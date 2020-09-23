breonna taylor

Grand Jury Charges 1 Louisville Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting With 'Wanton Endangerment'

The charges are not for killing Taylor, but rather endangering her neighbors with wild shots.

|

Breonna-Taylor-family-photo
Breonna Taylor (family photo)

A grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky returned three criminal charges against one of the police officers involved in the botched March 2020 drug raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Six months after Taylor's death, the grand jury declined to charge two of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers involved in the deadly raid but indicted former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges are not directly related to Taylor's death, but rather for endangering her neighbors with wild shots.

"According to Kentucky law, the use of force[…] was justified to protect themselves," Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a press conference announcing the charges. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor's death."

Taylor's killing, along with the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, fueled a summer of massive demonstrations, nationwide demands for police reform, and violent unrest in major cities around the U.S.

In a series of tweets, Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Taylor's family, said the failure to indict any of the officers on charges directly related to Taylor's murder was "outrageous and offensive."

Likewise, Carl Takei, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that the grand jury's decision "is the manifestation of what the millions of people who have taken to the streets to protest police violence already know: Modern policing and our criminal legal system are rotten to the core."

Lawyers for Taylor's family say she was asleep in bed with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the night of March 13, when LMPD officers serving a no-knock narcotics warrant broke down their door with a battering ram. Walker, a registered gun owner, shot at the officers believing it was a home invasion, hitting one officer in the leg. The officers fired back and hit Taylor eight times, killing her. No drugs were found.

Last week the city of Louisville, Kentucky, approved a $12 million payout to settle a civil lawsuit filed by Taylor's family.

Louisville also moved to fire Hankinson in June. In a termination letter, acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder wrote that Det. Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the fatal March raid, "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" and violated the department's deadly force policy when he "blindly fired 10 rounds" into Taylor's apartment. 

"In fact the 10 rounds you fired were into a patio door and window which were covered with material that completely prevented you from verifying any person as an immediate threat or more importantly any innocent persons present," Schroeder wrote. "You further failed to be cognizant of the direction in which your firearm was discharged. Some of the rounds you fired actually traveled into the apartment next to Ms. Taylor's endangering the three lives in that apartment."

The Louisville Metro Council has also banned no-knock raids in legislation named after Taylor. The FBI is currently investigating Taylor's death.

Reason's Jacob Sullum wrote this June that the reckless raid once again showed the moral bankruptcy and fatal consequences of the drug war: "The problem is the attempt to forcibly prevent Americans from consuming arbitrarily proscribed intoxicants, which is fundamentally immoral because it sanctions violence as a response to peaceful conduct that violates no one's rights. That problem cannot be solved by tinkering at the edges of drug prohibition."

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    September.23.2020 at 2:33 pm

    Let the riots begin!

    1. John
      September.23.2020 at 2:45 pm

      See below. They loaded up the Uhaul with bricks and firebombs.

      1. raspberrydinners
        September.23.2020 at 2:51 pm

        You’re a freaking liar. It’s full of signs you gd idiot.

        Stop spreading misinformation you moron.

        1. Nardz
          September.23.2020 at 3:01 pm

          Stop breathing

        2. John
          September.23.2020 at 3:06 pm

          No it’s not. Watch the video.

          1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            September.23.2020 at 3:43 pm

            WTF are you going on about? There will be bricks and there will be fires, but there are neither in that video. Someone does toss out a case of water bottles…

    2. Rat on a train
      September.23.2020 at 2:55 pm

      Let it get dark first. Fire isn’t as impressive during the day.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    September.23.2020 at 2:39 pm

    If Brett Hankison’s behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor’s apartment too.

    Someone is forgetting the Drug War Exception to any and all laws governing LEO conduct. Anyone who is believed, reasonably or not, by police to be in some – ANY – way connected with illegal or quasi-legal drugs, or found retroactively to have drugs in proximity to the event, is fair game for any police conduct.

    1. Gray_Jay
      September.23.2020 at 3:46 pm

      Or living with someone whose first move at hearing a knock on the door is to shoot at the entry team. The boyfriend admitted hearing the knock on a jail telephone call.

      I dunno whether the cops actually announced or not. My guess is they did, given they had a no-knock warrant, that they changed on scene to knock and announce, because of their assessment the threat didn’t warrant a no-knock. Whoops.

      You want to fire them all for being dumb enough to do a raid that way, in plainclothes, with, to put it nicely, ambiguity about whether they alerted the residents and gave them an opportunity to comply: Be my guest.

      And wanton endangerment sounds fitting for an idiot who thinks Cyrus from Archer is who should be emulated when firing a weapon. Yeah, mag dump at the house. Good call.

      The gnashing of teeth and rending of garments over all of this is ridiculous. Go read the Courier-Journal’s coverage of this case. They’re hardly pro-cop. Riot over Atatiana Johnson being killed in her home by the Fort Worth Police, if you need someone to riot over. Taylor is slightly more innocent than Saint Floyd.

