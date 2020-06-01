Reason Roundup

Videos Show Police Aggression Against Protesters Across the Country. Here Are Two Ways to Help It Stop.

Plus: the return of the "outside agitator" narrative, Trump can't designate Antifa a terror group, and more...

|

IMG_0912(1)
(ENB/Reason)

As Americans emerged from quarantine to protest police brutality—and as protesters in many cities were joined by opportunistic vandals and looters—politicians have imposed rules that only exacerbate tensions between cops and communities.

Urban leaders across the U.S. imposed curfews last night. In Philadelphia, for instance, residents got little notice before being told a citywide curfew was going into effect from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. In D.C., the curfew went from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., with the National Guard called in to help with enforcement. In Tennessee, the governor issued a statewide curfew from just after 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nonetheless, protests continued apace, producing yet more law enforcement horror stories. Here's a small sampling:

A lot more examples here and here. See also, from Reason:

While a lot of leaders take steps guaranteed to make tensions worse, a few legislators are getting to work on substantive ways to fix our criminal justice system so that cops can't kill with impunity.

Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) says he will be introducing legislation to end qualified immunity for police officers. "This week, I am introducing the Ending Qualified Immunity Act," Amash tweeted on Sunday, attaching a letter he was distributing to colleagues in the House of Representatives. Qualified immunity "was created by the Supreme Court in contravention of the text of the statute and the intent of Congress," he writes to them. "It is time for us to correct their mistake."

Amash's letter explains:

As part of the Civil Rights Act of 1871, Congress allowed individuals to sue state and local officials, including police officers, who violate their rights. Starting in 1967, the Supreme Court began gutting that law by inventing the doctrine of qualified immunity. Under qualified immunity, police are immune from liability unless the person whose rights they violated can show that there is a previous case in the same jurisdiction, involving the exact same facts, in which a court deemed the actions to be a constitutional violation.

This rule has sharply narrowed the situations in which police can be held liable—even for truly heinous rights violations—and it creates a disincentive to bringing cases in the first place.

This is one of the big reasons police are often able to hurt people without consequence.

"The brutal killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police is merely the latest in a long line of incidents of egregious police misconduct," writes Amash. "This pattern continues because police are legally, politically, and culturally insulated from consequences for violating the rights of people whom they have sworn to serve."

(See also: "The Supreme Court Has a Chance To End Qualified Immunity and Prevent Cases Like George Floyd's.")

Meanwhile, Sen. Brian Schatz (D–Hawaii) says he'll introduce legislation to demilitarize the police:

QUICK HITS

• The rise and fall and rise again of the "outside agitator" narrative.

• Trump has no authority to designate Antifa a "domestic terrorist group" (and it's a bad idea anyway).

• Supreme Court update:

• "The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago," said Italian doctor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Italy's hardest-hit region.

• COVID-19 has been "slamming the consequences" of insitutional racism home "as we die at a significantly higher rate than whites, are the first to lose our jobs, and watch helplessly as Republicans try to keep us from voting," writes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

NEXT: Should the Supreme Court Reconsider Keller v. State Board of California?

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 9:56 am

    Urban leaders across the U.S. imposed curfews last night.

    They didn’t do a very good job grooming the public for this sort of authoritarianism the past three months, I guess.

    1. Rich
      June.1.2020 at 10:05 am

      The public is simply confused. The PTPB should say “temporary lockdown” or “stay-at-home order” instead of “curfew”.

      1. Rich
        June.1.2020 at 10:25 am

        *TPTB*

        *** gets coffee ***

      2. Rich
        June.1.2020 at 10:51 am

        Note to self: Use less-subtle sarcasm.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      June.1.2020 at 10:10 am

      No, it just did not fit well with the other tribal narratives. Pandemic curfews endorse the people speaking out in favor of staying home. Protest curfews defy the people speaking out in favor of breaking shit.

    3. an idiot
      June.1.2020 at 10:27 am

      Institutional racism is totally a thing but the deep state is paranoid fiction.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      June.1.2020 at 10:39 am

      Hello.

      ‘Protestors.’ Sure. Whatever.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 9:58 am

    “This week, I am introducing the Ending Qualified Immunity Act,” Amash tweeted on Sunday…

    Guess I forgot he was a legislator.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 10:00 am

      He has been in Congress for like ten years and never once did he introduce such legislation. I guess he didn’t know about qualified immunity until he read about it in the newspaper.

      What a useless swine.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        June.1.2020 at 10:25 am

        He’s a “Palestinian” so what did you expect? Those people are habitual liars and swindlers.

