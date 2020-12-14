Coronavirus

A New Warning That International Pandemic Responses Are Eroding Freedom

Authoritarian-minded officials have found opportunity in public health fears.

|

sipaphotoseleven285304
(Abaca Press/Prezat Denis/Avenir Pictures/Aba/Newscom)

In a year of extraordinary and often terrible actions taken in response to COVID-19, yet another international civil society group warns that governments are leveraging the pandemic to tighten controls over their subjects. Ominously, it's not the first such warning and comes as even traditionally liberal democratic countries step up surveillance of dissidents and crack down on public opposition.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dire impact on civic freedoms globally," Civicus, a South Africa-based group that promotes civil society and freedom of association, reported last week. "Our research shows that governments … are using the pandemic as an opportunity to introduce or implement additional restrictions on civic freedoms."

The United States drops in status from "narrowed" to "obstructed" for "restrictive laws, the excessive use of force against protesters, and an increasingly hostile environment for the press." The Civicus rating emphasizes militarized tactics and mass arrests in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted this year. While those protests aren't explicitly linked to the pandemic, they were likely exacerbated by the disruptions and economic pain caused by lockdowns that brought simmering preexisting tensions to a boil.

Unfortunately, Civicus's ratings criteria seem anecdote-driven and rather arbitrary. While the U.S. is (rightfully) dinged for sometimes heavy-handed treatment of protesters (while police in other locations seemingly surrendered the streets to favored political factions), other countries get a relative pass for cracking down on public expression that was specifically targeted at pandemic responses.

Australia, for example, is classified as "narrowed"a better ranking than the U.S.even as authorities arrest people for merely planning to protest against pandemic-related lockdowns. The country is also moving to centralize surveillance of travelers in the name of public health and to ease domestic monitoring of electronic communications.

"Journalists in France have been obstructed in doing their jobs through intimidation and detention while covering protests," observes Civicus, which ranks the country as "narrowed."

Last Friday, 142 people were arrested in Paris during demonstrations against a law that would restrict photographing police officers during such events as protests against lockdowns.

Germany's arrests of anti-lockdown protesters are acknowledged even as the country gets an "open" rating.

Unmentioned is Germany's surveillance of opponents to restrictive anti-pandemic measures on the grounds that they have been "infiltrated by extremists." The "move is effectively a public warning to sympathizers and leaders of the group—which officials described as the 'epicenter' of Germany's coronavirus protests—but it falls short of banning the movement," notes The Washington Post.

The listing for Israelranked as "obstructed"focuses on the treatment of Palestinians. That's certainly an important issue. Still, as Civicus emphasizes governments' exploitation of health concerns to justify expanded authority, it's worth mentioning that the Shin Bet, the country's internal security force, presented bogus information to gain authorization to monitor citizens for coronavirus. "In other words, the committee voted and reaffirmed surveillance on Israeli citizens by the Shin Bet based on partial or even misleading data," according to Haaretz.

That said, the Civicus warning is timely, and the organization's concerns are shared by others.

"The first global pandemic of the digital age has accelerated the international adoption of surveillance and public security technologies, normalising new forms of widespread, overt state surveillance," warned Kelsey Munro and Danielle Cave of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's Cyber Policy Centre last month.

"Numerous governments have used the COVID-pandemic to repress expression in violation of their obligations under human rights law," United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression David Kaye noted in July.

"For authoritarian-minded leaders, the coronavirus crisis is offering a convenient pretext to silence critics and consolidate power," Human Rights Watch warned back in April.

There's widespread agreement, then, that government officials around the world are exploiting the pandemic to expand their power and to suppress opposition. That's the case not only among the usual suspects where authorities don't pretend to take elections and civil liberties seriously, but also in countries that are traditionally considered "free."

It's wildly optimistic to expect that newly acquired surveillance tools and enforcement powers will simply evaporate once COVID-19 is sent on its way. The post-pandemic new normal is almost certain to be more authoritarian than what went before.