  3. John
    September.23.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Meanwhile

    Rioters in Louisville had a U-Haul on standby loaded up with supplies, and immediately geared up as soon as the Breonna Taylor decision was announced.

    https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1308833236638937092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1308833236638937092%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpjmedia.com%2Finstapundit%2F

    There it is on film. This is just an insurrection. BLM and Antifa are criminal organizations.

    1. Nardz
      September.23.2020 at 3:06 pm

      It’s a color revolution.
      My only question is how much of our intel agencies are involved.
      If Wray isn’t directly involved, he’s at the very least actively covering up.

      1. Jeb Kerman
        September.23.2020 at 3:31 pm

        This is my thinking as well.

        Antifa has been around a few years. If the FBI hasn’t infiltrated Antifa and BLM by now, they are incompetent. If they have, they are coordinating on behalf of a Marxist insurrection that is taking its orders directly from the DNC.

        Given what we now know about Russiagate, my money is on the FBI the DNC and the Police Unions being an active party to a Marxist revolution and the need for Trump to put them down with Extreme Prejudice.

        While he’s at it, the IRS and DHS should be prime targets as well.

        Drain the swamp.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    September.23.2020 at 2:48 pm

    This is good. The grand jury didn’t over reach. They stuck with charges that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Instead of the proggi retard DAs that over charge and by default let the cops go

  5. raspberrydinners
    September.23.2020 at 2:49 pm

    No surprise AG called a state of emergency considering a brazen act of criminality is going to go unpunished.

    Whole thing has stunk from day one and this is the denouement? Pathetic.

    1. Nardz
      September.23.2020 at 3:07 pm

      You have the intellectual capacity of a flea

  6. Lalea
    September.23.2020 at 2:49 pm

    Why do reporters continue to state that Taylor and her boyfriend were asleep in their bed when the door was knocked down by police? Both were at the door. The boyfriend actually fired first. This article continues to push a false narrative that will only inflame the situation.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.23.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Not to doubt we’re being lied to, but do you have a cite?

      1. CLM1227
        September.23.2020 at 3:04 pm

        Because the officers did not shoot first — it was the young woman’s boyfriend who opened fire; he has said he mistook the police for intruders — many legal experts had thought it unlikely the officers would be indicted in her death.

        https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/breonna-taylor-live-updates-officer-charged-with-wanton-endangerment/ar-BB19lVi6?ocid=msedgntp

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          September.23.2020 at 3:27 pm

          Are you saying a homeowner has an obligation to wait for unidentified intruders to shoot first before he can defend himself?

          If what he’s saying is true, that he didn’t know they were police, he had every right to shoot first.

          1. Nardz
            September.23.2020 at 3:30 pm

            Agreed

          2. Muzzled Woodchipper
            September.23.2020 at 3:36 pm

            This.

            It’s not the individual officers at fault. It’s the policy. Punishing the officers for following established guidelines is the wrong way to deal with the core of the problem.

            But no one wants to deal with the core of the problem because the bottom line is that while the policy may well have racially disparate outcomes, it’s not a racist policy on its face. Since they can’t cry racism, they ignore it, or address it from the wrong angle, screaming “RACIST!” when that’s not the inherent problem with this particular policy at all.

            The problem is the policy of cops busting down your door in the middle of the night (announced or not), not the individual cops following policy that’s been signed off by a judge, and not because it affects blacks more disproportionately than non-blacks.

          3. Jeb Kerman
            September.23.2020 at 3:49 pm

            They agree he had every right to shoot first. They also agree that the police had every right to kill anyone in the apartment once there were shots fired.

            The issue is that the judge who granted the warrant is immune from prosecution. IMO he should hang.

            It’s the immunity of the judge and the politicians that is root cause here. Such a situation is specifically enumerated in the Declaration of Independence as tyranny and we are charged with the duty to end it.

  7. CE
    September.23.2020 at 2:58 pm

    So spraying bullets throughout the apartment of the suspect and anyone staying with him at 3 in the morning after bashing in his door without announcing yourselves is okay, as long as you don’t point the Gatling gun at the neighborhing apartments?

    1. Nardz
      September.23.2020 at 3:08 pm

      What is an acceptable response to being shot at?

    2. damikesc
      September.23.2020 at 3:12 pm

      It was not a no-knock raid. They indicate they did announce their presence. Do we have any actual proof it was no-knock?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        September.23.2020 at 3:15 pm

        https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1308845180490067968
        Was it reported anywhere prior to today that the warrant in the Taylor case was not no-knock? That seems like something easily traceable.

        1. damikesc
          September.23.2020 at 3:26 pm

          Seemed a lot like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” which was accepted reality until it turned out to be utterly false.

          I’d like some hard evidence that it was no knock.

          1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
            September.23.2020 at 3:28 pm

            The response from the Mayor was to ban no-knock raids in response to what happened.

            Maybe that’s throwing a bone to the rioters to get them to calm down, but it seems more likely that they realized they screwed something up and some policy changes were in order.

