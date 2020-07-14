New York Times

Bari Weiss Resigns From The New York Times, Alleging That 'Self-Censorship Has Become the Norm'

With the twin resignations of Weiss and New York columnist Andrew Sullivan, elite journalism's eight-week nervous breakdown shows no signs of abetting.

BariWeiss
(Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Bari Weiss, one of the most polarizing journalists in the country, has resigned from the opinion section of The New York Times, citing a "hostile work environment" and an institutional yielding to an increasingly extreme ideological "orthodoxy."

"The truth is that intellectual curiosity—let alone risk-taking—is now a liability at The Times," Weiss wrote in a scorching resignation letter self-published Tuesday morning. "Why edit something challenging to our readers, or write something bold only to go through the numbing process of making it ideologically kosher, when we can assure ourselves of job security (and clicks) by publishing our 4000th op-ed arguing that Donald Trump is a unique danger to the country and the world? And so self-censorship has become the norm."

This is the latest development in a remarkably turbulent and potentially far-reaching eight-week period within America's leading liberal institutions. Beginning with the videotaped police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, then the subsequent protests, riots and crackdowns, the country's newspapers and universities and cultural organizations have experienced social media-fueled waves of internal revolts and leadership changes, frequently though not solely over questions of race.

One main fault-line, illustrated most starkly in the opposing open letters published last week about free speech and cancel culture (the first of which, in Harper's Magazine, was signed by Weiss and 152 others, including 15 Reason contributors), is the divide between those journalists and academics who feel like they are defending the very foundations of liberalism, and those who feel like they are chipping away at the institutions of systemic prejudice. To witness the two sides talking angrily past one another, open up your Twitter feed.

In Weiss's telling, the Times is retreating from the ethic of journalistic open inquiry and pluralistic debate, replacing it with a pre-baked notion of what readers ought to think.

"The lessons that ought to have followed the [2016 presidential] election—lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society—have not been learned," she charged. "Instead, a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn't a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else….[T]he paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative."

That last sentence in particular is surely a reference to the paper's controversial 1619 Project, helmed by Pulitzer-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, that seeks "to reframe American history, making explicit how slavery is the foundation on which this country is built." Hannah-Jones, who spearheaded the intentionally publicized internal revolt last month that resulted in the resignation of Opinion Editor James Bennett, has been a longtime public critic of Weiss.

"My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views," Weiss wrote, at the beginning of a three-paragraph section that carries the distinct whiff of both drama and potential legal action. "They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I'm 'writing about the Jews again.' Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers. My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly 'inclusive' one, while others post ax emojis next to my name. Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are."

It is both easy and appropriate to be mostly irritated by the overhyped internal personnel battles of elite coastal institutions—including at New York magazine, which today lost star columnist Andrew Sullivan a few weeks after having spiked one of his pieces. In a country beset by an 11.1 percent unemployment rate, 139,000 coronavirus deaths, massive economic uncertainty, and the mental degradations of extended familial quarantine, it's hard to get exercised about a well-paid writer/editor noisily walking away from her job.

I have zero doubt that Bari Weiss (who is a friend), will not just land on her feet, but probably find herself at or near the center of a new media grouping of some kind. "As places like The Times and other once-great journalistic institutions betray their standards and lose sight of their principles," she wrote, almost teasingly, "Americans still hunger for news that is accurate, opinions that are vital, and debate that is sincere."

But even if you don't care about the ongoing nervous breakdown of the media, that doesn't mean the breakdown doesn't care about you. The New York Times, for better and worse, has been the go-to model for the country's other newspapers for at least the past half-century; what happens on 8th Avenue definitely does not stay on 8th Avenue. Basic media literacy suggests paying attention when an entire industry that contributes to the way we interpret the world announces loudly that it is rethinking its basic orientation.

More immediately, the name-and-shame defenestrations of the past two months have long since jumped the banks from media/academia to the more prosaic corners of the economy. "Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper," Weiss observed, "should not require bravery." Nor should it at a restaurant or software company, but there we might well be going.

Bonus links: In January 2018, Weiss came on The Fifth Column podcast to talk about, among other things, how she left The Wall Street Journal editorial page after it became too pro-Trump. And in July of that year, Nick Gillespie interviewed her for the Reason Podcast.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. AndyWingall
    July.14.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Why doesn’t reason.con (no pun!) listen to Weiss??

    1. JesseAz
      July.14.2020 at 2:46 pm

      They lack the same courage as the majority of writers at the NYT.

    2. Rufus T. Firefly.
      July.14.2020 at 2:55 pm

      You know who else didn’t listen to Reason?

      1. albo
        July.14.2020 at 2:58 pm

        The pirate Bruce Lee from Snow Crash?

