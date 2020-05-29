Qualified Immunity

The Supreme Court Has a Chance To End Qualified Immunity and Prevent Cases Like George Floyd's

The Supreme Court could announce as early as Monday that it's revisiting qualified immunity, a doctrine that shields rotten cops from civil rights lawsuits.

The Supreme Court. (NA)

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday has reignited calls for national reforms to policing, including ending qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that civil liberties groups say has become a shield for grotesque police misconduct.

While some of the actions that criminal justice advocates are calling for—such as national use-of-force standards and limiting the power of police unions—would require large amounts of political capital, the issue of qualified immunity happens to be before the Supreme Court right now.

The Supreme Court could announce as early as Monday that it's taking up several cases involving the doctrine. The Court considered 13 different petitions for cases involving qualified immunity at a conference hearing yesterday.

Qualified immunity, created by the Supreme Court in the 1970s, shields police and other government officials from liability in civil rights lawsuits when the illegality of their actions was not "clearly established" at the time of the offense.

Attorneys representing the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor called for policing reforms—including rolling back qualified immunity—at a press conference today.

"The standard is far too high…for civil rights accountability for law enforcement officers," attorney Lee Merritt said. He continued:

"We need legislation that specifically goes after qualified immunity and the additional protections offered to law enforcement officers…We want to make sure that the laws from a federal level, number one, that these cases are no longer handled solely locally, but that the federal government will be asked to come in in each of these cases or these states will be denied federal funds."

The petitions before the Supreme Court have attracted amicus briefs from a notable range of groups, including the Reason Foundation (the nonprofit that publishes this website), the Cato Institute, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

While it may seem like George Floyd's right to not be choked to death by a police officer would be rather obvious, the fuzzy phrase "clearly established" has evolved over time to become a pedantic and unforgiving standard. Plaintiffs are often required to go fishing for cases that match their exact circumstances, lest their lawsuit get tossed. Last year, a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel granted qualified immunity to an officer who, without warning, shot a 15-year-old holding an airsoft gun. 

"Under the circumstances, a rational finder of fact could find that [Officer Michael] Gutierrez's use of deadly force shocked the conscience and was unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment," the panel wrote. But "because no analogous case existed at the time of the shooting, the district court erred by denying Gutierrez qualified immunity for this claim."

As U.S. Circuit Judge Don Willett wrote in a 2018 decision, "to some observers, qualified immunity smacks of unqualified impunity, letting public officials duck consequences for bad behavior—no matter how palpably unreasonable—as long as they were the first to behave badly."

And in many cases, courts don't even rule on whether the alleged conduct would have been unconstitutional, taking a pass on one of their core duties. Last September, the 9th Circuit ruled that Fresno, California, police officers accused of stealing more than $225,000 while executing a search warrant were protected by qualified immunity, but it also declined to say whether the alleged theft violated the Constitution.

Between the farcical standard that many courts enforce on plaintiffs to find identical cases, and those same courts' refusal to establish new case law, the doctrine of qualified immunity is a formidable barrier to civil rights lawsuits against police. In a Reuters analysis of 252 federal appellate opinions from 2015 to 2019 where law enforcement defendants claimed qualified immunity, courts ruled in the police's favor in 57 percent of the cases.

"Such a one-sided approach to qualified immunity transforms the doctrine into an absolute shield for law enforcement officers, gutting the deterrent effect of the Fourth Amendment," Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a 2018 dissent. "It tells officers that they can shoot first and think later, and it tells the public that palpably unreasonable conduct will go unpunished."

But the Supreme Court is, to understate it, reluctant to second-guess police. As the Cato Institute's Clark Neilly noted this week, the Court "recently let stand an Eighth Circuit decision dismissing, on qualified immunity grounds, a Section 1983 case against a Nebraska officer who picked up a five-​foot-tall, unarmed woman clad only in a bathing suit and drove her head-​first into the ground, knocking her unconscious and breaking her collarbone—not because it was lawful for him to do so, but rather because there happened to be no case on point with precisely those facts."

