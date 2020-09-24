breonna taylor

The Legal Response to Breonna Taylor's Death Shows How Drug Prohibition Transforms Murder Into Self-Defense

The hail of bullets that killed her can be justified only in a country that uses violence to enforce politicians' pharmacological prejudices.

Breonna-Taylor-selfie
Breonna Taylor (selfie)

Three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers executed the fruitless drug raid that killed Breonna Taylor, an unarmed 26-year-old EMT, in the middle of the night on March 13. But just one faces criminal charges, and those charges have nothing to do with Taylor's death.

State prosecutors concluded that the two other officers were justified in returning fire after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot one of them in the leg. Yet local prosecutors decided not to pursue an attempted murder charge against Walker.

Those seemingly contradictory decisions reflect Kentucky's standards for self-defense, which make it possible that Walker and the cops were both legally justified in using deadly force. But that puzzling situation also has to be understood in the context of the war on drugs, which frequently involves armed home invasions that invite potentially deadly confusion. That unjustified violence is the root of the problem highlighted by Taylor's senseless death and the unsatisfying legal response to it.

Yesterday a grand jury charged Detective Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for blindly firing 10 rounds from outside Taylor's apartment. At a post-indictment press conference yesterday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron noted that Hankison fired through a sliding glass patio door and a bedroom window, both of which were covered by blinds or curtains. Some of those bullets entered the unit behind Taylor's, which was occupied by a man, a pregnant woman, and a child. Hence the three counts of wanton endangerment.

When acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder fired Hankison in June, he said the detective "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" by "wantonly and blindly fir[ing] 10 rounds" into Taylor's apartment. Schroeder's language tracks Kentucky's definition of first-degree wanton endangerment, which happens when someone "wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person" in "circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life." That's a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison for each count.

Cameron said "there's no conclusive evidence" that any of the rounds fired by Hankison struck Taylor, who was hit six times. According to "medical evidence," the attorney general said, just one of those bullets was fatal, and it would have killed Taylor within two minutes. While a state ballistic analysis could not determine who fired the fatal shot, the FBI's lab concluded that it came from Detective Myles Cosgrove's gun. Cosgrove fired 16 rounds at Walker and Taylor, and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the officer who was hit in the leg, fired six. So in response to a single bullet fired by Walker, the three officers fired a total of 32 rounds.

Although prosecutors concluded that Hankison's behavior was criminally reckless, they determined that Mattingly and Cosgrove acted legally in self-defense. "Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said. "According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor's death."

How did Cameron reach that conclusion? He did not examine the genesis of the dubious search warrant that the three officers were serving, an issue the FBI is still investigating. He began with the premise that Mattingly, Cosgrove, and Hankison were acting in good faith based on information provided by others and executing a warrant they believed was lawful. He also accepted their account that they knocked on the door and announced themselves, notwithstanding a warrant that authorized them to dispense with that step.

Although there is no video of the raid, Cameron said, "evidence shows that officers both knocked and announced their presence at the apartment. The officers' statements about their announcement are corroborated by an independent witness who was…in proximity to [Taylor's apartment]. In other words, the warrant was not served as a no-knock warrant."

After knocking and receiving no response, Cameron said, the officers used a battering ram to break in the door. Mattingly, "the first and only officer to enter the residence," saw a man and woman standing next to each other "at the end of the hall." The man "was holding a gun, arms extended, in a shooting stance." Mattingly "saw the man's gun fire, heard a boom, and immediately knew he was shot as a result of feeling heat in his upper thigh." Mattingly "returned fire down the hallway," while Cosgrove, who "was also in the doorway," opened fire "almost simultaneously." All of this "took place in a matter of seconds."

On these facts, the legal analysis is straightforward. Kentucky allows someone to use deadly force when he "believes that such force is necessary to protect himself against death [or] serious physical injury." It was reasonable for Mattingly and Cosgrove to believe that in the circumstances described by Cameron.

Now let's look at the situation from Walker's perspective. He and Taylor were asleep when the cops, who were wearing plain clothes rather than uniforms, approached the apartment around 12:40 a.m. Walker said he heard someone banging on the door for 30 seconds or so but did not hear any indication of who was there. The New York Times interviewed "nearly a dozen" neighbors, and only one "reported hearing the officers shout 'police' before entering." That neighbor might be the "independent witness" mentioned by Cameron.

Even if the cops did shout "police," that announcement could easily have been missed by someone who had just been rudely awakened in the middle of the night. Walker said he grabbed his gun because he believed criminals were breaking into the apartment. That is consistent with the alarmed telephone calls he made that night, including a 911 call in which a distraught Walker said, "I don't know what's happening. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend."

You can begin to see why local prosecutors, who initially charged Walker with attempted murder of a police officer, dropped that charge in May. Under Kentucky law, a person who uses deadly force in defense of a dwelling is "presumed to have held a reasonable fear" of "death or great bodily harm" when he "had reason to believe that an unlawful and forcible entry or unlawful and forcible act was occurring or had occurred."