Several organizations make attempts at rating freedom around the world, such as the Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders and the Heritage Foundation's Index of Economic Freedom. The more holistic assessmentssuch as those by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watchtend toward narrative summaries rather than comparative rankings. That may well reflect the difficulty (seen in the Civicus rankings) in fairly gathering and weighting governments' treatment of their citizens across a multitude of categories.

For my money, the best effort to date that lets us compare countries and see the extent to which we're becoming more or less free is the Human Freedom Index published by organizations including the Cato Institute, Canada's Fraser Institute, and Germany's Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom. Last published in 2019, that "global measurement of personal, civil, and economic freedom" uses 76 indicators including rule of law, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, and freedom to trade.

That's a lot of ground to cover, and the 2019 publication relied on 2017 information"the most recent year for which sufficient data are available"to arrive at its rankings. Given that 2020 still has several weeks in which to throw fresh hell our way, we likely have to wait a couple of years to discover whether countries have held their rankings (the U.S. came in at 15) and what those rankings mean in a changing world.

But with Civicus only the latest organization to point out that "the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dire impact on civic freedoms," we don't need detailed rankings to know that authoritarian-minded government officials have found opportunity in public health fears.

NEXT: Shootings, Stabbings Mar a Weekend of Pro-Trump Protests

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. huynhlap
    December.14.2020 at 11:07 am

    https://honest-review.webflow.io/posts/profitsuite-review-bonus-coupon-discount-oto

  2. Bill Godshall
    December.14.2020 at 11:11 am

    So when is Reason going to oppose these nonlibertarian lockdowns?

    It’s been nine months, and we’re still waiting.

    1. Árboles de la Barranca
      December.14.2020 at 11:19 am

      They finally noticed there’s a problem. That’s a start.

      1. Longtobefree
        December.14.2020 at 11:43 am

        No, they are only admitting that others SAY there MIGHT be a problem.

    2. bevis the lumberjack
      December.14.2020 at 11:29 am

      Reason has been opposing the lockdowns since they began. Where have you been? The fact that you posted this comment on an article that criticizes government control during the pandemic is odd.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.14.2020 at 11:37 am

        Reason has been critical of Trump and has accepted the election. That means that they’re all communists who cheer lockdowns. What other explanation is there?

        1. Tim R.
          December.14.2020 at 11:44 am

          “Trump”

          You keep bringing him up.

          1. Porkchops
            December.14.2020 at 11:47 am

            Had to check the article to sew
            e if I missed it. Didn’t.

            Not everything is or has to be about Trump. S should stop screaming at the sky. I’m starting to get embarrassed for him.

            1. Tim R.
              December.14.2020 at 11:49 am

              Oh shit now he’s gonna wail at you.

              Money on “Your what hurts”

              Additional money on the long shot “something something no YOUR MOTHER”

              1. sarcasmic
                December.14.2020 at 11:50 am

                To be fair at least a dozen crybabies on these here comments are still crying about the election being stolen from…… Trump.

                1. Tim R.
                  December.14.2020 at 11:54 am

                  Who isn’t brought up in this article.

                  You brought him up.

                  So, if it bothera you as much as you say, maybe stop?

                  “To be fair ”

                  You misspelled “defensive”

                  1. sarcasmic
                    December.14.2020 at 11:55 am

                    See my 11:52 comment.

                    1. Tim R.
                      December.14.2020 at 11:59 am

                      The super defensive one?

                2. loveconstitution1789
                  December.14.2020 at 11:54 am

                  Poor unreason. We know they hate America and any semblance of judicial review when crimes of Democrats election fraud have been alleged and supported.

                  Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar and Scarnati v. Pennsylvania Democratic Party Still pending before SOCTUS.

            2. sarcasmic
              December.14.2020 at 11:52 am

              I was explaining to beavis why Bill says Reason doesn’t oppose the lockdowns. Try to keep up.