            1. Nardz
              September.23.2020 at 3:32 pm

              The warrant was no-knock, but witness(es) says they announced.
              It’s a point of dispute we can’t draw any conclusions from at this point.

              1. Muzzled Woodchipper
                September.23.2020 at 3:41 pm

                No-knock or not, the policy of busting down doors in the middle of the night needs to largely end. That’s not to say that this tactic isn’t appropriate ever, but one could argue that in the vast majority of cases where it’s used, it’s used horribly. It’s almost certainly the case here.

                I know that if I were stirred awake in the middle of the night (if I heard a knock/announcement at all), it would take a little bit to gather myself and get to the door. Do I deserve to have my house invaded be cause the cops got tired of waiting? Does anyone?

      2. jonnysage
        September.23.2020 at 3:37 pm

        We have proof it wasn’t. Witnesses heard the police knocking and identifying themselves, according to the AG.

  8. Nardz
    September.23.2020 at 3:11 pm

    I’ll give the marxists this: at least they picked a relatively innocent martyr this time, as opposed to a rapist or someone actively fighting cops when killed.

    1. Nardz
      September.23.2020 at 3:34 pm

      Annnnnnd Ben Crump just referred to a “1619 pandemic”

      He is an evil man.

    2. Nail
      September.23.2020 at 3:37 pm

      Relatively, being the keyword.
      What happened is awful and she obviously didn’t deserve to die, but she unfortunately is not the innocent bystander the media has made her out to be. The people she associated with were straight up thugs, and when you live that kind of life, bad shit inevitably happens.
      I’ll link to transcripts of calls made by the suspects involved in this case, they are very damning to the narrative.

      https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/63943132/breonna-taylor-summary-redacted1

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.23.2020 at 3:19 pm

    Authoritarian clinger Daniel Cameron is, like so many Republicans, just another avid cop succor.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      September.23.2020 at 3:27 pm

      Just say what you want to say.

      We all know what it is.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    September.23.2020 at 3:20 pm

    https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1308842072951214080

    Some White Democrats are threatening or inciting harassment of Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron because he’s a Black Republican and he found evidence that didn’t support murder charges. When Democrats say Black Lives Matter they only mean the ones that agree with them.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      September.23.2020 at 3:28 pm

      When Democrats say Black Lives Matter they only mean the ones that agree with them are useful to them.

      So, really, nothing has changed from the Democrats of 150 years ago…

  11. JeremyR
    September.23.2020 at 3:23 pm

    Her boyfriend fired first, which he had every right to do, but at the same time, the police were going to fire back.

    The people who should be on trial is the judge that signed the no knock warrant, and the person who asked for it in the first place.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      September.23.2020 at 3:29 pm

      This is my take.

      Holding any of the individual officers responsible doesn’t do anything at all to address the problem, because the officers were acting within established policy guidelines.

      It’s the policy that needs changing, not the individuals enacting the policy.

    2. jonnysage
      September.23.2020 at 3:39 pm

      For what? What law did the judge break?

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        September.23.2020 at 3:46 pm

        Facts not yet in evidence.

        There is definitely the chance he didn’t do his due diligence to make sure the warrant application was sound. He has a real job to do before he can decide to issue a no-knock warrant. If he simply rubber stamped it, it’s definitely possible he broke the law.

    3. jfkjax
      September.23.2020 at 3:44 pm

      What ‘right’ are you trying to claim that Taylor had to fire at the police?

      The police KNOCKED and identified themselves. Door opens. Taylor fires at police. What ‘right’ are you referring to?

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        September.23.2020 at 3:49 pm

        The door didn’t “open”, it was smashed open by the police once it wasn’t opened quickly enough for their liking (if they gave any real time at all).

        Every homeowner has the right to protect his home. KY is a castle doctrine state.

        And “Open up, police!” does absolutely nothing to prove that it 1) is the police, or 2) that they are there legally. Especially since it’s the middle of the night, and they’re busting down the door.

  12. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    September.23.2020 at 3:25 pm

    Carl Takei, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that the grand jury’s decision “is the manifestation of what the millions of people who have taken to the streets to protest police violence already know: Modern policing and our criminal legal system are rotten to the core.

    The ACLU can all fuck off and die. This is an officer of the court engaged in hyperbolic incitement to riot. He should be fired. He should also be disbarred.

    This is coming from someone (me) who believes the investigators were criminally negligent in their research and misrepresented facts in the warrant, the judge who signed it was neglectful in rubber stamping it and that the officers who served it behaved in a stupid and cowardly manner.

  13. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.23.2020 at 3:36 pm

    I see, he should be charged with murder, and then if that doesn’t stick because the jury has a reasonable doubt, they will just burn shit down until they get someone.

    Fuck blmantifa and their marxist shithole ideas.

  14. jfkjax
    September.23.2020 at 3:42 pm

    1. The police have a no-knock warrant.

    2. The police go to the address and KNOCK on the door. Taylor testified to that.

    3. The door is opened and Taylor shoots at the police.

    4. The police return fire.

    Get it?!?! Is this too complicated to understand?

Please to post comments