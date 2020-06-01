Antifa

Trump Can't Designate Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Group, and It's a Bad Idea Anyway

The radical left is an occasionally violent nuisance, not an existential threat.

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he would designate the leftist "antifa" movement a domestic terrorist organization, following several days of peaceful protesting but also rioting and looting in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Activists informally associated with antifa—which is short for "antifascist"—were responsible for some of the violence over the weekend. They have also committed crimes during previous protests: Trump's inauguration in D.C., the Portland demonstrations against the Proud Boys, and many others. This is consistent with antifa's ideology, which holds (generally speaking) that harsh tactics are necessary to combat the far right and does not believe in extending free speech to people who oppose its goals. (My book Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump includes an in-depth look at antifa's history, tactics, and goals.)

So antifa is well worth criticizing. But Trump's declaration is flawed in a number of ways.

For one thing, it's not actually possible for the president to label antifa a domestic terrorist group: There is no such designation. The U.S. State Department maintains a list of known terrorist organizations, but it includes only foreign groups—mostly radical Islamists.

Antifa is obnoxious, and it has been responsible for a fair amount of violence, but it's obviously not a threat to U.S. security on the same level as al-Qaeda or ISIS. It doesn't even have a leader, central organization, or formal membership.

For another thing, giving the government greater license to consider all antifa activities terroristic in nature would certainly result in civil liberties violations. The authorities would end up harassing and surveilling Americans who have professed sympathy for the far left but are not engaged in anything approaching criminal activity.

Attorney General Bill Barr said on Sunday that the Justice Department would investigate the "criminal organizers and instigators" who are responsible for this weekend's mayhem. The government already has all the authority it needs to go after people who committed violence, whether or not they consider themselves part of antifa. A domestic terrorist designation is a meaningless gesture: It gives a bunch of social irritants more legitimacy than they deserve.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    June.1.2020 at 9:04 am

    //Antifa is obnoxious, and it has been responsible for a fair amount of violence, but it’s obviously not a threat to U.S. security on the same level as al-Qaeda or ISIS. It doesn’t even have a leader, central organization, or formal membership.//

    Sounds like Robby is pulling shit out of his ass again.

    1. mad.casual
      June.1.2020 at 9:11 am

      At this point, I’m pretty sure all the writing is outsourced to China. The fact that there are no ‘writers’ is accurate. They aren’t in charge of crafting message. All the ‘editors’ just proof copy for linguistic/syntactic and cultural accuracy. As long as stuff like “All your base are belong to us.” and “Use caution operating aircraft, Don’t be fly.” doesn’t show up in print, their checks clear.

    2. Weigel's Cock Ring
      June.1.2020 at 9:20 am

      The truth is Welch and most of his cabal here sympathize completely with Antifa and Black Lives Matter. He thinks that anyone who disagrees with him (and them) deserves to be killed. He openly and proudly says so on Twitter!

  2. AustinRoth
    June.1.2020 at 9:06 am

    Robby is and always has been an Antifa loving R-hating Democratic wolf in Libertarian sheep cloth.

  3. Weigel's Cock Ring
    June.1.2020 at 9:14 am

    Being an “existential threat” is not and never was a requirement to be considered a terrorist. You pulled that out of your ass.

  4. Weigel's Cock Ring
    June.1.2020 at 9:17 am

    And George Soros is their leader, though of course he doesn’t have the stones to openly admit it.

  5. Commenter_XY
    June.1.2020 at 9:17 am

    Mr. Soave….Antifa’s stated goals are the violent overthrow of the Republic. With what head do you say they are not a domestic terror group?

    WTF kind of law-abiding libertarian are you, anyway?

  6. Ken Shultz
    June.1.2020 at 9:19 am

    “For one thing, it’s not actually possible for the president to label antifa a domestic terrorist group: There is no such designation. The U.S. State Department maintains a list of known terrorist organizations, but it includes only foreign groups—mostly radical Islamists.”

    The reason a domestic group can’t be designated as a terrorist group is not because there aren’t any domestic groups already on the list. The reason a domestic group can’t be designated as a terrorist group is because the legal criteria for being designated a terrorist group with all the legal consequences that brings stipulates that the group must be a foreign organization.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Department_of_State_list_of_Foreign_Terrorist_Organizations#Legal_criteria_for_designation

    Antifa is not a foreign organization.

    What President Trump can do is ask for forgiveness rather than permission, go through with the designation, and let the left make fools of themselves by opposing President Trump’s efforts to stop arson and rioting in an election year. Be assured, President Trump is not afraid of being sued by antifa activists and their supporters in an election year–or having the press opine against him. Joe Biden may start begging antifa activists to sue him, too. And why should Trump be the only one to get the benefit of being excoriated by the press for fighting antifa? It’s not fair!