              1. Tim R.
                December.14.2020 at 11:54 am

                By mentioning Trunp. Who you brought up.

                Again.

                Try not to cry so much when people mock you.

                1. sarcasmic
                  December.14.2020 at 11:56 am

                  Mock? I thought you were just being an ass. But ok. Whatever you say.

                  1. Tim R.
                    December.14.2020 at 11:57 am

                    I’m sorry that I made you made by mocking your Trump fetish.

                    1. _Ben_
                      December.14.2020 at 11:58 am

                      I think this might be where you see his patented “your what hurts” 1978 burn.

              2. Porkchops
                December.14.2020 at 11:56 am

                Don’t see any explaining.

                See you whining about Trump.

            3. loveconstitution1789
              December.14.2020 at 11:55 am

              unreason has to keep up the appearance that they are not Commies and hate America.

              There are too much of cowards to do it themselves so they send in unreason bots like Sarcasmic.

      2. Árboles de la Barranca
        December.14.2020 at 11:38 am

        Reason has been a mixed-bag about the unilateral fascist decrees, rules, and commandments issued in response to corona virus; at times has ridiculed dissenters and other times times ridiculed the fascists.

        But it’s okay. The current article is clearly aimed at the authoritarians.

      3. Tim R.
        December.14.2020 at 11:50 am

        “Reason has been opposing the lockdowns since they began.”

        Reason is not a monolith.

      4. loveconstitution1789
        December.14.2020 at 11:52 am

        unreason does 10x Trump articles per day for the last 4 years because Orangemanbad. Imagine what unreason will do during Trump’s second term.

        unreason does a flaccid hack piece once per month and they must be hailed as champions of LIBERTY!

        Pravda did an article here and there that Stalin was bad too. He was bad at not foreseeing how evil America was. SEE…dissent.

        1. sarcasmic
          December.14.2020 at 11:54 am

          You, you mean that for the last four years a libertarian magazine has been complaining about the sitting president when he does things that are non-libertarian?

          HOLY FUCKING SHIT!

          1. loveconstitution1789
            December.14.2020 at 11:56 am

            Your citations fell off. Especially where unreason is Libertarian.

            Libertarians dont elect Democrat slavers in charge.

          2. sarcasmic
            December.14.2020 at 11:57 am

            When Obama was president Reason complained when he did non-libertarian stuff, and for the next four years this libertarian magazine will complain about the sitting president when he does things that are non-libertarian.

            Do you see a pattern forming?

            1. _Ben_
              December.14.2020 at 11:59 am

              Yeah.

              You cry constantly.

              1. sarcasmic
                December.14.2020 at 12:02 pm

                I think you have me confused with one of the dozen who refuse to accept the election results.

                1. _Ben_
                  December.14.2020 at 12:08 pm

                  They brought up Trump in this article discussion when he isn’t mentioned?

                  *looks*

                  Nope that was you.

                  1. sarcasmic
                    December.14.2020 at 12:10 pm

                    Well I’m sorry I offended you so much by taking your Dear Leader’s name in vain. Didn’t realize it was a sin.

                    1. _Ben_
                      December.14.2020 at 12:12 pm

                      You really don’t have to get that upset just because people point out you keep obsessing over Trump.

                    2. sarcasmic
                      December.14.2020 at 12:16 pm

                      You’re trolling all my comments and calling me upset? Dude….

                    3. _Ben_
                      December.14.2020 at 12:17 pm

                      No really, you’re getting all worked up over something you control.

      5. Bill Godshall
        December.14.2020 at 12:06 pm

        “Reason has been opposing the lockdowns since they began. Where have you been?”

        Many articles in Reason have criticized Sweden for non locking down (er for killing grandma), but not one article has defended Sweden’s libertarian response to covid.