      2. sarcasmic
        June.1.2020 at 10:33 am

        Better late than never.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          June.1.2020 at 10:47 am

          True, but it’s likely too far gone at this point to do any actual good. It really shouldn’t have taken blue cities getting torched to bang on that drum, and now it’s just going to be background noise.

      3. sarcasmic
        June.1.2020 at 10:36 am

        He’s introducing legislation to end qualified immunity and all you can to is bitch that he didn’t do it sooner? Come on, dude.

        1. Gray_Jay
          June.1.2020 at 10:39 am

          Better late than never. Does he plan on actually practicing some politics in order to get the bill out of committee? Or is the mere act of introducing the bill sufficient?

          We can give him a “At least you tried.” button.

        2. John
          June.1.2020 at 10:43 am

          What Gray Jay said. The fact that he has never said a word about this before now makes me very skeptical he will do anything to actual accomplish this. If he cared about it, he would have said something long before now.

          1. obama ate a dog
            June.1.2020 at 10:46 am

            I think “where the fuck have you been on this for a decade” is a legtiimate question.

            Being member of the ostensibly “law and order” GOP until he got the boot is obviously the reason he’s been quiet on this til now. If he had done this when he was atill a viable GOP candidate, he would no longer have been a viable GOP candidate.

          2. sarcasmic
            June.1.2020 at 10:49 am

            I don’t think that is fair. Qualified immunity is in the spotlight right now with the Supremes looking at relevant cases and with people protesting police abuse. If anything this is a good time to introduce such legislation because, with everything going on, other politicians will look bad if they don’t get on the bandwagon. It’s an opportunity that wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t in the news. So I see this as a good move.

        3. obama ate a dog
          June.1.2020 at 10:43 am

          its not a legitimate criticism?

          no, it is, so why are YOU bitching about it?

          god damn man, how low is your T.

        4. bs
          June.1.2020 at 10:47 am

          Strange, you don’t have a problem when that little chestnut is trotted out by Reason.

        5. searchforlogic
          June.1.2020 at 10:51 am

          ditto. Take the win.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 9:58 am

    People asked to self-isolate will not be told name of informant amid fears of reprisals
    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/28/people-asked-self-isolate-will-not-told-name-informant-amid/

  4. Don't look at me!
    June.1.2020 at 9:58 am

    Everyone has a right to riot.

  5. John
    June.1.2020 at 9:59 am

    The videos also show these people burning buildings and businesses and destroying people’s life’s work. And no the insurance companies will not make them good, as if that would make destroying property and looting okay. Business insurance policies generally do not cover for damage resulting from civil disturbance. So, all of those businesses you see that are destroyed, their owners are ruined and likely facing poverty.

    Who gives a shit about them. The real issues is the cops might have hurt someone trying to stop it. I guess the property rights reason is always claiming they care about so much only extend in so far as the leftist mob doesn’t need to burn everything you own down to fight the power. Then reason doesn’t give a shit about your property rights.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.1.2020 at 10:02 am

      Want to go to church? Cops will stop you. Want to burn one? OK.

      Want to open your business? Cops will stop you. Want to burn one? OK.

      People fearing for their physical safety elected Nixon and re-elected W even after the massive failure of not stopping 9/11 and the complaints about his election. When Karen wants skulls cracked to keep her safe, she votes GOP.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 10:03 am

        When Karen wants skulls cracked to keep her safe, she votes GOP.

        Which is why the left should stop cheering this shit on.

      2. IceTrey
        June.1.2020 at 10:16 am

        Not in my city. We didn’t have a stay at home order and the cops aren’t playing the arson game. Stop acting like these blue controlled cities are the entire country. We all know Dems allow chaos on purpose to further their agenda.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      June.1.2020 at 10:14 am

      Rioters burned a building with a kid inside and tried to keep the fire dept from putting it out.

      Eh, the kid probably has life insurance. Just think of it as a really late term abortion.

    3. damikesc
      June.1.2020 at 10:23 am

      Read the Twitter thread from NBA reporter Chris Palmer, who was ALL “burn it down”…until they got to his gated community. Then they were “Animals”.

      Reason is a lot like this, too. Rest assured if ENB’s house was in jeopardy, her writing would change

      1. Illocust
        June.1.2020 at 10:41 am

        Link?

      2. Gray_Jay
        June.1.2020 at 10:42 am

        What a shitbag. Got a link to the thread?