      2. Unicorn Abattoir
        July.14.2020 at 3:26 pm

        Tony?

  2. albo
    July.14.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Editors used to run the newsroom. Now they fear their reporters and let them run it.

    Come back, Walter Burns, wherever you are.

    1. Rufus T. Firefly.
      July.14.2020 at 2:58 pm

      That was prior to the business model of pumping out content that Huffpost created.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.14.2020 at 3:19 pm

      Until these Milennial and Zoomer woketards suffer real, actual consequences for acting like little shitbirds, the only lesson they’ve learned is that if they scream loud enough and relentlessly bully people like middle-schoolers, they’ll get their way.

      Stand up to these fuckers. Tell them to fuck off. Their whole ideology is a violation of the NAP. The woke left are a social and political infection, and they don’t deserve the respect one accords a fellow human being.

      1. John
        July.14.2020 at 3:48 pm

        The first time a business just fires the little bastards, a lot of this shit will stop.

    3. Quo Usque Tandem
      July.14.2020 at 3:37 pm

      “Editors used to run the newsroom.”

      And presidents used to run colleges.

      Let them fucking burn, I say. They brought it upon themselves. Time for creative destruction to produce something new.

  3. EISTAU Gree-Vance
    July.14.2020 at 2:48 pm

    Clearly she’s a privileged racist bigot anti Semite misogynistic nazi spouse abusing closet conservative. Good riddance.

    More space for Paul krugman.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      July.14.2020 at 3:06 pm

      They will come for Krugman. I’m sure at some point he’s expressed some small reservations about single party rule and complete central control economies. Robyn DeAngelo told me that dissent from whatever the activists want is proof of white supremacy. Arguing that it isn’t makes you a full fledged Satan-worshiping, trans dead-naming Nazi.

      1. John
        July.14.2020 at 3:12 pm

        During the 1980s and 90s, Krugman was a centrist economist. He only went insane in the 00s. There are a ton of things he wrote back before he went nuts that will get him canceled.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          July.14.2020 at 3:41 pm

          Enron will get Krugman cancelled.

    2. Juice
      July.14.2020 at 3:10 pm

      She’s a toady!

  4. Reverendcaptain
    July.14.2020 at 2:57 pm

    It would be great if influential writers and publications would stop directing readers to Twitter. It’s poison and we all need to get it out of our lives.

    1. albo
      July.14.2020 at 3:00 pm

      Twitter goes away and something else will replace it. We need that dopamine hit from a good social media dunk. It’s in our genes. We can’t resist it.

      1. WuzYoungOnceToo
        July.14.2020 at 3:27 pm

        Bingo. Twitter is a symptom, not the disease.

    2. StackOfCoins
      July.14.2020 at 3:56 pm

      Strongly agree; Twitter is a sewer.

  5. ThomasD
    July.14.2020 at 3:01 pm

    This hot take from Welch is unsurprisingly tepid.

    1. StackOfCoins
      July.14.2020 at 3:55 pm

      Classic Welch. He likes his milk room temperature.

  6. Compelled Speechless
    July.14.2020 at 3:02 pm

    Does it take take someone that Welch cares about personally to help turn Reason back away from their sniveling SJW ass kissing? I understand that you want the publication to be a gateway to libertarian principles and part of that is echoing messages that may make some people on the left open to listening to you. However, thanks to staffers like Binion, Boehm, ENB and to a slightly lesser extent, Suderman, the whole publication has gone way too far in bowing to the farthest left Twitter mobs. They adopt their ever changing language and ceaselessly cede important fundamental foundational arguments to these lunatics. It’s all completely pointless. You may win a few on the fence Hilary voters, but you will not get a single purple-haired gender-fluid intersectional feminism major to your side (assuming any of these writers actually believe in any libertarian principles.) Why even try to appeal to them?

    What was left of the NYT was basically just handed over to the far left in a bloodless coup. They’re not going to stop once they’ve toppled all the easiest targets (apparently the head of the SF MOMA dresses in white sheets as part of his extracurricular activities, better hand over the operation to a true believing commie.) They will soon finish off the job that’s been started for them over the last few decades by taking complete control of public sector unions (as the story from this morning about the LA county teachers shows) and any other media and cultural institutions that might be teetering. If anyone at this publication has any of the ideals they espouse, they might want to start digging in their heels a little more and pushing back against all this illiberal non-sense instead of playing all-time defense.

    If you though that you were losing the culture war before, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

    1. John
      July.14.2020 at 3:11 pm

      Never going to happen. The reason staff are basically center leftists who don’t like taxes but like pot. The entire center left has spent the last 50 years or more with the absolute certainty that they were on the right side of a struggle against the forces of intolerance and bigotry on the right. Standing up to the Marxist animals who are devouring them requires admitting that the Right isn’t as bad as the left and were not the forces of intolerance and bigotry but were just reasonable people who had reasonable differences of opinion.

