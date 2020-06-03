Reason Roundup

It Wasn't Tear Gas. It Was a Gaseous Substance That Causes Tears.

Plus: Protest updates, COVID-19 upates, a surge in gun sales, and more...

|

upiphotostwo746712
(SHAWN THEW/UPI/Newscom)

No, President Donald Trump didn't have police shoot tear gas at innocent people so he could pose for a pic with an upside-down Bible. Both the president and his lackeys at certain media outlets want to make sure we're clear on that. You see, the truth is that Trump had police bombard a law-abiding crowd with a gaseous substance that produces tears.

You see the difference? Not really? It doesn't matter. We're talking about this right now, and that's what Trump boosters and predator-cop stans want. The more time people spend debating the difference between tear gas and "smoke canisters and pepper balls," the less focus on the fact that the Trump administration had peaceful citizens attacked so he could pretend on camera to be brave and religious.

This is the same tactic we've seen again and again from the Trump administration: deny, shift stories, and quibble over inane particulars.

It doesn't matter if most media or even most Americans don't really buy the administration's deflections and lies. The point is to shift the public conversation, give Trump supporters an easy retort to critics, and to present enough reasonable doubt that folks not especially attuned to politics tune out. Getting people to see this as just another far-removed partisan squabble is essential to covering up the heinous and extreme nature of the stunt the administration pulled in Lafayette Square. (For a minute by minute rundown of events, check this out.)

Last night, the Trump reelection campaign demanded media outlets issue a correction about any tear gas reporting. "Every news organization which reported the tear gas lie should immediately correct or retract its erroneous reporting," said Tim Murtaugh, campaign communications director, in a statement.

Trump folks want to pretend that masses of individual protesters and members of the press were lying, in coordination, to trick people into thinking the administration behaved worse than it did. But the fact of the matter is that being tear-gassed and being bombarded with a pepper-spray bomb produce the same effects, and people were reporting on what they had experienced and witnessed directly.

Accuracy in media matters, of course, and Reason has often been the first to point out when most press is getting a story wrong. But reporting accurately and truthfully means doing the absolute best you can with the facts that are available to you, admitting what you don't know, and updating your narrative when new information arrives. And it certainly doesn't mean describing things in exactly the terms that government officials or other powerful people prefer you to use.

The Trump administration might not want to call the substance law enforcement agents deployed "tear gas." But under the common understanding of tear gas—"an umbrella term for about a half-dozen so-called 'riot-control agents' or 'less lethal' chemical weapons" per Mother Jones—and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's definition, it was.

PROTEST UPDATES

Peaceful protests rule Tuesday. Last night's protests against police abuse went down with way fewer hitches than the night before, as crowds in many cities marched peacefully and police largely left them alone. In Washington, D.C.:

(More on D.C. last night from Reason's Christian Britschgi.)

Boston:

Louisville:

After five days of escalating clashes between police and protesters Louisville got a reprieve Tuesday night. Police seemed to pull back, allowing a crowd of hundreds to peacefully walk through the streets of the city unbothered.

This apparent change of tactic follows the police killing of David McAtee, a west Louisville business owner shot around 12:15 a.m. Monday when Louisville Metro Police Department and the Kentucky National Guard arrived to break up a gathering after curfew. Officers from both LMPD and the National Guard fired at McAtee. Authorities released a video on Tuesday they allege shows McAtee fired first.

Not all was good last night, however. A few examples:

QUICK HITS

• "More than 1.7 million firearms were sold in the U.S. last month, up 80 percent compared to last May," reports National Review. "That follows a 71 percent surge in April to just under 1.8 million sold, and just under two million guns were sold in March."

• The COVID-19 vaccine will need to be readministered seasonally, says former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb:

• Bad COVID-19 news out of Sweden:

• More legislation aimed at curbing police brutality:

• "Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis police officer who pressed George Floyd's head into the pavement with his knee until Floyd died, has now been charged by Minnesota prosecutors with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter," reports Alec Ward.

• Karen jumps the shark:

• Notoriously racist Rep. Steve King (R–Iowa) lost his reelection bid last night.

• Read Reason's Matt Welch on why he "can't quit New York."

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 9:57 am

    Were the cops in gas masks? If not, it wasn’t tear gas.

    1. JesseAz
      June.3.2020 at 10:05 am

      Shut up. Gaslighting is the new normal.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 9:58 am

    This riot is brought to you by Nike
    Corporate America wants you to know it totally rejects imperialism and racism. Just not the Chinese variety

    https://spectator.us/riot-brought-nike-looting-minneapolis-new-york-dc/

    Why are police reluctant to put down the mayhem in the streets? Because they’re not allowed to: they answer to politicians who are afraid of being called bad names in the press and who need the support of the rioters’ upper-middle-class enablers. Those enablers include not only Democrats but also a great many elite libertarians and non-Trump Republicans; and not only the media and academy, with their known liberal bias, but also corporate America.

    Take Nike. You might think the sneaker company would be upset about having its stores ransacked. But think again. You’re stealing Nikes? That just proves that Nike is the footwear brand of the revolution. That cool, edgy looter you see with his liberated Nikes is a walking advertisement, better than any money can buy. Others who admire the authenticity and passion and living purity of the looter — white suburban teens, for example, or progressive Ivy League lawyers — will now go out and buy Nikes so they can be part of the revolution, too.