        1. John
          June.1.2020 at 10:45 am

          Here you go

          https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/376976/

          Don’t deprive yourself of the pleasure of reading it. It is just fucking awesome. And even better, the building that he shows burning down in his first tweet was an affordable housing project. That thread is proof God has a sense of humor.

          1. Gray_Jay
            June.1.2020 at 10:49 am

            Danke.

      3. Rufus The Monocled
        June.1.2020 at 10:42 am

        It doesn’t take a genius there’s some level of orchestration here.

        But it’s all narratives to ENB.

        No shit her stance would change.

        How one can even remotely support these violent and riotous degenerates is beyond me. It’s counter-productive.

        All she was missing was ‘itsokay inshirince will pay for it!’

    4. Overt
      June.1.2020 at 10:27 am

      “The real issues is the cops might have hurt someone trying to stop it.”

      No I think the real issue is that in many of those cases, the cops aren’t doing anything to stop it. Come on man, there is no reason to drive by a group of people flipping you off on the side of a road- no stores, just the side of the highway- and pepper spray them in the face.

      There was no reason for cops to march up to a guy bitching them out and pepper spray him, then shoot him in the face with a tear gas canister from point blank range. That device is designed to shoot a canister a hundred feet- and they walked up and shot it in this guy’s face. That is not protecting private property. That is saying, “Hey I know you are mad, but if you don’t grovel before me, you get a broken nose”.

      I get that Reason is giving too little attention to the bad actors like Antifa. But the fucking cops aren’t doing anything to help here in Blue cities. They are “giving people space” enough to loot, and only cracking down when people piss them off.

      1. John
        June.1.2020 at 10:34 am

        You are right. The cops are not doing anything. But, that is likely because city leaders are telling them not to do anything. And even if it isn’t and this is the result of cops just deciding to hell with it, reason has no moral standing to complain about that since they would be bitching and moaning if the cops actually did anything. You are not stopping a riot by writing tickets and asking people to stop. It requires a level of violence that would be way beyond anything reason wouldn’t have a stroke over.

        1. sarcasmic
          June.1.2020 at 10:45 am

          There is a difference between police assaulting protesters who are aren’t bothering anyone (abusing their power), and cops using force in response to the destruction of property (doing their job).

          I’m sure Reason knows the difference, as do you. To say otherwise is being disingenuous. Just sayin’.

          1. John
            June.1.2020 at 10:46 am

            Yeah because you have a protest at

          2. John
            June.1.2020 at 10:47 am

            Yeah because you have a protest at 11 pm on a Saturday night. That is when MLK had the march on Washington right?

            There were not protesters. The protesters were there during the day and went home. They were rioters. And you know it.

        2. Gray_Jay
          June.1.2020 at 10:47 am

          “And even if it isn’t and this is the result of cops just deciding to hell with it, reason has no moral standing to complain about that since they would be bitching and moaning if the cops actually did anything. You are not stopping a riot by writing tickets and asking people to stop. It requires a level of violence that would be way beyond anything reason wouldn’t have a stroke over.”

          This. We used to shoot rioters and looters in this country. Do it now, and Reason’s writers would be screaming their heads off about property not being worth someone’s life, or that the police weren’t discriminating enough when they shot. Or that the cops weren’t shooting a racially balanced mix of rioters.

          How fucking clueless do you have to be, to watch six days of riots, and make your headline about police brutality?

        3. Overt
          June.1.2020 at 10:53 am

          I’ve been in riots back during the Rodney King days. These riots look strikingly similar, but I will admit that I have not observed them first hand.

          In the riots I observed, the police weren’t there to protect any property. They are there to contain people to one area so that they can be quickly dispersed and rounded up. The cops intentionally do NOT put themselves between protesters and stores. Instead they put themselves at the end of blocks. And if the stores inside there start getting busted up, some leader makes a decision about whether or not they will fire tear gas into the area and break it up, or move from one side in to force people off into the rest of the city (which BTW breaks containment and causes more looting on side streets).

          The dirty little secret that I am sure you know is that the Police aren’t there to protect YOU. They are there to protect the General Rule of Law. And if your store is burned down in the process, sorry to hear that.

      2. bs
        June.1.2020 at 10:43 am

        And that’s exactly what Reason wants. All of this rioting is understandable and justified, because reasons.

    5. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 10:29 am

      Property owners are just the first line of oppressors against the African-American worker. A night of broken glass for the oppressive white businessmen of this country pales in comparison to the suffering of the African-American workers for the last four centuries!