        In sharp contrast, I’ve posted dozens of comments here since March opposing the lockdowns by left wing Democrats.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      December.14.2020 at 11:48 am

      Commies at unreason want the world to burn so their lunatic versions of Utopia can be realized.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.14.2020 at 12:08 pm

        You do know that the Batman movies were fiction, right?

  3. Emaily_John
    December.14.2020 at 11:13 am

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.14.2020 at 11:15 am

    They initially played on public fear. Once they had control, they sure as hell weren’t going to let it go.

    1. Sevo
      December.14.2020 at 11:23 am

      These guys:
      https://pacificlegal.org/
      Are doing something about it.
      IJ lost my dough this year; they’re not interested in the issues.
      I predict it’ll take a year of litigation to claw back what the assholes steal from us each month.

  5. Sevo
    December.14.2020 at 11:21 am

    “Authoritarian-minded officials have found opportunity in public health fears.”

    I was not alone in calling for rioting in the streets back in March when emperor Newsom told us all to stay home, told business owners which were allowed to continue in business, told us to close the schools, to wear face-diapers, how close we were allowed to get to each other and more.
    We were assured that ‘this isn’t bad; it’ll just be for a while; it’s for your own good’. The standard platitudes used by dictatorial assholes for a thousand years.

    1. IceTrey
      December.14.2020 at 11:25 am

      Why are the authoritarians so irrational? Why do they reject liberty? Did mommy not hug them enough? It makes no sense.

  6. IceTrey
    December.14.2020 at 11:21 am

    In an insane world a sane man must appear insane.

  7. Ron
    December.14.2020 at 11:21 am

    militarized tactics and mass arrests in response to the Black Lives Matter protests”

    Now thats a laugh so these people think its okay for rioters to subjegate whole neighborhoods eliminating their rights. Take note Rioters were not arrested enough and many should have been shot on site

    1. CE
      December.14.2020 at 11:51 am

      what mass arrests? even those arrested were often let out without charges, or bailed out by celebrities and Democratic candidates.

      1. CE
        December.14.2020 at 11:52 am

        if there really had been mass arrests, with felony charges and serious jail time, the riots and looting and vandalism could have been shut down in the first week.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.14.2020 at 11:23 am

    A “new” warning. Hot, fresh out the oven. Brand new, never been discussed.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.14.2020 at 11:25 am

    The Civicus rating emphasizes militarized tactics and mass arrests in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted this year.

    They must be talking about the people that took umbrage with the legally painted and city-licensed banners that were painted on the streets.

  10. Inquisitive Squirrel
    December.14.2020 at 11:39 am

    I got to this part:

    “The Civicus rating emphasizes militarized tactics and mass arrests in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted this year. While those protests aren’t explicitly linked to the pandemic, they were likely exacerbated by the disruptions and economic pain caused by lockdowns that brought simmering preexisting tensions to a boil.”

    And realized that this was a terribly unserious research.

  11. VinniUSMC
    December.14.2020 at 11:44 am

    “Ominously, it’s not the first such warning and comes as even traditionally liberal democratic countries step up surveillance of dissidents and crack down on public opposition.”

    Even? Those “traditionally liberal democratic” countries are generally, and have been historically, among the first to behave poorly for even the barest of reasons. They stepped up from 10 to 11. Wooo boy. Those same people are the ones who elected Biden, because they prefer someone to be a dictator since Trump wasn’t willing to fulfill their wet dreams.

  12. Longtobefree
    December.14.2020 at 11:44 am

    Fascists gotta do fascism.

  13. Jerryskids
    December.14.2020 at 11:46 am

    Wait until they make the vaccine mandatory, and then announce the masks and the social distancing and the lockdowns are mandatory as well. That way, you won’t be surprised when they make complaining about it illegal.

    1. John el Galto
      December.14.2020 at 12:00 pm

      They will make the vaccine mandatory, but will have trouble forcing everyone to take it, so the lockdowns will remain mandatory as well…because of those darned anti-vaxxers.