      The center left has way too much of their personal identity and self worth wrapped up in their politics to ever do that. They will stand down and roll over to the animals and rationalize it by saying “but the right was worse”.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.14.2020 at 3:08 pm

    Not exactly going down fighting, but at least she’s calling them out. I’ll take it.

  8. Juice
    July.14.2020 at 3:09 pm

    Ok, we get it. She’s your friend or whatever, but why should any of us care?

    1. albo
      July.14.2020 at 3:14 pm

      but why should any of us care?

      You just described 90 percent of the non-porn internet.

    2. Longtobefree
      July.14.2020 at 3:16 pm

      Right. Still New York; nobody else cares at all.

      1. John
        July.14.2020 at 3:18 pm

        If she would lose those glasses and those stupid earrings, she would be kind of cute for a lesbian.

        1. Nail
          July.14.2020 at 3:21 pm

          those stupid earrings

          I’m pretty sure she culturally appropriated those from the Gypsies.

          for a lesbian.

          lol

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    July.14.2020 at 3:18 pm

    I’m wondering how many at the newspaper dared to read that resignation letter. And how self-deluded would any of them that did have to be not to acknowledge the problem.

    1. WuzYoungOnceToo
      July.14.2020 at 3:31 pm

      And how self-deluded would any of them that did have to be not to acknowledge the problem.

      Your error here is in presuming that they consider it a “problem”.

  10. DEdwards
    July.14.2020 at 3:18 pm

    “…the divide between those journalists and academics who feel like they are defending the very foundations of liberalism, and those who feel like they are chipping away at the institutions of systemic prejudice.” Who “feel like”? Jesus fucking christ, “feel like”? You’re either “defending the very foundations of liberalism” or you aren’t. And considering the premise behind language like that, you aren’t. Twats can “feel like they’re chipping away at…systemic prejudice” all they want, but since there’s no such a thing as systemic prejudice in the US, they’re just touching themselves. “Feeling” that you’re doing something doesn’t make it real.

    1. Rich
      July.14.2020 at 3:49 pm

      Beat me to it, DE. Well said.

  11. creech
    July.14.2020 at 3:19 pm

    Wasn’t there a novel about 70 years ago that included a story line about what would happen if the publisher didn’t tow the woke lion? That author was remarkably prescient about any number things.

    1. John
      July.14.2020 at 3:21 pm

      These people read it and thought it was a how to manual.

  12. I'm Not Sure
    July.14.2020 at 3:20 pm

    This is the latest development in a remarkably turbulent and potentially far-reaching eight-week period within America’s leading liberal institutions. Beginning with the videotaped police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, then the subsequent protests, riots and crackdowns, the country’s newspapers and universities and cultural organizations have experienced social media-fueled waves of internal revolts and leadership changes, frequently though not solely over questions of race.

    Meanwhile, out here in flyover country, people are going on with their lives and ignoring all that shit. Maybe you’d like to think about where “America’s leading liberal institutions” are leading you?

    1. John
      July.14.2020 at 3:22 pm

      I don’t think we are going to end up with Marxist America. I think we might however end up with liberal America going Marxist and being totally marginalized and irrelevant.

      1. AndyWingall
        July.14.2020 at 3:39 pm

        Thank God most people are hypocrites. Follow the money…

      2. EISTAU Gree-Vance
        July.14.2020 at 3:51 pm

        Rev hardest hit.

  13. Juice
    July.14.2020 at 3:22 pm

    In Weiss’s telling, the Times is retreating from the ethic of journalistic open inquiry and pluralistic debate, replacing it with a pre-baked notion of what readers ought to think.

    I can’t remember a time in my life when the media didn’t think its job was to tell people what to think.

    1. WuzYoungOnceToo
      July.14.2020 at 3:35 pm

      Yeah, the funniest part of this whole piece is the assertion that media outlets like NYT are currently in the process of turning away from real journalism, when in fact they completely abandoned it long ago.

  14. Sevo
    July.14.2020 at 3:24 pm

    “…”Why edit something challenging to our readers, or write something bold only to go through the numbing process of making it ideologically kosher, when we can assure ourselves of job security (and clicks) by publishing our 4000th op-ed arguing that Donald Trump is a unique danger to the country and the world?…”

    Sounds like she writes for the SF Chron or Trudue’s lame comix.