There is an exception to that presumption when force is used against a police officer who enters a residence "in the performance of his or her official duties" if "the
officer identified himself or herself in accordance with any applicable law or
the person using force knew or reasonably should have known that the person
entering or attempting to enter was a peace officer." In this case, there is a dispute about whether the cops identified themselves, and it is pretty clear that Walker did not know they were police officers. Nor is it reasonable, given the circumstances, to think he "should have known" that. And even without the presumption of "reasonable fear" for people attacked at home, Walker could have made a compelling case that he acted in defense of himself and his girlfriend if prosecutors had decided to try him for attempted murder.

Legalities aside, it is clear that Mattingly, Cosgrove, and Hankison were the aggressors in this situation. The warrant that authorized their home invasion was based purely on guilt by association: Taylor's continued contact with an ex-boyfriend who was arrested for drug dealing that same night. The warrant was served in a reckless manner, using tactics that have led to fatal misunderstandings in cities across the country over and over again. And it was based on the immoral assumption that violence is an appropriate response to peaceful activities that violate no one's rights.

Earlier I said Walker "believed criminals were breaking into the apartment." It would be more accurate to say that criminals were breaking into the apartment—a reality that everyone would recognize but for the war on drugs. Taylor's death has been widely cited as an example of police abuse—actions that exceed the bounds of the law. But the real horror is what the law allows in the name of stopping Americans from consuming arbitrarily proscribed intoxicants.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    September.24.2020 at 3:12 pm

    In other words, this problem isn’t going to be fixed by stringing up a couple of street cops, however emotionally satisfying that would be for some folks.

    1. jassica
      September.24.2020 at 4:01 pm

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.24.2020 at 3:22 pm

    Reason has repeatedly mischaracterized this story and actual events. Just like they did with the non-peaceful protests.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    September.24.2020 at 3:24 pm

    The good news is that you’re allowed legally (eventually) to defend yourself and your home from invasion. The bad news is that you’re legally allowed (and systemically required) to defend yourself after invading a home.

    1. Yes Way, Ted
      September.24.2020 at 3:31 pm

      They had not yet invaded the home. They were in the process of knocking down the door AFTER knocking and not really waiting for a response.

      1. Cyto
        September.24.2020 at 4:04 pm

        Every legislator, mayor and city councilman should be required to watch a compilation of “knock and announce” raids gone wrong.

        They invariably feature two or three (or more) people shouting over each other and banging on the door for anywhere from 3 to 15 seconds, then bashing the door in, rushing through and screaming incoherently with almost no coordination. The really bad ones involve someone in their underwear running out of the bedroom with a look of panic holding a golf club. He probably would have stopped to put a robe on if he knew that would be the last moments of his life.

  4. Yes Way, Ted
    September.24.2020 at 3:30 pm

    Wait. Who shot first. Greedo or Han? Wait. Only Han shot. That was murder. What happened in Louisville was that the drug dealer shot first, and then someone got carried away returning fire. Not murder. Provoked response.

    1. Cyto
      September.24.2020 at 3:58 pm

      Except not drug dealer. That’s what makes it tragic (which says a lot about the public response to use of force.)

      It does not make the actions of the residents or the police criminal.

      (As to whether we should send police to execute simple search warrants in the middle of the night is an entirely different topic that deserves separate consideration)

  5. Compelled Speechless
    September.24.2020 at 3:43 pm

    This case is really bumming me out. The fact that it’s a tragedy that anyone in this country dies from having their door kicked in during the middle of the night to be arrested for non-violent crimes is bad enough. What makes it worse is that this is yet another issue that libertarians have been going on about for decades now, and have developed well thought out, achievable solutions to while everyone in the country stuck their fingers in their ears and then suddenly one case comes along and the whole thing gets absconded and turned into a brainless, purely emotional mess by the left.

    I have been telling anyone that listens that there are an average of over 30,000 SWAT raids per year in this country. They routinely kill people that are not even the targets of the raids, go into the wrong house and kill dogs by the thousands (which is the only aspect of this that makes anyone recoil in terror) all to enforce the aesthetic preferences of the ruling class. I see almost no discussion of how routine a problem this is, no legislation (save for Rand Paul who was nearly treated with mob justice for his trouble) and nothing about the many thousands that have died this way or the equal number of officers, DA’s and judges that have walked away consequence free from their murderous schemes.

    Instead we have one case that has just been turned into a misinformation laden emotional claptrap for race-baiters and activists that think that turning someone into a mural or a slogan is equal to achieving change or justice. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we were almost better off when everyone was just ignoring it. At least slow steady legal progress could be made by a few people who are actually serious about solving it instead of turning it into yet another brainless partisan issue with zero chance of an actual solution.

