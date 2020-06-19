The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

On Cancel Culture and Civil Liberties

Cancel Culture is on the rise, it needs to stop if we are to preserve a free society.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

There have been a series of recent incidents in which individuals who offended one or more members of the far left have been "canceled," i.e., social media mobs have attacked them until they lost their livelihoods. On a scale of egregiousness, let's say it ranges from James Bennett of the New York Times, forced to resign for publishing a controversial op-ed by a U.S. Senator,  as a "1" to Emmanuel Cafferty, a Mexican-American blue collar worker who lost his "dream job" after a Twitter witch-hunter falsely accused him of flashing a white power gesture at a BLM rally, as a "10."

I suspect the vast majority of us, on all points of the political spectrum, don't want to live in a society where Twitter Stasi are constantly looking for wrongthink to report to one's employer; and in the long-run, cancel culture is bound to move from private channels to the government. So the following paragraphs with which I concluded my 2003 book, You Can't Say That! were not exactly about "cancel culture" which wasn't a thing then, but are close enough to be quite relevant:

Finally, if civil liberties are to be preserved Americans will need to both develop thicker skin, and to expect other to be reasonably thick-skinned. A society that has a legal system that expects such thick skin is likely to get it. On the other hand, if the legal system gives people a legal remedy for insult, they are more likely to feel insulted. This is true for two reasons. First, as economists point out, if you subsidize something, you get more of it. If the legal remedies of antidiscrimination law, particularly monetary remedies, subsidize feelings of outrage and insult, we will get more feelings of outrage and insult, a net social loss. Economists have also noted the psychological endowment effect: once people are endowed with a right, they lose far more utility once that right is interfered with than if it had never been granted at all.

Unfortunately, Americans increasingly increasingly coddle and even reward the hypersensitive, perversely encouraging more people to be hypersensitive. In one notorious incident, a Washington, D.C. official, was forced to resign for using the word "niggardly" at a meeting because the word sounded like a racial epithet, even though it is not (it's a synonym, of Scandinavian origin, for "miserly"). It should hardly be surprising, then, that people are suing and winning damages when offended at work, when excluded by a private club or turned down as a roommate, or for being fired from a church-run school after refusing to obey church doctrine.

Yet preserving liberalism, and the civil liberties that go with it, requires a certain level of virtue by the citizenry. Among those necessary virtues is tolerance of those who intentionally or unintentionally offend, and sometimes, when civil liberties are implicated, who blatantly discriminate. A society that puts equality—in terms of the enforcement of draconian enforcement of antidiscrimination laws to alleviate every slight—ahead of civil liberties will end up with neither equality nor civil liberties. The violation of civil liberties to achieve equality will eat away at all constitutional restraints on the government, and the additional power garnered by the government, introduced for good purposes, will end up in the hands of people who use it to promote their own interests. In these days of the Oprahization of public discourse, with even presidential candidates swearing that they feel the public's pain, asking for a measure of fortitude in the face of offense and discrimination is asking a lot. Yet, in the end, it is a small price to pay for preserving civil liberties.

NEXT: How Police Reform Bills in Congress Compare

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Alan Vanneman
    June.19.2020 at 9:44 am

    I agree with you 99%, which may be a record.

  2. mad_kalak
    June.19.2020 at 9:49 am

    Most recent cancellation, the step mom of the cop who shot Rayshard Brooks was fired from her job. Her crime, being the step mom of the mom of the cop who shot Rayshard Brooks, the drunk black man at an Atlanta Wendy’s who resisted arrest after he failed his breathalizer test, tussled with two cops and stole a tazer and pointed it at the cop who shot him after he did it.

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    June.19.2020 at 9:49 am

    I agree with the sentiment, but hope the left keeps on pushing. They have already overplayed their hand and the more the envelope gets pushed the better. We all know those on the left are not going to suddenly have an epiphany that cancel culture is really bad. It is going to have to be a hard earned lesson for them. And that is going to involve lots of retribution in the form of turning tables. I wish it didn’t have t come to this, but alas that is where we are at.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.19.2020 at 10:03 am

      Cancel culture, snowfakes and their safe spaces, and all their made-up outrage are like the bomb-throwing nihilists of the late 1800s early 1900s. They are too delicate to throw actual explosives, but cultural bombs is just as good today.

      All they have is outrage at not getting a participation trophy, and all they do is throw public tantrums and revel in upsetting everybody else.

  4. Krychek_2
    June.19.2020 at 9:51 am

    Internet mobs are going to get worse, and this is not a problem the free market is going to fix. We need strong laws protecting employees from being canceled. That way, employers can shrug their shoulders and tell the mob, Nothing we can do about it.

    1. mad_kalak
      June.19.2020 at 9:59 am

      Companies are like buffalo in herd. The lion catches one of them, and the rest eat grass still in the sight of them, knowing that for a time, they are safe, since the lions are feeding.

      Seriously, on what planet are the incentives going to be that a company can just say “no” to the mob for an average joe? The incentives are always going to be to placate the mob and hope it blows over.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.19.2020 at 10:05 am

      That won’t help in the slightest. The employees are fired because the employer dreads the social backlash. Making it illegal to fire them will just create a new bureaucracy of SJW lawyers and make the backlash worse.

  5. apedad
    June.19.2020 at 9:53 am

    I disagree with you 99%, which unsurprisingly isn’t a record.

    Your advice is 100% anti-American and anti-1A.

    And you are misplacing your outrage.

    People can and should spew whatever that want (with the current legal exceptions like libel, fighting words, exhorting imminent violence, etc.).

    The outrage must be placed on the folks in power: govt and companies.

    I’m disturbed by WaPo’s story about the blackface woman and I’m equally disturbed by her company’s decision to fire her (with the grain of salt since we don’t know if there were other reasons).

    1. David Bernstein
      June.19.2020 at 9:55 am

      Companies and government are both, in different ways, designed to be responsive to public opinion.

      1. apedad
        June.19.2020 at 10:02 am

        Agree 100%.

        However “responsive” does not mean kow-tow to all whims or trends, or to take unreasonable actions.

        We all expect our govts and companies to take measured actions when faced with situations like the blackface lady (and again, WaPo and her company didn’t).

  6. MDJ23
    June.19.2020 at 9:54 am

    Your position would be far more persuasive if you would recognize that the “cancel culture” exists on the left and the right. In fact, it is basically the President’s entire modus operandi, firing and suing and regulating anyone and everyone who disagrees with him. Also, your repeated posts on this subject never seem to recognize that, for example, until very recently someone who is gay could be fired or “canceled” merely for coming out of the closet. Perhaps being fired or canceled for uttering a homophobic slur is also bad; but some appreciation of the history of discrimination on these issues would make your argument seem a bit more principled.

    1. David Bernstein
      June.19.2020 at 10:01 am

      If you read the book you will find that I point out that the reason groups like gays were able to vastly improve their status in society was precisely because there was no one around to suppress speech and activism on their behalf to freeze the intellectual status quo.

    2. mad_kalak
      June.19.2020 at 10:03 am

      Your “both sides” mantra is misplaced. First, Trump fires those who worked for him…that’s not the same as placating a cancel culture mob. Second, in going after idiots like Kathy Griffon with rhetoric from the bully pulpit (twitter these days) the right is making the left play by it’s own rules. Where was your problem with the “j’accuse” when Obama was going after the Cambridge Police Dept, or the innocent fellow who shot Trayvon Martin in legitimate self defense?

Please to post comments