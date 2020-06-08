Media

The Struggle Sessions Are Real

Elite journalism's bizarre week, analyzed on the Reason Roundtable.

, , , and |

NYT
(Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

The Struggle Sessions Are Real

It's early yet, but last week may go down as the week that the journalism industry lost its damn fool mind. You've heard (too much!) about the exhaustive WTFery at The New York Times, but here are some other cases making the news:

* Philadelphia Inquirer Editor Stan Wischnowski resigned Saturday after a staff revolt stemming from an opinion piece headlined "Buildings Matter, Too."

* Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller was placed on administrative leave after she (a) wrote a self-critical column about not doing enough to diversify her newsroom, then (b) called one of her subsequent you're-still-not-doing-enough critics "bitter."

* Several news organizations, after tweeting or sending out messages of support for the protests and/or Black Lives Matter, were met with "name and shame" campaigns for not doing enough.

So provides the backdrop for this week's Reason Roundtable, featuring Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch. The gang talks about the original (bad) idea behind Tom Cotton's New York Times op-ed, the federal government's heavy-handed use of force against D.C. protests, blatant epidemiological hypocrisy, and more media skedaddling than you can shake whipping stick at.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Incoming Transition" by The Whole Other.

Relevant links from the show:

"James Bennet's Resignation Proves the Woke Scolds Are Taking Over The New York Times," by Robby Soave

"New York Times Journalists Scared To Have an Op-Ed Page," by Matt Welch

"Tom Cotton Wants to Double Down on the Authoritarianism That Sparked Riots," by J.D. Tuccille

"Defense Secretary Mark Esper Contradicts Trump on Using Military To Quell Protests," by Christian Britschgi

"It Wasn't Tear Gas. It Was a Gaseous Substance That Causes Tears," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"California County Will Allow Outdoor Social Gatherings of 12 People—and Outdoor Protests of 100 People," by Christian Britschgi

"Public Health Experts Have Undermined Their Own Case for the COVID-19 Lockdowns," by Robby Soave

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

NEXT: Democrats Unveil Policing Reform Bill

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. John
    June.8.2020 at 5:10 pm

    This isn’t about journalism as much as it is about the end of the center left. The center left has now completely surrendered to the far left. There is no such thing as a “center left” anymore. You are either on the right or you are far left. That is it.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.8.2020 at 5:21 pm

      Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right; here I am, stuck in the middle with you . . . .

      1. John
        June.8.2020 at 5:26 pm

        It amazes me what cowards the center left is. There are literally hundreds of people qualified and willing to take each job reporting for the Times. The Times could have fired every single reporter who complained about the Cotton oped and had qualified people lining up to take their jobs. Instead, they rolled over and gave the little animals what they demanded, even though they had no leverage and there was no reason to do so. It was pathetic.

        1. R Mac
          June.8.2020 at 5:52 pm

          About six months ago I was starting to think the center left had had enough and were ready to start pushing back on this nonsense. One pandemic and some race riots later and the crazies are more in control than ever.

          1. John
            June.8.2020 at 5:55 pm

            They are all terrified of being called racist. I have never seen a more cowardly bunch of people.

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    June.8.2020 at 5:28 pm

    “Some people think our repression is directed against our main enemies. This is certainly true, but most of all it is concerned with the seizure of absolute power.”

    “If we arrest and kill only those who work against us, who collect weapons and have radio transmitters, others would simply protect themselves and make sure they wouldn’t get caught. But this was not our main objective. We wanted to make everybody, even the innocent, shake with fear both day and night. No one was to feel secure even if they avoided all political resistance or power struggle. We wanted to be undisputed lords and masters.”

    1. John
      June.8.2020 at 5:33 pm

      Lenin?

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        June.8.2020 at 5:38 pm

        Some Czech secret police officer. Check out the article “Trump ’16, SJWs ’20” on The American Conservative

  3. Mother's lament
    June.8.2020 at 5:38 pm

    I think I might actually listen to this one. I’ll see if reality has mugged Welch, Suderman or KMW yet.

    1. Mother's lament
      June.8.2020 at 5:50 pm

      5:28 in. KMW is already kinda lying about Cotton’s article and is definitely trying to spin justification for the little woke fascists. I totally disagree with Cotton, but like Robby earlier today, she’s seriously misrepresenting it.
      Heading back in, wish me luck.

      1. John
        June.8.2020 at 5:58 pm

        KMW is one of the center left cowards. She will do anything to justify the little bastards because she is terrified they might not accept her.

  4. Earth Skeptic
    June.8.2020 at 5:39 pm

    Maybe the corona virus alters the brain. Cities, especially NYC, have the highest rates of infection. They seem to have the highest rates of full retard, too.

  5. Brandybuck
    June.8.2020 at 5:40 pm

    Those newspapers will be irrelevent by the end of the year, when every story and article has to go before the Kommittee for political approval. People buy newspapers (or subscribe to the online equiv) for the news, not the opinions. Get rid of actual news and no one but the two or three true believers will buy it.

    1. John
      June.8.2020 at 5:42 pm

      They also buy newspapers to be entertained and there is nothing more boring than propaganda.

  6. JesseAz
    June.8.2020 at 5:50 pm

    Is it top early to say learn to code?

Please to post comments