    1. Cyto
      September.24.2020 at 3:53 pm

      And if there were two… just two libertarians who were frustrated that their issue kept getting hijacked and derailed…. well, they’d think they were gay and they would take them.

      But just imagine if three.. if Three libertarians were to sing “Stop using SWAT for execution of warrants in non-violent cases” in perfect 3- part harmony……

      Well then, we’d have a momement!

  6. Cyto
    September.24.2020 at 3:47 pm

    The Legal Response to Breonna Taylor’s Death Shows How Drug Prohibition Transforms Murder Into Self-Defense

    No it doesn’t.

    If you are going to make arguments that are this awful, please just cheerlead from the sideline.

    They were executing a search warrant. Someone fired at them. They returned fire.

    That the warrant was for drugs that were not even there only underscores the unnecessary nature of the drug war and the violence it visits upon us.

    It does not transform the entire thing into murder. That’s just stupid. If they had a search warrant for illegal explosives that were actually in fact there, it would make the raid more justified. But things would still play out exactly the same way.

    The argument that the three officers fired a whole bunch more bullets in the aggregate than were fired at them is similarly ridiculous. You don’t shoot a gun to exchange equal weights of lead. You shoot a gun at someone to stop them…. probably by killing them.

    The only thing right about this mess of an argument is that the thing that resulted in an officer getting shot and a woman getting killed is the citizens and their representatives sending LEO to their home in the middle of the night in furtherance of a drug ban. Remove the drug ban and *this* event doesn’t happen.

    But police will still exercise search warrants. And if they are met with gunfire, they will still respond with gunfire.

    That is why this stupid fixation on criminal charges for the officers is so counterproductive. If I put you in that doorway in the middle of the night and someone shoots at you, you would do the same thing (in this case panic fire into the dark at whatever it is that is shooting at you.

    The person to blame is the person who put them there. That is the beginning and the end of the whole thing.

    There was no transformation of murder into self defense. That’s ridiculous.

    But there was a system that killed that woman in her bed. She did nothing to deserve her death. Her boyfriend acted exactly as one would expect one to act. The officers acted exactly as you would expect them to act.

    The answer is not to pretend that a police officer doing exactly what his training tells him to do is somehow a criminal simply because a bunch of people marched outside. The answer is to only use this sort of force when it is necessary. And I think we are all on the same side in believing that keeping people from getting high is not necessary.

    This is every bit as destructive as the stupid “it is because cops are racist” arguments. This derails the conversation. The simple fact that there was a tragic and unnecessary outcome does not mean that anyone acted criminally. (except maybe the judge/prosecutor/detective who prepared the warrant).

    We cannot continue acting like a bunch of children. This is no way to decide public policy. These are adult decisions that require adult discussion. We need to be clear about what the problems are in order to have any chance to find a solution.

    The problem in the Breonna Taylor death was not “crazy, racist police blindly firing into a dark bedroom”. It was not a murder.

    Just as not every car accident that results in death is felony vehicular homicide, not every tragic shooting is criminal. Putting the blame on the cop executing the warrant simply distracts from the real problem. Charging police who are doing their duty exactly as we have asked them to is not in any way helpful, whether the charges were murder, reckless endangerment or disturbing the peace.

    The weight of the state and of public opinion is against us. We have spent years pointing out incidents where police acted outside of the law and outside of their mission and were protected by the system. Perhaps this has caused some to be unable to see the difference between Breonna Taylor and Kelly Thomas, reacting with a programmed response of “The system protects their own” no matter what the facts. But Kelly Thomas was a case of a bad cop and his cohort murdering an innocent person for no good reason and walking away without punishment. Breonna Taylor is an innocent woman who was killed because of tragic circumstances. Punishing the police has no place in that story. Attacking the mission does. Conflating them defeats the entire argument.

    1. John
      September.24.2020 at 3:58 pm

      This is exactly right. It is the kind of thing that reason should be writing. Sadly, reason hires morons like Sullumn who are incapable of giving an intelligent or an honest opinion about much of anything.

      This case was a tragedy. It is one of those things that can happen occasionally when the police are doing SWAT raids. The less to learn to learn from this case is that since a SWAT raid necessarily creates the risk of something like this happening, police better have a very good reason for doing them and avoid doing such raids whenever possible.

      Drugs whatever you think of their prohibition just isn’t an important enough of a crime or enough of a threat to the public justify these sorts of raids. Some crimes, like murder or terrorism certainly are under some circumstances but not drugs.

      You don’t have to be for legalization to see the stupidity of this. Sullumn is fucking stupid that he manages to screw up an easy argument involving a case that could not be more sympathetic. If you care about law enforcement policy and trying to make law enforcement safer and more just in this country, you should hate idiots like Sullumn’s guts for fucking up the cause by being associated with it.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      September.24.2020 at 4:02 pm

      Standing ovation. Well said sir.

Please to post comments