      1. bs
        June.1.2020 at 10:44 am

        Why, the glass is pretty as crystal…

    6. bs
      June.1.2020 at 10:46 am

      Rights are flexible, John. Now if an abortion clinic had been burned you can bet that the Uterus would have been calling for military intervention. Some rights are just more important than others, like the right to kill people you don’t want. It says so right, um, in the thing. You know, the thing!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://www.thelocal.dk/20200529/leaked-emails-show-how-denmarks-pm-steam-rollered-her-own-health-agency
    In an email leaked to the Politiken newspaper, Per Okkel, the top civil servant at the health ministry, told Søren Bostrøm, the head of the Danish Health Authority to suspend his sense of professional “proportionality” as a public servant, and instead adopt a “extreme precautionary principle” when giving political advice.

  7. Echo Chamber
    June.1.2020 at 9:59 am

    I channel-surfed the riots like I was watching an afternoon slate of football games. The Vikings’ defense was virtually non-existent against the Raiders in the 1st half, but they dialed-up some effective blitz packages after regrouping at halftime. The Giants/Jets game was a battle in the trenches, and fans protested the announcers in Atlanta

    1. Don't look at me!
      June.1.2020 at 10:02 am

      How was the food?

      1. Rich
        June.1.2020 at 10:07 am

        Couldn’t have any delivered, “due to the protests”.

      2. Rat on a train
        June.1.2020 at 10:13 am

        Burnt, but free.

      3. Sometimes a Great Notion
        June.1.2020 at 10:19 am

        Gerald Ford: Say, Echo, do you like riots?
        Echo: Do I ever!
        Gerald Ford: Do you like nachos?
        Echo: Yes, Mr. Ford.
        Gerald Ford: Well, why don’t you come over and watch the riots and we’ll have nachos, and then some beer.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 9:59 am

    Periodic reminder that millennials are now the largest voting-age generation in the USA and have the power to vote them all out.

    They’re entitled to have those politicians to voted out for them.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.1.2020 at 10:08 am

      No they don’t. They can replace bad ones from Team A with bad ones from Team B, but that’s it. And that won’t matter because the permanent bureaucracy makes all the important decisions anyway.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        June.1.2020 at 10:15 am

        No, in most of these deep Blue urban paradises, the pols all come from one party brand. But the primaries are often a true free-for-all with dozens of factions at play.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 10:00 am

    No action from #SCOTUS on any of the qualified immunity or gun case petitions, meaning those will be considered again at a later conference.

    Laziest branch of the government.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 10:01 am

    “The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago,” said Italian doctor Alberto Zangrillo…

    Have the Eye-talians tried rioting?

  11. Echo Chamber
    June.1.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/01/bets-robert-johnson-calls-for-14-trillion-of-reparations-for-slavery.html
    “Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television, told CNBC on Monday the U.S. government should provide $14 trillion of reparations for slavery to help reduce racial inequality. “Now is the time to go big” to keep America from dividing into two separate and unequal societies, Johnson said.”
    For comparison, the U.S. stock market is currently valued somewhere around $35 trillion. So he’s only asking for about 40% of it.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      June.1.2020 at 10:16 am

      We should pay every freed slave a cool million.

    2. IceTrey
      June.1.2020 at 10:20 am

      How about 40 acres and a mule?

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.1.2020 at 10:23 am

      Robert Johnson wants to make a deal with the devil? I am shocked.

      1. Gray_Jay
        June.1.2020 at 10:53 am

        Nice

        Would you say we’re at a…crossroads in America’s treatment of African-Americans?

    4. Obama ate a dog
      June.1.2020 at 10:30 am

      Never pay the Danegeld

  12. Rich
    June.1.2020 at 10:03 am

    Holy shit the NYPD just attacked the protesters for no reason. Oh my god.

    “Oh, very well. The protesters were not properly social distancing.”

  13. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 10:03 am

    https://twitter.com/dmartosko/status/1267295764092461056
    One surely unintended consequence of this week’s violence: When the National Guard is patrolling the streets because huge armed police forces can’t keep criminals from turning cities into war zones, America’s gun control debate is *finished* for at least a generation. Over. Done.

    1. Rich
      June.1.2020 at 10:10 am

      “America’s National Conversation About Race”, however, is just beginning (again).

      1. Echo Chamber
        June.1.2020 at 10:19 am

        “conversations” aren’t what they used to be

        1. Rich
          June.1.2020 at 10:28 am

          Yep. If you don’t do Twitter your voice is not heard.

      2. Rat on a train
        June.1.2020 at 10:52 am

        “America’s National Conversation Lecture About Race”

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 10:04 am

    …and watch helplessly as Republicans try to keep us from voting,” writes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Los Angeles Times.