Ending qualified immunity wouldn't end police brutality, but it would put departments and individual officers on notice that they can no longer brazenly harm and kill people without consequences.

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    May.29.2020 at 5:39 pm

    //The Supreme Court Has a Chance To End Qualified Immunity and Prevent Cases Like George Floyd’s//

    How would a ruling by the Supreme Court on qualified immunity have prevented the death of George Floyd?

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.29.2020 at 5:47 pm

      I’m trying to figure that out myself.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.29.2020 at 5:54 pm

      Well if broken windows theory is to be believed then by allowing those broken windows in the police department to go unchecked, the cops are encourage to commit more serious crimes. Bit of a stretch and I don’t buy into bwt in its entirety and there is of course no way of really knowing whether or not this contributed to Floyd’s death. I didn’t like the headline either though.

    3. Fist of Etiquette
      May.29.2020 at 6:10 pm

      The idea is of course that law enforcement officers if they had actual skin in the game wouldn’t dare be so brazen to cause the death of someone in that manner regardless of what policy states they are free to do. Personal liability for your actions can do wonders to curb bad acts. Of course there will still be extrajudicial killings but it’s likely they would be fewer.

      Look at what NYPD officers did after one of their own was kind of held accountable for Eric Garner’s death. They made a show of slowing down their usual overpolicing.

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    May.29.2020 at 5:39 pm

    I can’t hold my breathe until Monday!

  3. Nonstopdrivel
    May.29.2020 at 5:46 pm

    Ending qualified immunity simply doesn’t go far enough. Even without QI protection, cops won’t be worried about lawsuits so long as they know the taxpayers will pick up the tab if they lose. They will only start cleaning up their acts when they become personally liable for their actions the way physicians are. Let them carry malpractice insurance like doctors do. The bad actors who aren’t worth covering will have to find another line of work. As a doctor, I have to disclose to every potential employer every action that’s ever been filed against me, regardless of whether or not I won — or even if the case was dismissed outright. (Thankfully, I’m still new enough that I’ve never been sued.) It should be the same for law enforcement officers. Though who knows: as perverse as the incentives are in the criminal justice industry, it might become a badge of honor to have a long list of lawsuits on your record. Still, liability insurance companies only have so much patience. Sooner or later you become uninsurable.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.29.2020 at 6:17 pm

      What’s to stop them from just having the unions mandate paying for officers personal liability insurance as terms of employment. Guess who will still end up paying for it?

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        May.29.2020 at 6:32 pm

        If private insurers refuse to issue a policy for an officer (completely uninsurable) then is not much the union could do about that. Though with insurance companies being regulated by state insurance commissioners there’s still plenty of bullshit they could try to pull behind the scenes.

  4. creech
    May.29.2020 at 5:56 pm

    I wish articles like these would reference past articles in Reason Magazine that addressed issues such as this one. Haven’t libertarians been in favor of ending government immunity for decades? Maybe it hasn’t gotten much traction because way too many libertarians consider it a badge of honor to continue to support Republicans and denigrate the Libertarian Party. Perhaps if all of them had been voting Libertarian all these years, the other parties would have noticed growing vote totals and done something to address the issue? But, no, keep voting for the other parties and they’ll just assume you too support the statist protection platforms they keep trotting out every election year.
    If you’re tired of wearing masks, why are you masking your real political views when voting?

  5. Rich
    May.29.2020 at 5:58 pm

    The Supreme Court could announce as early as Monday that it’s taking up several cases involving the doctrine.

    Or, more probably, it will announce as early as Monday that it’s not taking up several cases involving the doctrine.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 6:11 pm

    …when the illegality of their actions was not “clearly established” at the time of the offense.

    Created out of thin air and absurdly applied.

  7. Case of the Mondays
    May.29.2020 at 6:11 pm

    Oh please the police state created and helped along by democrats does not care about qualified immunity.

    They want one thing to be in charge and to force us to our knees and pray to their left wing goddess.

