People Did Something’
    https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/09/ilhan-omar-911-cair/

    Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar described the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States in a nonspecific way during a recent speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

    Omar delivered the keynote speech at a fundraiser for CAIR in late March and urged Muslim Americans to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.” In one part of her speech that surfaced on Twitter this week, Omar described the 9/11 attacks in a peculiar way.

    “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said.

    1. JesseAz
      February.3.2021 at 1:52 pm

      Reb Babin has filed a response to MTG with Omar:

      https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/03/gop-rep-brian-babin-uses-democratic-standards-to-kick-ilhan-omar-off-foreign-affairs-committee/

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        February.3.2021 at 2:03 pm

        Illian Omar and her family needs to be sent back to somolia where they can be raped and murdered like they were suppose to be. Her father ran a Somali gulag until the socialist government got overthrown. Then the retards at the state department thought that was enough for political asylum. There is a reason that cunt thinks she is entitled to everything, and that because her dad was a political elite in a socialist country

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      February.3.2021 at 2:03 pm

      Trump’s moron coup failed. That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

      1. Uilleam
        February.3.2021 at 2:31 pm

        “Coup:
        1) a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.
        2) a notable or successful stroke or move.”

        Never mind the tedious and dishonest argument that one was attempted by Trump, there was no coup, since it wasn’t successful. However, if widespread coordinated voter fraud is indeed a fact, then the Democrats pulled off a very successful coup. See how words work? Moron.

  11. Larvell Blanks
    February.3.2021 at 1:54 pm

    There are all sorts of good faith reasons, other than “blind loyalty to Trump,” not to go along with the Democrats’ ultimatum about removing her from committee assignments (which is different from whether the GOP leadership should have assigned her to these committees in the first place). Whatever her wacky views, she was elected by her constituents and is just one of 435 members of the House, with no real ability to affect legislation by herself, and even less as a junior member of the minority party. There is a long history of bizarre characters in Congress, and I doubt the Democrats intend to adopt a neutral rule that people with wacky views should be kicked off committees or expelled from Congress; certainly it would be unwise to have such a rule only applied to members of the minority party (or more likely only applied to Republicans). So there is a principle involved: the right of the minority to appoint their own members to committees without asking for permission from the majority. And clearly, the Democrats think all Republicans are basically the same as MTG, just maybe more subtle about it, and they want to use their ultimatum as a way to score partisan points. They aren’t worried about what MTG might be able to do as a committee member, they are giddy that they have the chance to paint her as the face of the GOP. And although the GOP leadership would be wise to make a point of shunning her, to do so in response to a Democratic ultimatum sends a signal that they can be pushed around (which is undoubtedly why the Democrats are proceeding this way). Everything is not about “loyalty to Trump,” and it’s cheap theater to pretend that it is.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.3.2021 at 2:05 pm

      If it’s not about loyalty to Trump, then why the farce of arguing that it is not constitutional to impeach a president after office? There is no legal precedent or law that supports that argument. It is nakedly partisan, and nothing else. So, why, if not for Trump?

      1. Larvell Blanks
        February.3.2021 at 2:14 pm

        I mean, I can explain it to you, but I can’t comprehend it for you.
        And sure, go ahead and tell yourself how Mitch McConnell is blindly loyal to Trump.

      2. Libertymike
        February.3.2021 at 2:26 pm

        Except there is no language in the constitution authorizing a Senate trial on an impeachment after the target has left office.

      3. JesseAz
        February.3.2021 at 2:28 pm

        then why the farce of arguing that it is not constitutional to impeach a president after office?

        Why ignore constitutional questions when Democrats do it!

        There is no legal precedent or law that supports that argument.

        It is a constitutional argument, not legal!

        It is nakedly partisan, and nothing else.

        Agreed, you democrats are openly partisan!

  12. Jerryskids
    February.3.2021 at 1:55 pm

    I have a theory that Sullum retired, died, or is otherwise incapacitated and the other writers at Reason are taking turns writing these articles, each trying to out-troll the last. There’s no way all this output can be ascribed to one man, and no way it can be ascribed to a rational person.

  13. Brandybuck
    February.3.2021 at 2:06 pm

    The direction the Republican Party is heading is deeply disturbing. But it’s only a symptom of a deeper problem. David French hits the nail on the head: The shame/honor culture of the deep south has infected evangelicalism, and from there the Republican party.

    Defending Trump is not about ideology, or ideas, or policy, or logic, or anything like that. Trump is seen as the leader of the tribe, and must be defended at all costs. Honor culture demands that he save face. Losing an election is intolerable. Thus he did not lose the election.

    Cheney is seen as a traitor because she did not stick up for Trump, and thus did not stick up for her tribe (both Republican Party and Christianity in general, and by extension is an enemy of God). As a traitor there will be some who genuinely believe she should be executed. Disgusting.

    Greene is on the opposite side, in full accord with the honor culture. But her craziness is embarrassing the party. Her crazy beliefs are unfortunately common, however. Ugh.

    The big problem with honor culture is that it is… collectivist, to use a Randian term. It’s all about the group and the emphasis of the group. Individuals are subordinate to the group. An individual can shame the family, shame the group, shame the leader. Trump cannot sin because that brings shame to the group, thus he is shameless. In both senses of the word. To recognize his sins or failures is to cast shame on Trump and thus on the whole tribe.

    It’s the driving force on the Right for the radical polarization in the country. The Left has the driving a different kind of collectivism, but the sins of the Left do not excuse the sins of the Right.

    1. JesseAz
      February.3.2021 at 2:29 pm

      LOL. Wait, I think you were actually serious.

      The shame/honor culture of the deep south has infected evangelicalism

      LOL.

    2. Libertymike
      February.3.2021 at 2:33 pm

      Tucker Carlson’s take on Greene is far healthier.

      Those who make a fuss over her should be mocked.

      Its as though some can’t see that deep state military industrial complex national security national surveillance John McCain loving neo-Cohens like Cheney have done far more harm to economic and individual liberty than Ms. Greene.

    3. Uilleam
      February.3.2021 at 2:34 pm

      Absolute nonsense.

  14. Jerry B.
    February.3.2021 at 2:22 pm

    Sullum’s TDS knows no bounds.

Please to post comments