  15. Ken Shultz
    July.14.2020 at 3:32 pm

    It remains astounding to me that print journalism remains so steadfastly convinced of its own importance–despite almost half of the print journalism jobs in this country disappearing due to lack of interest over the last ten years. They’re like buggy whip manufacturers insisting on their own importance even as highways and parking lots are built all around them to accommodate the swarm of cars.

    Last week, I cited some facts:

    Newspaper, % of Readers retained as Subscribers after Introducing a Paywall

    The Dallas Morning News, <1%
    The New York Times, 4%
    The Seattle Times, <1%
    The Washington Post, 2%.

    Advertising rates are down.

    A full page print ad in the Los Angeles Times cost $50,000.

    A digital advertisement that reaches the circulation of the Los Angeles Times costs $7,000.

    A Google generated ad that appears on the Los Angeles Times by auction costs $20.

    Employment in newspaper newsrooms decreased by 45 percent from 2008 to 2017—and by 60 percent from 1990 to 2016.

    Check the facts here:

    https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2020/02/27/can-journalism-be-saved/

    Then the other day, I posted a story showing that everybody from Target to MTV refused to advertise around any news story on the web that included the terms “Black Lives Matter”, “George Floyd”, “Breonna Taylor”, “protests”, or “racism”–apparently because the typical opinions of journalists on these stories are so offensive to consumers that the advertisers are afraid to have those opinions associated with their brands. I’ll link the story below. Vice Media was complaining that they could only charge 57% of their normal rate on stories with those words in them because so few advertisers were willing to buy advertising within eye-shot of them.

    They can’t get subscribers to pay for the never ending editorial cycle, and they can’t get advertisers to pay for their shtick either. So where do they go?

    I’ll tell ya!

    This isn’t a tempest in a teacup. This is journalists screaming at each other as the industry circles the toilet bowl on its way down the drain.

    In 2016, the Gallup poll showing Americans’ opinion of the news media was an excellent counterindicator of their support for Donald Trump, when the poll showed that the news media was far less popular than either candidate just two weeks before the election. Do these journalists really not realize that they’re probably the most hated people in America? They’re certainly less popular than the police. Watching the industry destroy itself and journalists destroy each other this way is highly amusing. It’s like watching Celebrity Deathmatch only it’s real!

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.14.2020 at 3:33 pm

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-mtv-blocked-ads-from-news-mentioning-george-floyd-and-protests-11594576272

    2. AndyWingall
      July.14.2020 at 3:38 pm

      Actually covid has done more to erase journalism jobs. Corporations owning half the nation’s newspapers is coming back to bite these frauds on their asses. Layoffs I’m happy to see.

      1. Ken Shultz
        July.14.2020 at 3:55 pm

        The streaming revolution means bad things for cable and broadcast news, too.

        An average girl doing an ASMR video from her dorm room gets more views than some of the opinion shows that regularly run on CNN and MSNBC. The only reason they remain financially viable is that if you’re a cable subscriber, you have to pay for CNN and MSNBC whether you actually watch their content or not.

        I switched to Philo, get nothing but internet from the cable company, and now I get all the cable channels I actually watch without CNN or MSNBC getting a dime from me. Even better, I hooked up an old fashioned antenna to my wifi router, and now I get ABC, CBS, and NBC without paying a dime. If they want money from me, they better put something on I’m willing to watch and get it through advertising.

        Anyway, the money we save by switching from cable to streaming comes straight out of the pockets of CNN, MSNBC and network news, and as the streaming revolution continues to gain steam, it drains those newsrooms of revenue they get regardless of whether we watch their awful news coverage. And the trend for them is likely to get even worse.

        And they keep acting like what they say matters!

        After moving behind a paywall, The New York Times has 3 million subscribers, and they’re considered wildly successful. 3 million subscribers is less than 1% of the American people! That’s not influential. That’s a failure to influence people. The average sitcom on one of the major broadcast networks has 3 million viewers. They’re about as influential as an average sitcom–not a really popular one, but an average sitcom.

    3. Ra's al Gore
      July.14.2020 at 3:44 pm

      Chinese $$ is all the media has left.

    4. Quo Usque Tandem
      July.14.2020 at 3:44 pm

      “This is journalists screaming at each other as the industry circles the toilet bowl on its way down the drain.”

      I sincerely hope you are right; and they truly believe in and will scream out their enlightened opinions until the day they, and the mainstream media, die a pathetic and inglorious death.

  16. StackOfCoins
    July.14.2020 at 3:37 pm

    Bari Weiss Resigns From The New York Times

    This took way too long, but I’m sure glad she’s out. Fuck that shitty paper.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    July.14.2020 at 3:45 pm

    Can any sane person explain why we can’t count on people like those at the NYT to use government power, if they ever get it, the way they are using social power now? If not, then shut the fuck up about this being a ‘private business’.

Please to post comments