    As long as the Democrats keep voting in your stead it all evens out.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      June.1.2020 at 10:17 am

      What were the polls open for last night?

      1. Rat on a train
        June.1.2020 at 10:53 am

        Favorite loot.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 10:05 am

    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1267190269876658176

    Here’s some free advice for BLM: Protest anywhere except the street. And learn to take yes for an answer. The whole country was on your side a few days ago. That opening has been lost. You have Antifa, looters, and terrible strategy to blame.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.1.2020 at 10:06 am

      I can’t find his other tweet, but he remarked that “right wing militias” are….kinda quiet right now.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        June.1.2020 at 10:35 am

        The last thing America needs is a Donald Drumpf Schutzstaffel walking down the streets of our Democrat controlled cities!

    2. Overt
      June.1.2020 at 10:37 am

      The worst thing out of all this is that the country was already coming around several years ago. Turning this into Race is what derailed things. As I said on the other thread, you can stop the Drug War. You can ban Stop and Frisk. You can outlaw No Knock Warrants and Asset Forfeiture. You can make cops wear body cameras. You cannot outlaw “systemic racism”.

      As soon as everyone made this about “systemic racism” it made it impossible to target the real things that harm communities. See, because we actually need the ability to stop and frisk people randomly. Just hire a diversity panel to make sure it isn’t done in a racist way. Right?

      Go talk to the people who are getting violent, or even giving air cover for the violent. Most of them only want to talk about the inherent racism of Capitalism, Reparations, and other nonsense. They want to talk about Trump’s tweets. None of them actually want to talk about limiting the power the state has over them.

      1. John
        June.1.2020 at 10:40 am

        That is what leftism does Overt; hijacks legitimate grievances and injustices and uses them as a means to take power. Understand they never have and never will care about the actual people they claim to defend. Those people are just a means. In most cases, they hate the people they claim to defend. Leftists want power to create Utopia. Anytime a leftist gets involved in any cause no matter how legitimate, that will subvert that cause into a weapon to advance leftist politics.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          June.1.2020 at 10:47 am

          Everything is everything. The “Green New Deal” called for single payer healthcare, as if that impacts CO2 in the atmosphere.

        2. bs
          June.1.2020 at 10:53 am

          You mean like morning links.

  16. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    June.1.2020 at 10:05 am

    Trump has no authority to designate Antifa a “domestic terrorist group”

    But his Neo-Nazi supporters are “fine people” and definitely never violent.

    1. obama ate a dog
      June.1.2020 at 10:33 am

      of course you’d believe a poorly constructed lie, it’s literally all you ever post

      1. Sevo
        June.1.2020 at 10:54 am

        Turd has yet to make the acquaintance of either truth or facts.

    2. Longtobefree
      June.1.2020 at 10:52 am

      Of course, he did not designate then “a domestic terrorist group”.
      Dear God, can Reason not actually go to Twitter and read the tweet?

  17. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 10:11 am

    Trump has no authority to designate Antifa a “domestic terrorist group”

    Dealing with interstate organization of violent crime is one of the few things the Feds do that actually qualifies as a Federal matter.

    If Antifa gets so much as $1 from overseas, and that is guaranteed, it is now international organization of violent crime.

    ENB, let me put it in terms you can understand. A woman can’t get an abortion if there is a riot between her and the clinic. Does that help?

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 10:13 am

      If Barr means what he says, they can roll up Antifa in very quick order.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 10:16 am

        They got sloppy with all the local Dem governments turning a blind eye to their activities.

        BTW, to anyone who says Communism isn’t Socialism, Antifa got its name and logo from German communists, and are allowed to roam free in Dem controlled cities. Communism = Socialism = Progressiveism.

        You don’t think the violence we’ve seen shows people who are capable of rounding up a few million people and putting them in camps?

        1. Earth Skeptic
          June.1.2020 at 10:20 am

          Probably some program plans and even blueprints in the FDR Library.

        2. John
          June.1.2020 at 10:21 am

          The only thing that keeps them from engaging in real mass mob violence is the second amendment. You never see an Antifa rally in Wichita or out in some little town in Pennsylvania. Funny that they never seem to go take on the evil white deplorables who are oppressing the masses. That is because even those retards know it would be signing their own death warrants. But if they ever managed to disarm the public, their calculus would change real quick.

        3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          June.1.2020 at 10:37 am

          Democratic Socialism = Political Libertarianism! Everyone should have a voice and everyone should have a vote!