    Anyway, it’s not like the revolution is going to expropriate the sneaker factories — those have already been profitably relocated to countries under communist rule. Woke capitalism and the communism that employs the most brutal policing imaginable against the likes of Uighurs and Tibetans make perfect allies. Of course, corporate America wants you to know it totally rejects imperialism and racism. Just not the Chinese variety — or any other non-Western kind. As the Financial Times reports, amid this week’s riots, ‘Some companies devoted their advertising resources to responding to the crisis, with Nike — whose usual slogan is “Just Do It” — distributing a video telling Americans: “For once, Don’t Do It. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America.”’ Yes, Nike, there is a problem in America. Thank God we have corporations to watch out for our consciences.

    1. lap83
      June.3.2020 at 10:06 am

      Is Colin Kaepernick still going to pay for attorneys to represent Nike looters, I mean protesters?

  3. speedylee
    June.3.2020 at 9:58 am

    “The COVID-19 vaccine will need to be readministered seasonally, says former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb”

    That’s awfully convenient for Big Pharma and anyone that would want to track your movements annually.

  4. Commenter_XY
    June.3.2020 at 9:59 am

    Accuracy in media matters, of course, and Reason has often been the first to point out when most press is getting a story wrong. But reporting accurately and truthfully means doing the absolute best you can with the facts that are available to you, admitting what you don’t know, and updating your narrative when new information arrives.

    So what is your excuse, Elizabeth Brown?

    1. R Mac
      June.3.2020 at 10:06 am

      Yeah I chuckled at this statement.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 9:59 am

    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/387568.php#387568

    Just pretend it’s 2003, forever and ever, and we’re all still pretty hopeful that GOD KING PRESIDENT BUSH’s Iraq Venture is going to end quickly as an indelible triumph.

    Let’s just sit around and quote Burke at each other while pulling each other’s stringy dicks.

    So: How are your endless reassurances that Everything’s Fine, We Just Need to Grant DACA and Pass the TPP and Everything Will be Right as Rain holding up now?

    Still stand behind them? Still proud of your super-accurate track record of unblemished excellence this past decade?

    Still agitating to elect Democrats while telling conservatives that the Democrats are very moderate, centrist people who will of course never do anything radical?

    Fuck you guys. Fuck off, you miserable frauds.

    You cowards, you quislings.

    You allies of the radical left’s terrorists.

    As you yourselves used to say, paraphrasing Orwell: Refusing to confront terrorism, and engaging in apologism for it, is functionally pro-terrorist.

  6. Ken Shultz
    June.3.2020 at 10:00 am

    “Accuracy in media matters, of course, and Reason has often been the first to point out when most press is getting a story wrong.”

    Holy shit!

    Does this mean Reason has stopped referring to rioters as protesters and pretending that people are looting stores and burning them down because they’re against racism and police brutality?

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.3.2020 at 10:02 am

      “Last night’s protests against police abuse went down with way fewer hitches than the night before”

      I’ll take that as a “no”.

  7. JesseAz
    June.3.2020 at 10:02 am

    Words no longer have meaning at Reason.com. What the fuck is this?

    1. JesseAz
      June.3.2020 at 10:04 am

      “Trump had police bombard a law-abiding crowd with a gaseous substance that produces tears.”

      Remember. Throwing projectiles is peaceful and law abiding now.

      Look, I expect this shit from CNN and not MSNBC…

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    June.3.2020 at 10:03 am

    You see, the truth is that Trump had police bombard a law-abiding crowd with a gaseous substance that produces tears.

    Like so many of us, those lib tears sustain his lifeforce.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 10:03 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1268168284081459201.html

    I’ll tell you one reason I’m especially raw today. One of my closest and dearest friends died last week. I am going to his funeral today. Thank God it’s being held in Arkansas or else it probably couldn’t even exist. 8/
    He’ll be listed on the statistics as a COVID death because he caught COVID LITERALLY WHILE LOCKED DOWN IN THE HIGH RISK AREA OF A HOSPITAL, but what killed him were complications for underlying health conditions that had him hospitalized since late March. 9/
    For the last 8 weeks of his life, he lived totally alone. Even after he had already caught COVID, he was not allowed in person human contact from his friends and family, even if we signed a waiver and promised to not leave the hospital until we ourselves cleared quarantine. 10/
    I’m really mad that my friend had to die feeling not only his body give up on him, but probably also the worst loneliness and isolation he’d ever known in his life. And I’m really mad for all the families of people who were not allowed to say goodbye to loved ones… 11/
    Or even mourn them or say goodbye at burials. Because it seems to me that that shit is also pretty damn important to maintaining who we are as human beings. How many people sat there and suffered this same indignity silently because they were told there was no choice? 12/
    I’ll tell you what conclusion I draw from the lack of tsk-tsking and condemnation of these current protesters (yes, even the peaceful ones), that they are going to kill grandma with their activities. It’s the only conclusion that can be drawn. 13/
    That conclusion is that they didn’t really believe what they were saying all along. Because an infectious disease does not care about the reason you are gathering or how important it is. It has no social conscience, or conscience of any kind.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    June.3.2020 at 10:04 am

    Peaceful protests rule Tuesday.

    Everything had been looted out.

  11. Don Mynack
    June.3.2020 at 10:05 am

    The entire walk over to the church was moronic, as were the protests before it.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    June.3.2020 at 10:05 am

    The protestors have now spent over an hour marching through the city, passing DEA, FBI and Army, along with D.C. Police. Every agency let them go by without incident, every time.

    And everyone’s day was RUINED.

Please to post comments