      It’s a perfect way to keep all the authoritarianism in place AND create a wedge issue keeping the people nice and divided.

  14. CE
    December.14.2020 at 11:49 am

    Hard lockdown in Germany for the holidays, no New Year’s Eve parties…. Germany was praised for “handling” the pandemic well back in March, but since they had fewer cases then they have more now. Even without Trump bungling their COVID-19 response. Their lockdowns didn’t work, so lockdown harder.

  15. NOYB2
    December.14.2020 at 11:58 am

    You’re taking out of both sides of your mouth, as usual. On the one hand, you write about infringements on Liberty. On the other, you support the politicians and government that commits those infringements.

    In the end, you are cocktail party Libertarians, true LINOs.

  16. Idle Hands
    December.14.2020 at 11:59 am

    We are under marshall law warnings are a bit too little too late.

  17. Jackand Ace
    December.14.2020 at 12:03 pm

    Typical, Tucille, that you cite a report and totally mischaracterize it, at least in regard to what has occurred in the US.

    Nowhere in that report do they associate the new restrictive policies and subsequent worsening rating in the US to a COVID response. It’s not even mentioned in the US section. They say this:

    “It’s troubling to see U.S. authorities implement laws and practices to repress and punish people who protest…The deployment of federal law enforcement in the response to protests in cities like Portland and Chicago not only raised troubling constitutional questions, but also imposed increased legal penalties for protesters arrested by federal agents.”

    “This repressive response was preceded by a wave of legislation limiting people’s rights to peacefully protest. In recent years, several state legislatures enacted restrictive laws which, for example, criminalise protests near pipelines or set penalties for organising demonstrations on school and university campuses. Such laws have also been used to intimidate defenders and movements that stand up to corporate interests, such as CLIMATE activists.” (Caps mine).

    And as far as media:
    “We are also concerned about attacks on journalists, the violation MOST frequently documented by the CIVICUS Monitor in the USA over the past year….. Far from being isolated cases, these incidents have taken place in an environment where independent media has been consistently vilified and delegitimised by public authorities and President Trump.”

    So, they were primarily concerned with media suppression undertaken since Trump…and they specifically cite repression of protestors such as climate activists. Pandemic not even cited in the US section.

    None of that fits the illusion you chose to live by, eh?

    1. _Ben_
      December.14.2020 at 12:10 pm

      “Nowhere in that report do they associate the new restrictive policies and subsequent worsening rating in the US to a COVID response.”

      Wait…You think they have to?

      ???

      Normally people don’t need reality explicitly described to them but that appears to be what you think you need…

  18. Foo_dd
    December.14.2020 at 12:03 pm

    government use of force is always wrong and always creates more problems….. no matter how good the intentions are. when this all started, we were responding as a society, and it was under control. the second mandates and lock downs were even mentioned it all became predictably political and there was predictable resistance. the flowery BS coming from politicians as they did it undermined confidence in the response as well, as reality predictably did not match with their promises. if we had responded to this thing as a society instead of ever pretending the government even could fix it…. i believe we would have been far better off. we wouldn’t have people refusing to take responsibility just because someone in authority said they should….. we wouldn’t have BS conspiracies about it being faked if the government was not gaining anything from it…… all the nonsense started with the government power grabs. i might routinely insult and demean those who refuse to act like adults, but i do recognize that the other “side” are the ones who even made this about “sides” in the first place.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    December.14.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Reason supports lock down Dems. Fuck you and die, Reason.

  20. lap83
    December.14.2020 at 12:17 pm

    Michigan published the forensic audit report of Dominion voting machines.

    They concluded, “The system is the most secure, safe and constitutional thing to ever exist. Trump’s electoral humiliation is complete.”

    JK. They concluded it was designed to manipulate votes and a bunch of logs from Nov 4 on are mysteriously (and illegally) missing.

Please to post comments