        4. Longtobefree
          June.1.2020 at 10:54 am

          Why should they round them up? They can make them build their own camps and stay in them; they just call the camps “home”.

    2. obama ate a dog
      June.1.2020 at 10:35 am

      yeah, all of the “Trump can’t do that” is full of wishcasting and runs counter to any real legal analysis.

  18. Ken Shultz
    June.1.2020 at 10:13 am

    One of the main purposes of black blocs is to antagonize the police into striking out in front of the cameras. That ENB would give these videos credence is telling.

    People in front of the crowd approach the officers face to face with their hands in the air to show they’re unarmed, while people in the back hurl bricks and such at the police to antagonize them.

    If the police succumb to striking the protesters directly in front of them in those cases, it’s indicative of nothing but that anti-fa and the black blocs are effective at generating propaganda.

    Intellectually honest people are not required to take this propaganda at face value and treat it as if it were indicative of anything meaningful or systemic.

    No, because someone caught a drunk driver kill a pedestrian on video is not a good reason to ban alcohol. It’s a good reason to do nothing different in policy than we’ve done before. Because someone caught an armed robber on video is not good evidence showing that assault weapons should be banned.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 10:18 am

      What amazes me about Elizabeth is that if the cops were not there to keep this in check, it would be a few hours before the mobs were in her neighborhood burning her home down and likely doing even worse to her. Like so many before her, she thinks being loyal to the cause is going to save her if the mob or the knock at the door ever comes. It never has saved anyone and it never will.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 10:33 am

        Like the mob would even know who she is.

        1. John
          June.1.2020 at 10:36 am

          Just another cute white girl.

          1. obama ate a dog
            June.1.2020 at 10:39 am

            No we were talking about ENB, who looks like the Crypt Keeper

      2. Ken Shultz
        June.1.2020 at 10:38 am

        As we approach November, the pull of TDS becomes stronger, and as Trump becomes increasingly associated with opposition to riots, she probably feels pulled towards defending the rioters.

        Also, she thinks we’re stupid.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.1.2020 at 10:53 am

      I didn’t see any of that in the videos she posted. Saw a cop shoot a guy point blank in the face with a tear gas canister though. Not saying it doesn’t happen nor that the videos are representative but I did see cops create mayhem which doesn’t lead to good outcomes.

  19. JohannesDinkle
    June.1.2020 at 10:17 am

    I was only lost in thought, holding that rock trying to decide whether if was sedimentary or metamorphic. The light was bad, only coming from that burning car, so when I gave up I tossed the rock away. I didn’t see the window there until I heard it break. I was inside the store to recover the rock. See – it’s in the bag.

  20. Curly4
    June.1.2020 at 10:20 am

    The way to stop the violence that is going on today and have been with for many decades is to replace every white person that is in a position of political power and replace them with a person of color. Start with the office of POTUS, move to congress, then the federal courts then on down the line to governors and and state legislators. But not only political leaders replace every white person in police and law enforcement leadership. Then give these new leaders the commission to root out every vestige of white racism and hate. To aid in this rooting out of hatred it would not be necessary to prove in a court of law that it is hate only a charge by one or more person of hate. With in a very short time racism would be gone. But if it is not then anyone white person accused of racial hate would be quarantined to special compounds built just for them to hate while isolated from the rest of sane society. All needs that these people would need would be supplied to them so there would never be a reason for them to get to leave it.

    1. Overt
      June.1.2020 at 10:42 am

      Yes this sounds like the South African model. It sounds doable.

  21. Earth Skeptic
    June.1.2020 at 10:22 am

    If this is going to be our new national sport, we need better broadcasting and color commentary.

    1. Rich
      June.1.2020 at 10:31 am

      Yeah, this black-and-white coverage is getting old.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 10:34 am

        #HeHateMe

  22. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 10:24 am

    https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1267264305961066500
    BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives & SWAT officers moments ago arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse Saturday night.

  23. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    June.1.2020 at 10:24 am

    more attempted murder by the LAPD. again, tell me the difference between this and charlottesville?

    For starters, that cop probably won’t get charged with anything. The worse they’re likely to get is a 2 week paid vacation.

  24. IceTrey
    June.1.2020 at 10:24 am

    Ending drug prohibition would solve most of the problem.

    1. Rich
      June.1.2020 at 10:39 am

      One suspects that legalizing and taxing drugs may be — dare I say it — an essential revenue generator, given the multi-pronged destruction of the economy.

    2. Hop
      June.1.2020 at 10:42 am

      Yep and we should literally tear down all these prisons and if people have to be imprisoned it should be done in a place that in which they can live like human beings.

    3. Brandybuck
      June.1.2020 at 10:43 am

      Absolutely.

      But that’s only step one.

      George was not murdered over drugs. Breonna was not murdered over drugs. They were murdered because the police have the attitude that people, especially Black people, are criminals who must be lorded over. It’s the attitude that must go.

      The drugs certainly helped create that attitude among a lot of cops, but that attitude was around for most of a century before the Harrison Act. It’s the attitude of “respect my authority”, the attitude of keeping people in their places. It’s most often displayed towards Blacks but hardly limited to them.

      And it’s certainly not all cops. But it does slowly infect all cops over time to some degree.

      The answer is to end the drug prohibition, to end all victimless crimes, to put the cops on a firm leash of laws that limits their power and asserts that individual cops are liable for their own actions.

      1. John
        June.1.2020 at 10:51 am

        Ending the drug war would help but it wouldn’t solve the problem. Even if you ended the drug war, there would still be a million laws that are nothing but an excuse and a means for the police to fuck with people for no reason. This guy wasn’t killed over drugs, the guy they strangled in NYC was selling cigarettes.

        The very same people who think cops are all racist and claim to be so concerned about this are the ones who are the biggest supporters of the very sort of nanny state laws that empower those cops to fuck with poor people and minorities. So, good luck in ever fixing it.

      2. obama ate a dog
        June.1.2020 at 10:51 am

        “George was not murdered over drugs. Breonna was not murdered over drugs”

        I realize you’re a race baiting fucktard, but without the war on drugs and the associated erosion of rights, the interactions would not have been possible in the first place.

        Stixk to playing amateur censor you retard.

  25. NOYB2
    June.1.2020 at 10:25 am

    Ending qualified immunity and stopping the transfer of military weapons are both good things to do. But they won’t make much of a difference, since cities already can punish misbehaving police and voluntarily not acquire weapons. Big city police departments operate the way they do because of local politics and local social conditions.

    All these articles presume that the protesters actually even represent the voters. Where does that certainty come from? Voters keep voting for the politicians, DAs, and police commissioners in those cities. And police violence mostly occurs in connection with other crimes, so they are not of much concern to average citizens.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.1.2020 at 10:29 am

      Getting rid of government employee unions would help too.

    2. Overt
      June.1.2020 at 10:45 am

      Yeah the military weapons thing is small change.

      That said, I would definitely start with ending QI. Sure, we cannot stop Unions from giving these people jobs. But if a cop is sued into oblivion personally, then it doesn’t matter if he has a job.

  26. John
    June.1.2020 at 10:30 am

    So, it turns out that the cop knew the Floyd. They both worked security at the same bar. There is no way they didn’t know each other. Cops and bouncers all know each other and bouncers at the same bar all know each other because they have to depend upon each other to back them up.

    So, it is highly unlikely that this whole thing had anything to do with Floyd being black. If the cop knows and works with a guy, he doesn’t show up and drag him out of the car on some bullshit bust for passing a counterfeit bill. That is not how cops work. It pays to know cops for that reason.

    So why did he do it? They almost certainly had some kind of beef going on. Maybe Floyd owed him money or was banging was banging his wife or ratted him out to his wife for running around on her. Could be any number of things. And the tell that it was a personal beef and not just him dragging some random black guy out of his car is that the other cops stood there and let him strangle the guy for 8 minutes. Even if you grant the other cops didn’t give a shit, they would have stepped in out of boredom if nothing else. “Hey, let’s go man, we can beat this guy in the car”. The only way they stand around for that long and let the video be taken is because they knew the cop had some personal beef he was settling with the guy and they didn’t want to get involved in it. It was them turning their backs and letting him settle whatever score he had with the guy.

    That had to be what happened. Now that doesn’t make the cop any less accountable for the death. But this incident likely has nothing to do with race. It was just scumbag cop settling a beef with some other scumbag.

    God forbid the media ever point that out. We wouldn’t want the facts to get in the way of the narrative.

    1. Rich
      June.1.2020 at 10:35 am

      It was just scumbag cop settling a beef with some other scumbag. God forbid the media ever point that out. We wouldn’t want the facts to get in the way of the narrative.

      No problem: “If the other scumbag had been white, this never would have happened.”

  27. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 10:31 am

    Cuck.

    https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/05/31/marco-rubio-challenged-to-list-the-domestic-terror-groups-on-the-right-he-says-are-committing-acts-of-violence-looting/
    Marco Rubio challenged to list the domestic terror groups on the right he says are ‘committing acts of violence & looting’

    1. obama ate a dog
      June.1.2020 at 10:37 am

      “Marco Rubio challenged ”

      boy is he ever

  28. Brandybuck
    June.1.2020 at 10:32 am

    So how are police able to do this? Because voters like you keep electing councilmen and mayors that prop them up!

    Police aren’t under Trump’s personal direction, they’re local. They aren’t under the Governor’s direction, they’re local. Hell, they’re not even county, those dudes are sheriffs. Cops are local. So look to your local city council and the mayor. That’s where the buck stops.

    It’s why protests help. Protests tell the politicans that they’re jobs are on the line, that they’ll get booted out. But riots do NOT help, because riots just bring out the “law and order” instincts from the voters.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 10:35 am

      What do you want the cops to do about the riots? How do you plan to stop the riots without using tear gas and batons and arresting a lot of people?

  29. Ken Shultz
    June.1.2020 at 10:34 am

    I know what I’m about to say is controversial. It’s probably the most controversial thing I’ve ever said. I’ve been swarmed here before for making other arguments, but what I’m about to say is probably even more likely to disturb the hive than anything I’ve said before. Please understand, I really believe this. It isn’t something I’m saying lightly but . . .

    I think we should stop making fun of Karens.

    I’m not saying that because I think the term is racist or misogynistic, even though it’s probably both. I’m saying it because I think there are a lot of Karens out there looking for a safe harbor right now–and while Karen may not vote for President Trump in November, Karen staying home in November may be the difference between Trump winning and Trump losing.

    This revelation came to me last night, while I was watching a gaggle of Karens being eviscerated online for opposing the looting and burning of the stores where Karens like to shop. I saw hoards of people piling on the Karens for being self-entitled racists for thinking that the stores where they shop are more important than the lives of black people.

    If Biden wins in November, the social justice warriors we see in the streets will be the ones driving the public policy bus, and if all we need to do to make sure President Trump is reelected is to oppose arson and riots, like the Karen, tell Karen that it’s okay to care about the impact of riots and arson on their lives, and stop making fun of Karen, then that’s what we should do.

    I’m just sayin’.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 10:37 am

      You are right Ken.

    2. sarcasmic
      June.1.2020 at 10:38 am

      What about sheila?

    3. obama ate a dog
      June.1.2020 at 10:39 am

      “I’ve been swarmed here before for making other arguments”

      oh my fucking god you pathetic whiner, play the victim harder

    4. Rich
      June.1.2020 at 10:42 am

      *** meekly raises hand ***

      What if Karen then feels, um, patronized?

    5. eyeroller
      June.1.2020 at 10:45 am

      It seems like the Democratic mayors and city councils are all in the pockets of the police unions. So people’s voting behavior may need some explanation.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 10:41 am

    Give Up Your Guns Because Democrats Will Totally Protect You
    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/06/01/give-up-your-guns-because-democrats-will-totally-protect-you-n2569732

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.1.2020 at 10:45 am

      Watching the Minneapolis Police Department abandon its precinct to the torch and crowbar-wielding peaceful protesters in that Democrat-run state and city, my first thought was that I should disarm. After all, I have been reliably informed by our smart and competent elite betters that I don’t need firearms because the police will protect me, and I am sure that even though they can’t defend their own police station they will absolutely defend me, my family, and our pet unicorn Chet.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 10:50 am

        The Chinese coronavirus fiasco, the shocking killing of George Floyd, and the riots resulting from Democrat failure have taught the American people several things. One is that a surprising and sad number of law enforcement officers are willing to follow cheesy, stupid, and unconstitutional orders. A quick tour of social media will horrify you with the damage done to that support by video of stupid cops hassling civilians for going outside or trying to attend church. The people who long backed the blue feel stabbed in the back, and LEOs are going to have to work to earn back the support they lost because a lot of their comrades sided with Democrat bullies against the people.

        Similarly, we have learned that the police are not necessarily going to be there for us. From that gooey tub of cowardice in Florida who let kids be murdered while he stood with a weapon outside the school – I can’t even type those words without sputtering in rage – to the MPD running away and letting criminals burn their building, do you feel comfortable putting your lives in the hands of such government employees? The one inspirational sight during the riots was a bunch of black Americans with modern rifles defending their businesses. That’s so American that it couldn’t be more American if there were eagles, a 1964 Mustang, and a Ted Nugent soundtrack cranking.

Please to post comments